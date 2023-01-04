SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 28, BBL 2022-23 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League 2022-23

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the BBL 2022-23 match between Sydney SIxers and Brisbane Heat.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Match Preview

Sydney Sixers were defeated by the Brisbane Heat by 15 runs in their last game. It was their first loss after winning 4 matches in a row. They are in the 4th position with 4 wins in 7 games. The Sixers are one of the best teams in the tournament. They’ll look to get their basics right and perform as a team. The Sixers will look to settle the score against the Brisbane Heat in this game.

Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, are still at the bottom of the points table despite winning their last game. They have won only 2 games out of 6. They made a couple of changes to their batting line-up and it proved to be a great decision. Josh Brown and Nathan McSweeny destroyed the Sixers’ bowling attack. Heat has a good bowling unit and they need support from their batters. They’ll look to continue the good form in this game.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Date 4th January 2023

Time 12:35 PM IST

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

This will be the first men’s BBL game at the North Sydney Oval. The pitch is expected to be batting-friendly as the boundaries are very short, especially the square boundaries. The pacers may get some help with the new ball while the spinners will come into play as the game progresses. The average first innings score here in the WBBL is 151 runs and chasing sides have won 19 out of the 42 games played here

Weather Report

There are chances of rain in Sydney during the game time and we may see a rain-interrupted game.

Team News

Chris Jordan and Steve O’Keefe are available for this game for the Sixers.

Brisbane Heat has named an unchanged squad for this game.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Phillipe (wk), Kurtis Patterson, James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Dan Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird/Chris Jordan, Izharullhaq Naveed/Steve O’Keefe

Brisbane Heat: Josh Brown, Colin Munro, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Billings, Ross Whiteley, Jimmy Pierson (c & wk), Michael Neser, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Matt Kuhnemann, Mitch Swepson

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

Sydney Sixers will start as the favourites but the Heat defeated them in their last meeting and they are not to be taken lightly.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Hayden Kerr: Hayden Kerr picked up one wicket and then scored 27 runs with the bat. He has been the best all-rounder for the Sixers this season. He has picked up 10 wickets in 7 games and is capable with the bat as well. Kerr will be the most popular captaincy choice.

Michael Neser: Michael Neser, after a quiet couple of games, bowled really well in the last match and picked up 3 wickets. He is the lead pacer for his team and is handy with the bat as well. Neser will be an ideal captaincy option for this match.

Josh Philippe: Josh Philippe is amongst the best batters for the Sixers. He is an aggressive opener who can get off to a flying start in the power play. Philippe looked in good touch in the last game and he will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

James Bazley: James Bazley will be the best differential pick for this game. He is a key bowler for his team and can also score some runs with the bat. Bazley picked up 4 wickets and scored 29 runs in the second-last game against Sydney Thunder.

Josh Brown: Josh Brown laid the foundation of the Brisbane Heat’s win in the last game. He scored 62 off just 23 deliveries including a 19-ball fifty and didn’t allow the Sixers’ bowlers to settle in. Brown will look to replicate that in this game and he’ll be a top differential pick.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Mitchell Swepson: Mitchell Swepson has picked up only 1 wicket until now this season. He is a talented bowler but has been in very poor form at the moment. You can avoid him in your fantasy teams.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team