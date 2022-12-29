SCO vs STA Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 20, BBL 2022-23 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League 2022-23

SCO vs STA Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the BBL 2022-23 match between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars.

SCO vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Match Preview

The Perth Scorchers are in the 2nd position with 3 wins in 4 matches. They have now won two games in a row. They are looking in great form as a team, especially in the bowling. The pace trio of Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff and Andrew Tye form a solid pace attack. The batters are in decent form as well but there is plenty of room for improvement. The Scorchers will be eyeing their third consecutive win in this game.

Melbourne Stars, on the other hand, are having a horrible time. They are in the 7th position and have lost their last two games. There have been a few good individual performances for them but they’ve failed to perform as a team. The likes of Trent Boult, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa have also failed to perform as was expected from them. The Stars will look to bounce back strongly in this game.

SCO vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Date 29th December 2022

Time 3:45 PM IST

SCO vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch will be an excellent one to bat on but the new ball will move a little and can cause problems for the batters initially. There is good bounce in this wicket so expect the bowlers to do well in the power play. The average first innings score is 167 runs which shows that batting is easier at this venue. Teams have won 62% of the games batting first.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear with no chance of rain.

Team News

Nathan Coulter-Nile and Marcus Stonis are available for this game for the Melbourne Stars.

SCO vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke (wk), Thomas Rogers, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, James Seymour, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa (c), Trent Boult

SCO vs STA Dream11 Prediction

Perth Scorchers are the clear favourites to win this game. Melbourne Stars don’t have enough depth in their batting unit Marcus Stonis will return for this game but his form is not that great either.

SCO vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Beau Webster: Beau Webster will be the best captaincy pick for this game. He will bat at number 4 and will bowl a few overs as well. He has been in excellent form with the bat this season. Webster scored 78 runs and picked up one wicket in the last game.

Jhye Richardson: Jhye Richardson is an ideal captaincy pick. He is in terrific form in BBL 12 and has been the best bowler for his side. He picked up one wicket in the last game. Richardson can fetch plenty of points with his bowling in this game.

Josh Inglis: Josh Inglis is another top captaincy option. He regained his form in BBL 12 and is one of the best batters of the tournament when on song. He scored 74 in just 33 deliveries when these two teams played earlier this season. Inglis will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well.

SCO vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jason Behrendorff: Jason Behrendorff has picked atleast one wicket in every game that he has played this season. He is a genuine wicket-taker with the new ball and can exploit the conditions in this game.

Trent Boult: Trent Boult is arguably the best new ball bowler in the shortest format. He can swing the ball and can pick up a few wickets upfront. Boult hasn’t been at his best this season but he is a champion player and knows how to bounce back.

Ashton Agar: Ashton Agar will be another good differential pick. He is the lead spinner for his team and can contribute with the bat as well. He bowled well and picked up one wicket in the last game.

SCO vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

James Seymour: James Seymour batted at number 3 for the Melbourne Stars in the last game. He hasn’t played a lot of games and looked a bit off-colour with the bat. Seymour is someone whom you can avoid in this game.

SCO vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

SCO vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team