SG vs BOS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Speen Ghar Tigers vs Boost Defenders, Match 13, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022

SG vs BOS Dream11 Match Preview

This will be the clash of the table toppers when the Speen Ghar Tiges take on the Boost Defenders in the 13th match of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2022. Both teams have won 3 games each and are yet to be defeated in the tournament.

The Speen Ghar Tigers are at the 2nd position with 3 wins in 3 matches. They defeated the Mis-e-Ainak Knights by 8 wickets in their first match then they defeated the Kabul Eagles by 6 wickets and they defeated the Pamir Zalmi by 6 wickets in their last game. They are playing as a team and are looking in excellent form. The likes of Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani, Asif Afridi, Fareed Malik, Yamin Ahmadzai form a strong core and they will look to continue their winning streak in this game as well.

Also Read: Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Shpageeza Cricket League LIVE on TV in India and Afghanistan, Squads, Schedule, Date and Time

Boost Defenders, on the other hand, too have won 3 matches and are at the top of the points table due to a better net run-rate. They defeated the Pamir Zalmi in their opening game by 6 wickets then they won against the Amo Sharks by 9 wickets and the Hindukush Stars were their latest victim and they defeated them by 52 runs. The Boost Defender have a strong line-up as well which includes the likes of Hasmhatullah Shahidi, Hassan Eisakhel, FazalHaq Farooqi, Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar, Abdul Rahman Rehmani and others. The Boost Defenders will be look to hand over the first defeat of this season to the Speen Ghar Tigers.

SG vs BOS Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Speen Ghar Tigers vs Boost Defenders, Match 13, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul, Afghanistan

Date and Time: 24th July 2022, Sunday, 10:00 AM IST

SG vs BOS Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch has been an excellent one for batting in most of the games of the tournament and it’s expected to be the same for this match too. There will be some movement with the new ball and the spinners will get some help as the ball gets older but the batters will dominate the game. The ball will come onto the bat nicely and the batters will love their time on the crease. Teams will look to chase after winning the toss.

SG vs BOS Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched but looking at team balance the Speen Ghar Tigers will start as the favorites.

Probable SG vs BOS Playing XI

Speen Ghar Tigers: Usman Ghani (c), Bahar Shinwari, Tamim Surkhorodi, Najibullah Zadran, Ishaq Rahimi (wk), Shawkat Zaman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Izharullahq Naveed, Asif Afridi, Fareed Ahmad, Yamin Ahmadzai

Boost Defenders: Farhan Zakhil, Hassan Eisakhel, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Samiullah Shinwari, Afsar Zazai (wk), Munir Ahmad, Ibrahim Safi, Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar, Abdul Rahman Rehmani, FazalHaq Farooqi, Saleem Safi

Top Captaincy Choices for SG vs BOS Dream11 Match

Najibullah Zadran: Najibullah Zadran is one of the most aggressive batters in the tournament. He is known for his hard hitting batting and he can destroy any bowling attack on his day. Zadran is in excellent form as he has scored two back to back fifties in the last two games. He scored 83* runs in the last match and won the game by himself. Najibullah is a top captaincy choice.

Hashmatullah Shahidi: Hashmatullah Shahidi is another excellent captaincy option for this match. Shahidi likes to hold one end and play till the end. He scored 51 runs in the last game. Shahidi has two 50+ scores in three games. He is known for his consistency and he will look to do well in this game as well. Shahidi can fetch a lot of points for your fantasy teams.

Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar: Zia-ur-Rehman is picking wickets for fun. He has 7 wickets to his name in this edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League. Zia-ur-Rehman has picked 3 wickets in each in the last two games. He has bowled economically as well and hasn’t allowed the opposition batters to score freely against him. He can give plenty of points with his bowling and will be an exceptional captaincy pick.

Budget Picks for SG vs BOS Dream11 Match

Abdul Rahman Rehmani (8.5 credits): Abdul Rahman is an excellent budget pick for this game. He is in top form with the ball and is picking wickets for fun. He picked 4 wickets against the Amo Sharks and one wicket in the last game. He bowls very economically as well.

Afsar Zazai (8.5 credits): Afsar Zazai will bat in the middle-order for the Boost Defenders. He is a talented batter and can score big if he gets to face enough deliveries. Afsar will also fetch points from catches and stumpings.

Differential Pick for SG vs BOS Dream11 Match

Hassan Eisakhel: Hassan Eisakhel is the best differential pick for this game. He opens the innings for the Boost Defenders and is in exceptional form. Hassan scored 25 runs in the first game that he played in this season and he scored 76 runs in the last game. He can score big in this game as well.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for SG vs BOS Dream11 Match

If SG Bats First: C - Najibullah Zadran, VC - Hashmatullah Shahidi

If BOS Bats First: C - Hassan Eisakhel, VC - Asif Afridi

Mega League Team for SG vs BOS Dream11 Match

If SG Bats First: C - Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar, VC - FazalHaq Farooqi

BOS Bats First: C - Usman Ghani, VC - Yamin Ahmadzai

Which Contests to Join for SG vs BOS Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.