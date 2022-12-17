SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 6, BBL 2022-23, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League 2022-23

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Big Bash League 2022-23 match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers.

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Match Preview

It’s the repeat of BBL 11’s final when the defending champions Perth Scorchers will be against the Sydney Sixers.

Perth Scorchers are arguably one of the best teams in the history of BBL but they suffered a body blow just before the tournament when Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh got ruled out because of injuries. It’s very difficult to fill the shoes of both the batters, especially Mitchell Marsh who has been exceptional for Perth. Despite that, they have plenty of match-winners in Faf du Plessis, Ashton Turner and the bowling unit of Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff and Peter Hatzoglou. The Scorchers will look to start off their BBL 12 with a win.

Sydney Sixers were defeated by the Adelaide Strikers in their first game of the season by 51 runs. Their batters and bowlers were below par and they’ll look to improve that in this match. Josh Phillipe, Moises Henriques, James Vince, and Sean Abbott are their main players and they need to perform consistently. Naveen ul Haq has joined the squad as Chris Jordan’s replacement. They have a good squad and they just need to perform as a team.

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Date 17th December 2022

Time 1:35 PM IST

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

Runs will flow on this pitch. It’s expected to be a run-feast between the two teams. There will be good pace and bounce for the pacers and the power play will be a crucial phase for the bowlers with the new ball. The ball will come onto the bat nicely allowing the batters to play their shots. There will be little to no help for the spinners. The average first innings score here is 167 runs. Teams batting first have won 62% of the games played here.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear with no chance of rain interruption.

Team News

Steve Smith is unavailable for the Sydney Sixers.

Cameron Green will be unavailable for the Scorchers.

Naveen ul Haq joins the Sydney Sixers squad as Chris Jordan’s replacement.

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Faf du Plessis*, Nick Hobson, Cameron Bancroft, Jos Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Sydney Sixers: Josh Phillipe (wk), James Vince*, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Dan Christian, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis/Naveen ul Haq, Steve O’Keefe, Izharullhaq Naveed*

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

The Perth Scorchers have an excellent bowling attack but their batters need to assist them well. Sydney, on the other hand, lost their first game against the Strikers and needs to work on quite a few areas. This game will be decided on how well the batters perform from either of the two teams and Perth is expected to edge the Sixers.

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sean Abbott: Sean Abbott will be a top captaincy choice. He is the lead bowler for the Sixers and bowls in the crucial phases of the innings. He picked up 3 wickets in the first game. Abbott is capable with the bat as well and can score some runs if he gets the chance to bat.

Andrew Tye: Andrew Tye is a great captaincy pick, especially when Perth is bowling first. He will bowl in the power surge and in the death overs. Tye has good pace and plenty of variations to fox the batters. He can pick a few wickets and will be a must-pick in fantasy cricket.

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis will be an ideal captaincy option. He will love the conditions at the Optus Stadium with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. Faf has been in terrific form recently and he is known for scoring big once he gets going.

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Ashton Turner: Ashton Turner will be an excellent differential pick. He will bat in the middle order for the Scorchers and has a decent record at the venue. He will be a key batter for his team as none except Faf du Plessis and Jos Inglis gives a lot of confidence in the Scorchers’ batting unit and Inglis’ recent form is not that great either.

Hayden Kerr: Hayden Kerr didn’t have a great outing in the first game but he is a quality player and one of the key bowlers for his team. He can pick a few wickets and fetch good points in fantasy cricket. Kerr is handy with the bat as well.

Jason Behrendorff: Jason Behrendorff will bowl mainly with the new ball for the Scorchers. He is a wicket-taker in the power play for Perth and can pick a few early wickets. Behrendorff can swing the new ball, extracts good bounce because of his height and has a detective knuckleball as well in his arsenal.

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Steve O’Keefe: Although every player is important but Steve O’Keefe is someone whom you can avoid in your fantasy teams because the conditions at the Perth Stadium don’t assist the spinners. There is pace and bounce in the pitch and it’s great for batting. So, you can consider avoiding O’Keefe.

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team