SG vs AM Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Speen Ghar Tigers vs Amo Sharks, Match 21, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022

SG vs AM Dream11 Match Preview

The Speen Ghar Tigers in 2nd position with 4 wins in 5 matches. They won three games in a row and then were defeated by the Boost Defenders. Then they bounced back strongly and defeated the Hindukush Stars by 110 runs in the last game. Their batting and bowling units have done really well and they’ll expect them to continue the same in the upcoming matches as well. The likes of Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Yamin-Ahmadzai form a strong core for the Speen Ghar Tigers.

Amo Sharks, on the other hand, finally broke their losing streak and won their last game in style. They defeated the Mis-e-Ainak Knights by 5 wickets. They played like a team and it reflected in their performance. They chased down the target of 153 runs in the last over with 3 balls remaining. Asghar Atal has been an excellent prospect for them at the top. He bats very aggressively which is a great sign for them. Darwish Rasooli also played in the last game and strengthened the middle-order. Sharks will look to continue on this winning momentum.

SG vs AM Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Speen Ghar Tigers vs Amo Sharks, Match 21, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul, Afghanistan

Date and Time: 29th July 2022, Friday, 10:00 AM IST

SG vs AM Dream11 Venue and Pitch Report

The batters will love batting on this pitch. They can play their shots. The pitch will be flat with some assistance for the spinners as the game progresses. The pacers will get some movement in the air with the new ball. Chasing will be preferred by the team winning the toss. The average first innings score is around 160 runs.

SG vs AM Dream11 Prediction

Speen Ghar Tigers will start as the favorites because they are in good form and are looking more balanced as a team. But it won’t be a walk in the park for them as the Amo Sharks looked in good form in the last game.

Probable SG vs AM Playing XI

Speen Ghar Tigers: Usman Ghani (c), Bahar Shinwari, Tamim Surkhorodi, Najibullah Zadran, Ishaq Rahimi (wk), Shawkat Zaman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Izharullahq Naveed, Asif Afridi, Fareed Ahmad, Yamin Ahmadzai

Amo Sharks: Asghar Atal, Ihsanullah Janat (c), Bahir Shah, Abdul Wasi, Juma Gul, Abidullah Taniwal, Jamshid Miralikhil, Haji Murad Muradi (wk), Wafadar Momand, Yousuf Zazai, Bilal Khan

Top Captaincy Choices for SG vs AM Dream11 Match

Najibullah Zadran: Najibullah Zadran is one of the best captaincy choices for this match. Najibullah has been in excellent form with the bat. He has scored runs in almost every match that he has played in this season. Najibullah scored 21 runs in the last game. He is an attacking batter and can change the course of the match in a matter of a few overs if he gets set.

Sharafuddin Ashraf: Sharafuddin Ashraf will be a top captaincy option. He will contribute with both bat and ball which makes him a very valuable fantasy pick. Sharafuddin will bat in the lower middle-order and will bowl 4 overs of his left-arm orthodox. He scored 44 runs in the last game and picked up 3 wickets as well. He conceded only 7 runs in his 3 overs. Ashraf is in top form at the moment.

Asif Afridi: Pakistan’s Asif Afridi is an excellent captaincy pick for your fantasy teams. Afridi is mainly a left-arm orthodox bowler and he bats in the lower order. He has been very consistent in this edition. He’s picking wickets in every game and has been very economical as well. Abbas picked 2 wickets in the last match. He can fetch good points with his bowling.

Budget Picks for SG vs AM Dream11 Match

Darwish Rasooli (8.5 credits): Darwish Rasooli played his first game of the season against the Mis-e-Ainak Knights. He scored a match winning 41* runs. Rasooli is a very talented batter and will be a top budget pick for this match. He can score big once he gets going.

Abidullah Taniwal (8.5 credits): Abidullah Taniwal is a great budget pick as well. He has been very consistent with the ball this season. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. Taniwal generally bowls in the middle and death overs.

Differential Pick for SG vs AM Dream11 Match

Asghar Atal: Asghar Atal will be an excellent differential pick for your fantasy teams. He opens the innings for the Amo Sharks. Asghar has been in terrific form and has scored 2 fifties in the two games that he has played in this season. He scored 53 runs against the Kabul Eagles and 55 runs in the last game against the Mis-e-Ainak Knights. He likes to bat aggressively.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for SG vs AM Dream11 Match

If SG Bats First: C - Najibullah Zadran, VC - Asif Afridi

If AM Bats First: C - Asghar Atal, VC - Darwish Rasooli

Mega League Team for SG vs AM Dream11 Match

If SG Bats First: C - Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar, VC - FazalHaq Farooqi

If AM Bats First: C - Sharafuddin Ashraf, VC - Yamin Ahmadzai

Which Contests to Join for SG vs AM Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.