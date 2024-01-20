SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Playoff Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Perth Scorchers are the defending champions and have a formidable side. Expect them to win the contest.

SCO vs STRDream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers

Date

20 January 2024

Time

2:10 PM IST

SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Aaron Hardie has 134 runs at an average of 19.80 and a strike rate of 120.73 in six BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 14 and a strike rate of 7.1 in three BBL innings against them.

Josh Inglis has 298 runs at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 145 in ten BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has two fifties against them.

Jhye Richardson has 17 wickets at an average of 13.35 and a strike rate of 11.76 in nine BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers.

Andrew Tye has 18 wickets at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 15.50 in 14 BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers.

Jason Behrendorff has 18 wickets at an average of 22.53 and a strike rate of 18 in 13 BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Lance Morris has 8 wickets at an average of 9.62 and a strike rate of 9 in four BBL innings against Adelaide Strikers. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Matthew Short has 246 runs at an average of 24.60 and a strike rate of 121.18 in ten BBL innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has two fifties against them.

D’Arcy Short has 397 runs at an average of 36.09 and a strike rate of 119.57 in 12 BBL innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has one fifty and a century against them.

Chris Lynn has 680 runs at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 137.37 in 19 BBL innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has six fifties against them.

Jamie Overton took two wickets in his only innings against Perth Scorchers.

Henry Thornton has 6 wickets at an average of 17.83 and a strike rate of 12 in three BBL innings against Perth Scorchers.

SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Perth Stadium, Perth is a balanced pitch. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 148 runs.

Weather Report

It is expected to be pleasant weather on Saturday in Perth, with a maximum temperature of 29°C.

SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Stephen Eskinazi, Sam Whiteman, Aaron Hardie (C), Josh Inglis (WK), Nick Hobson, Cooper Connolly, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Lance Morris, Jason Behrendoff, Matt Kelly

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (C), D'Arcy Short, Henry Hunt, Jake Weatherald, Thomas Kelly, James Bazley, Harry Nielsen (WK), Henry Thornton, Cameron Boyce, David Payne, Brendan Doggett

SCO vs STR Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The SCO vs STR live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Matthew Short: Matthew Short is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Short will contribute with both bat and ball, and his form this year has been terrific. His overall record against Perth Scorchers has also been decent.

Aaron Hardie: Aaron Hardie is another popular captaincy option for this game. Hardie will also contribute with both bat and ball and has also done well this season. Expect him to make an impact again.

Josh Inglis: Josh Inglis enjoys playing against Adelaide Strikers. His recent form has also been good. Inglis’ wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jhye Richardson: Jhye Richardson always takes wickets in Adelaide. He has caused ample damage previously at this venue and can snare a few wickets again. His recent form has also been good.

James Bazley: James Bazley will bat in the middle order and can score vital runs. He can also bowl in the middle overs and can be a nice pick for this game.

SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Harry Nielsen: Harry Nielsen might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SCO bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sam Whiteman, Adam Hose, David Payne and Ashton Agar.

If STR bat first:

Complete the team with three among D’Arcy Short, Cooper Connolly, James Bazley and Lance Morris.

SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SCO bat first:

Complete the team with three among Zak Crawley, Adam Hose, Andrew Tye and Henry Thornton.

If STR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Laurie Evans, James Bazley, Lance Morris and Jason Behrendorff.

SCO vs STR Dream11 Prediction

Perth Scorchers are the defending champions and have a formidable side. Expect them to win the contest.

