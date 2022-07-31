SG vs BD Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Speen Ghar Tigers vs Band-e-Amir Dragons, Match 26, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022

Get SG vs BD Dream11 Team, Prediction and Tips for the Shpageeza Cricket League match between Speen Ghar Tigers and Band-e-Amir Dragons.

SG vs BD Dream11 Match Preview

The Speen Ghar Tigers in 2nd position with 5 wins in 6 matches. They have now won two games in a row. The Tigers have already qualified for the play-offs so they may look to test their bench in this game. They defeated the Amo Sharks by 7 wickets in their last match. Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Yamin Ahmadzai are the heroes of their successful campaign till now and they will look to do well in the play-offs as well.

The Band-e-Amir Dragons are in 4th position with 3 wins in 6 matches. They must win this game to seal their spot in the play-offs and if not, then they have to depend upon the result of other games. They have many quality players in Karim Janat, Aftab Alam, Farmanullah, etc. They will look to give their all in this match and win it to qualify for the play-offs55

SG vs BD Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Speen Ghar Tigers vs Amo Sharks, Match 26, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul, Afghanistan

Date and Time: 31st July 2022, Sunday, 2:45 PM IST

SG vs BD Match Venue and Pitch Report

The batters will love batting on this pitch. They can play their shots. The pitch will be flat with some assistance for the spinners as the game progresses. The pacers will get some movement in the air with the new ball. Chasing will be preferred by the team winning the toss. The average first innings score is around 160 runs. Anything around 170-180 will be a winning total.

SG vs BD Dream11 Prediction

Speen Ghar Tigers will start as the favorites because they are in good form and are looking more balanced as a team.

Probable SG vs BD Playing XI

Speen Ghar Tigers: Usman Ghani (c), Bahar Shinwari, Tamim Surkhorodi, Najibullah Zadran, Ishaq Rahimi (wk), Shawkat Zaman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Izharullahq Naveed, Asif Afridi, Fareed Ahmad, Yamin Ahmadzai

Band-e-Amir Dragons: Asif Musazai, Kamran Ghulam, Karim Janat, Farmanullah Safi, Khalid Usman, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Suliman Arabza, Irfan Safi, Sediqullah Pacha, Aftab Alam (c), Nijat Masood

Top Captaincy Choices for SG vs BD Dream11 Match

Najibullah Zadran: Najibullah Zadran has been in phenomenal touch with the bat this season. He has scored runs in almost every game and is the best batter for his side. Najibullah scored a crucial 37 runs in the last game. He has 206 runs in 6 matches at an average of 51.50 and his strike-rate is 163.49. These are exceptional numbers and show how good he has been. He will be the best captaincy option.

Usman Ghani: Usman Ghani will open the innings for the Speen Ghar Tigers. Ghani is one of the best batters in the league and has also performed well. Ghani scored 72* runs in the last game and single-handedly won the game for his side. He is an aggressive batter and will look to continue his good form with the bat in the upcoming matches as well. Ghani will be an excellent captaincy choice.

Yamin Ahmadzai: Yamin Ahmadzai is a key bowler for the Speen Ghar Tigers. He has picked at least one wicket in every game of this season. He is currently the 3rd highest wicket-taker of this edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League with 10 wickets to his name. Yamin will bowl in the middle and death overs and he can fetch a lot of fantasy points with his bowling. He will be a great captaincy pick for your fantasy teams.

Budget Picks for SG vs BD Dream11 Match

Imran Mir (8.5 credits): Imran Mir will open the innings for the Band-e-Amir Dragons. He looked in good touch in the last game. Inmran scored quickfire 26 runs. He likes to play his shots at the start of the innings and he will be a top budget pick for this game.

Ikram Alikhil (8.5 credits): Ikram Alikhil is a good budget option for your fantasy teams. Ikram will bat in the middle-order and he’s a good player of spin bowling. He will keep the scoreboard ticking and can attack when needed. He will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well.

Differential Pick for SG vs BD Dream11 Match

Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai: Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai played his first game of this season against Amo Sharks. He bowled really well and picked up 2 wickets. Ibrahim bowled with good pace and looked in good rhythm as well. He will bowl in the initial few overs and then in the death overs. He will be an excellent differential pick.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for SG vs BD Dream11 Match

If SG Bats First: C - Karim Janat, VC - Najibullah Zadran

If BD Bats First: C - Farmanullah, VC - Sharafuddin Ashraf

Mega League Team for SG vs BD Dream11 Match

If SG Bats First: C - Usman Ghani, VC - Yamin Ahmadzai

If BD Bats First: C - Aftab Alam, VC - Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai

Which Contests to Join for SG vs BD Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.