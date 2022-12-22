SIX vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 11, BBL 2022-23 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League 2022-23

SIX vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Big Bash League match between Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes.

SIX vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Preview

The Sydney Sixers are having a hard time in BBL 12 as they are at the bottom of the points table. They lost both the games that they played. Perth Scorchers defeated them by 38 runs in the last match. Their batters have been inconsistent except Jordan Silk and it’s the main reason for their poor performance. The likes of Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, James Vince and Kurtis Patterson must step up with the bat.

The all-rounders and the bowlers are their main strengths. Hayden Kerr and Sean Abbott have been decent while Jackson Bird lit the stage in the last game. The Sixers will look to bounce back strongly.

Hobart, meanwhile, has won 1 and lost one game. They won their last game against the Scorchers by 8 runs. They also need their top-order batters to perform consistently. Matthew Wade and Tim David are the only consistent performers for them. Shadab Khan has done well as the main all-rounder. Riley Meredith has picked wickets consistently while Patrick Dooley was exceptional in the last game. They need Nathan Ellis to regain his form. Hurricanes will be eyeing their second consecutive win in this match.



SIX vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Date 22nd December 2022

Time 1:45 PM IST

SIX vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

There will be plenty of help for the pacers with the new ball. The openers must bat sensibly otherwise a batting collapse is on the cards. Teams will look to bowl first after winning the toss. The batters can play their shots once they get their eye in. Spinners will come into play as the game progresses. The average first innings score is 151 runs at the SCG. Chasing teams have won 60% of the games played here.

Weather Report

There are slight chances of rain in the evening but we should get to see a full game.

Team News

No such updates from either of the two teams.

SIX vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Phillipe (wk), James Vince*, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Dan Christian, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis/Naveen ul Haq, Steve O’Keefe, Izharullhaq Naveed*

Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Shadab Khan*, Tim David, Asif Ali*, James Neesham*, Joel Paris, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Riley Meredith

SIX vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

The Hobart Hurricanes are dependent on Matthew Wade and Tim David to do the bulk of the scoring. D’Arcy Short showed signs of regaining his form but the others have been below par with the bat. They have a good bowling unit but it will be a difficult task for them to defeat the Sixers on their home ground. Sydney Sixers are expected to win this game.

SIX vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sean Abbott: Sean Abbott had a rare bad day in the last game but he’s a champion player in the BBL and will be the best captaincy pick for this, especially when Sydney is bowling first. He will bowl in the crucial phases and can pick a few wickets.

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan is a key player for the Hurricanes. He is batting at number 4 and is in good form with the ball. He scored 22 runs and picked up one wicket in the last game. Shadab will be a top captaincy option.

Tim David: Tim David will be an excellent captaincy choice. He will bat in the middle order for Hobart and is in exceptional form at the moment. He scored 46* runs in the last game and helped his side to a match-winning total. David has a good record against all types of bowling and he can score big in this game.

SIX vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Nathan Ellis: Nathan Ellis will bowl in the death overs and in the power surge for the Hobart Hurricanes. He hasn’t been in the best of forms with the ball but he is a wicket-taker and can pick a few wickets in this game. Ellis will be a good differential option.

James Vince: James Vince has a decent record at the SCG. He will bat at number 3 for the Sixers and can score big when he’s in good form. He will be a top differential pick, especially when Sydney is chasing.

SIX vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Asif Ali: Asif Ali is going through a terrible phase with the bat. He’s batting too low and is getting out in just 2-3 deliveries even when he gets the chance to bat. He is someone whom you can avoid in your fantasy teams.

SIX vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

SIX vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team