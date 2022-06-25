Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 20: SIN vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Singhbhum Strikers vs Ranchi Raiders

SIN vs RAN Dream11 Match Preview

Singhbum Strikers are in good form in the tournament. They are at the 3rd position in the points table with 3 wins and 3 losses in 6 matches. They defeated the Jamshedpur Jugglers by 22 runs in their last match. Their batters are in good form especially Mohit Kumar and the others have assisted him well. Bal Krishna, Ashish Kumar Jr, and the others have been consistent in the bowling department. They are playing as a team and will look to continue that in the upcoming matches.

Ranchi Raiders, meanwhile, are currently the best side of the tournament with 5 wins and 1 defeat in 6 matches. They are at the top of the points table. Ranchi tasted defeat for the first time in this season in their last match. They were defeated by 6 wickets by the Bokaro Blasters. They have many quality players like Arnav Sinha, Robin Minz, Harsh Rana, etc who have done really well for them. They will look to bounce back on the winning track by defeating Singhbhum in this game.

SIN vs RAN Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Singhbhum Strikers vs Ranchi Raiders, Match 20, BYJU’s Jharkhand T20 2022

Venue: JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi

Date and Time: 25th June 2022, Saturday, 1:00 PM IST

SIN vs RAN Venue and Pitch Report

There has been rain every day in the tournament and the matches have been affected terribly. The pitch is also affected and it’ll be on the slower side as well as a little damp. There will be good support for the spinners and the pacers will get good results if they bowl into the wicket. There won’t be much assistance for the pacers but they will get some swing with the new ball. Teams will prefer chasing.

SIN vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

Ranchi Raiders will be the clear favorites to win this match against the Singhbhum Strikers. They are in excellent form at the moment.

Probable SIN vs RAN Playing XI

Singhbhum Strikers: Aryaman Sen, Himanshu Kumar, Jay Prakash Rajput (wk), Mohit Kumar, Amardeep Singh, Himanshu Gupta, Bal Krishna (c), Ashish Kumar Jr, Monu Kumar, Sonu Singh, Jay Prakash Yadav

Ranchi Raiders: Arnav Sinha (c), Arvind Kumar, Robin Minz (wk), Ayush Kumar, Md Kounain Quraishi, Harsh Rana, Sachin Yadav, Himanshi S, Om Singh, Ajit Kumar Singh, Abhishek Yadav

Top Captaincy Choices for SIN vs RAN Dream11 Match

Mohit Kumar: Mohit Kumar has been in excellent form in Jharkhand T20 2022. He has performed in every game till now and will look to continue his good form in the upcoming matches as well. Mohit bats at number 4 Singhbhum and bowls 4 overs as well. He scored 36 runs with the bat. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Bal Krishna: Bal Krishna has done well in the last two games for his team. He has been in good form with the bat and is picking wickets as well. He picked up 2 wickets in the last game. He had scored 63 in the second last match. Bal Krishna will look to lead his team from the front. He is a quality all-rounder and a top captaincy pick for your fantasy teams.

Arnav Sinha: Arnav Sinha is one of the best batters in the tournament. He has been very consistent and will be a good captaincy option. He scored 77 runs in the last game. Arnav will open the innings for Ranchi and is a key batter for his side. He will be a valuable pick for your fantasy teams as well.

Budget Picks for SIN vs RAN Dream11 Match

Robin Minz (8.5 credits): Robin Minz is a very aggressive batter. He has done well in the tournament so far. He scored 74 runs against Jamshedpur. Robin will bat at 3 and will keep the wickets as well which makes him a top budget pick.

Abhishek Yadav (8.5credits): Abhishek Yadav is another good budget option. He is a key bowler for Ranchi in the middle-overs with his slow left-arm orthodox bowling. He picked one wicket in the last game.

Differential Pick for SIN vs RAN Dream11 Match

Jay Prakash Rajput: Jay Prakash Rajput is a top differential pick for this game. He will bat at number 3 for the Singhbhum Strikers. He scored 26 runs in the last game. Jay will give points from catches and stumpings as well. He is a hard hitting batter and can turn the game on its head once he gets going.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for SIN vs RAN Dream11 Match

If SIN Bats First: C - Aryaman Sen, VC - Arnav Sinha

If RAN Bats First: C - Robin Minz, VC - Harsh Rana

Mega League Team for SIN vs RAN Dream11 Match

If SIN Bats First: C - Mohit Kumar, VC - Bal Krishna

If RAN Bats First: C - Sachin Yadav, VC - Ajit Kumar Singh

Which Contests to Join for SIN vs RAN Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.