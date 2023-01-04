SCO vs THU Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 29, BBL 2022-23 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League 2022-23

SCO vs THU Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the BBl 2022-23 match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder.

SCO vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Match Preview

Perth Scorchers are at the top of the points table with 5 wins in 6 games. They have won their last 4 games and will be very confident coming into this game. They have an excellent bowling attack, especially the pace bowlers. Their batters are in good form as well but there is room for improvement. Scorchers will be eying their 5th consecutive win in this game.

Sydney Thunder, meanwhile, are in the 2nd position with 4 wins in 7 games. They have won their last 3 games. The Thunder had a poor start but they are on the right track at the moment and are looking in good form as a team. Their batters are in excellent touch while the bowlers have been in decent form. They are without a couple of their key players but they’ll look to do well in this game.

SCO vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Date 4th January 2023

Time 3:45 PM IST

SCO vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Optus stadium will be an excellent one for batting. The pacers will get plenty of assistance with the new ball. There will be little to no help for the spinners. The pacers have been very successful while the batters have dominated the games played at this venue. The average first innings score here is 167 runs. Chasing sides have won 2 out of 3 games played at the Optus stadium this season.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of weather interruption.

Team News

Daniel Sams is unavailable for this game because of a groin injury. Ross Pawson is expected to replace him in the Thunder eleven.

Perth Scorchers have named an unchanged squad for this game.

SCO vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Matt Gilkes (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Brendan Doggett, Usman Qadir, Ross Pawson

SCO vs THU Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are in excellent form but the Sydney Thunder will be without Daniel Sams in this game. Perth Scorchers are looking more balanced and they’ll start as the favourites to win this game.

SCO vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jhye Richardson: Jhye Richardson is currently the 3rd highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets in 6 games. He’s the lead pacer for the Scorchers and has been in exceptional form this season. Richardson will be an ideal captaincy pick.

Josh Inglis: Josh Inglis has been in terrific touch with the bat. He has scored runs consistently in almost every game up until now. He scored 47 runs and helped his side to a winning position in the last match. Inglis will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well.

Alex Hales: Alex Hales will be an excellent captaincy option. He scored 77 runs in the last game. He is looking in great form at the moment and will enjoy the conditions at the Optus stadium. His only threat is Jason Behrendorff and if he can see him, he’ll be in for a big score.

SCO vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Usman Qadir: Usman Qadir will be an excellent differential pick, especially when Thunder are bowling second. He has picked up atleast one wicket in every game this season. Qadir will be a key bowler for his team.

Ben Cutting: Ben Cutting did well in his first game of BBL 12. He didn’t get to face enough deliveries but he bowled well and picked up 2 wickets. Cutting’s fantasy value will increase in Daniel Sams’ absence. He will be an ideal differential pick.

Raw Pawson: Raw Pawson is expected to replace Daniel Sams in the eleven and he’ll be the best differential pick for this game. He is a pace bowler who can swing the ball both ways and can be a key bowler for Sydney in the power play.

SCO vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Nick Hobson: Nick Hobson has played well in only one game this season. He has been struggling a lot with the bat and can be avoided in your fantasy teams.

SCO vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

SCO vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team