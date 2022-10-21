SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Scotland vs Zimbabwe Match 12, Group B, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Get SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, tips and team for the T20 World Cup 2022 match between Scotland and Zimbabwe.

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Match Preview

Another do-or-die game in Group B. The winner will qualify for the Super 12 Round.

Scotland is in good form at the moment. They are playing as a team with all the players performing their roles quite well. The batters have scored runs in both matches while the bowlers have been in good form as well. They lost their last game due to a brilliant knock by Curtis Campher and his partnership with George Dockrell. Scotland has good depth in their squad and they’ll be confident of winning this game.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, won their first game and lost their last game against the West Indies. They have played well but there are over-dependent on Sikandar Raza, especially in the batting department. Other batters need to assist him well if they are to win this game. Regis Chakabva, Wesley Madhevere and Seam Williams have failed to score runs which has put an extra burden on the middle order. Ryan Burl is yet to fire with the bat and Zimbabwe will hope that he does well in this game. Their bowlers have been in good form and they need assistance from the batters.

SCO vs ZIM Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Scotland vs Zimbabwe, Match 12, Group B, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Date and Time: 21st October 2022, Friday, 1:30 PM IST

SCO vs ZIM Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Hobart has been a good one for batting. The average first innings score here is 154 runs. The pacers have got a lot of assistance from the pitch, especially in the second innings under the lights. Maintain a balance of bowlers (pacers) from both teams, especially the one who’s bowling second in fantasy cricket. Spinners won’t get much off the pitch but they will be important as it’s a day game. Chasing sides have won only 2 out of 7 T20Is played here. Teams will prefer chasing.

SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Scotland is looking more balanced as a side and they are expected to win this game.

Predicted SCO vs ZIM Playing XI

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington (c), Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Brad Wheal

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza

Top Captaincy Choices for SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Match

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza is the man of the moment in the cricketing world. He is scoring runs and picking wickets for fun. He picked up 3 wickets in the last game and scored 14 runs. He was excellent in the first game (82 runs + 1 wicket) as well. Raza is the best captaincy option for this game.

Mark Adair: Mark Adair will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs for Ireland. He is a wicket-taker and has been in good form. He is handy with the bat and can score some runs if he gets to bat. Adair will be an excellent captaincy choice.

Richie Berrington: Richie Berrington will bat at number 4 for Scotland. He’s the best batter and is in terrific form as well. He scored 37 runs in the last game. Berrington is a good player of pace as well as spin bowling and will be the key for Scotland in the middle overs. He can score big if he gets going and will be a great captaincy option.

Differential Picks for SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Match

Tendai Chatara: Tendai Chatara will be an excellent differential pick, especially when Zimbabwe is bowling second. The pacers have got plenty of help off the pitch under the lights and Chatara can pick 2-3 wickets if he gets going. He picked 2 wickets against Ireland while bowling second.

Calum MacLeod: Calum MacLeod is a great differential pick for this game. He will bat at number 5 or 6. He is a good hitter and likes to play freely. MacLeod can score big if gets to face enough deliveries. He has looked in good touch in the limited opportunities that he got in the two games.

Richard Ngarava: Ngarava will be a good differential pick for your fantasy teams. He will bowl with the new ball for Zimbabwe and can pick a few early wickets. He picked up 2 wickets in the first game. Ngarava can swing the new ball and will be a key bowler for his team. Prefer him in your fantasy teams if he’s bowling second.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Match

If SCO Bats First: C - Sikandar Raza, VC - Blessing Muzarabani

If ZIM Bats First: C - Sean Williams, VC - Michael Jones

Mega League Team for SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Match

If SCO Bats First: C - Richie Berrington, VC - Richard Ngarava

If ZIM Bats First: C - Mark Watt, VC - Calum MacLeod

Which Contests to Join for SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.