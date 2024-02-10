SEC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, SA20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Final Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SEC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Eastern Cape are a strong team and should win the contest.

SEC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

SA20 League 2024

Match

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants

Date

10 February 2024

Time

9:00 PM IST

SEC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Dawid Malan has 976 runs at an average of 31.48 and a strike rate of 127.74 in 35 T20 innings since 2023. He also has nine fifties.

Tom Abell has 687 runs at an average of 32.71 and a strike rate of 130.11 in 30 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Aiden Markram has 1072 runs at an average of 29.77 and a strike rate of 135.18 in 41 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 16 wickets in this timeframe.

Tristan Stubbs has 526 runs at an average of 27.68 and a strike rate of 141.77 in 25 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Marco Jansen has 38 wickets at an average of 24.57 and a strike rate of 16.86 in 31 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Daniel Worrall has 26 wickets at an average of 18.15 and a strike rate of 14.30 in 18 T20 innings since 2023.

Ottniel Baartman has 28 wickets at an average of 14.21 and a strike rate of 10.17 in 13 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two four-wicket hauls.

Matthew Breetzke has 548 runs at an average of 32.23 and a strike rate of 141.23 in 19 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Quinton de Kock has 849 runs at an average of 26.53 and a strike rate of 141.73 in 33 T20 innings since 2023. He also has five fifties and a century.

Jon-Jon Smuts has 499 runs at an average of 29.35 and a strike rate of 132.36 in 19 T20 innings since 2023. He also has five fifties.

Heinrich Klaasen has 1482 runs at an average of 42.34 and a strike rate of 181.84 in 44 T20 innings since 2023. He also has ten fifties and two centuries.

Reece Topley has 42 wickets at an average of 19.28 and a strike rate of 14.23 in 31 T20 innings since 2023.

Junior Dala has 16 wickets at an average of 10.25 and a strike rate of 7.37 in five T20 innings since 2023. He also has one four-wicket and a five-wicket haul.

SEC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Cape Town has been 153, with pacers snaring 64.84% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track with more help for speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 22°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

SEC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jordan Hermann, Dawid Malan, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Daniel Worrall, Ottniel Baartman.

Durban’s Super Giants: Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Jon-Jon Smuts, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Reece Topley, Junior Dala, Naveen-ul-Haq.

SEC vs DSG Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The SEC vs DSG live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of SA20 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Sports18, Jio Cinema South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Willow TV Australia Foxtel

SEC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram will contribute with both bat and ball. Markram’s bowling value will increase in Cape Town since the spinners get some help. His batting will be valuable.

Marco Jansen: Marco Jansen is a popular captaincy option for this game. Jansen will get some help with the new ball, and he will also bowl in death overs, increasing his probability of taking wickets. His batting has improved massively and will fetch a few points.

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is another popular captaincy option for this game. Klaasen is in the form of his life and will fetch ample points. He will look to make an impact again.

SEC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jordan Hermann: Jordan Hermann will open the innings. Hermann can utilise the field restrictions and provide a brisk start. He has scored a century at this venue.

Reece Topley: Reece Topley’s selection % is less than 23 as of now. There will be some help for the pacers early on, and Topley can utilise it to snare a few wickets. He will also bowl in the death overs, increasing his chances of taking wickets.

SEC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Patrick Kruger: Patrick Kruger might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SEC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SEC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Dawid Malan, Matthew Breetzke, Keshav Maharaj, and Liam Dawson.

If DSG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tristan Stubbs, Tom Abell, Wiaan Mulder, Junior Dala, and Daniel Worrall.

SEC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SEC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jordan Hermann, Dawid Malan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Keshav Maharaj, Reece Topley, and Liam Dawson.

If DSG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tom Abell, Wiaan Mulder, Daniel Worrall, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

SEC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Sunrisers Eastern Cape are a strong team and should win the contest.

