SIX vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Match 43, BBL 2022-23 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League 2022-23

SIX vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the BBL match between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers.

SIX vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Match Preview

The Sydney Sixers are in the 2nd position with 6 wins in 10 games. They are in good form at the moment with their batters and bowlers performing well. There is little room for improvement with the ball while Josh Phillipe’s form is a big concern for them. They will have to be on their toes in this game.

Perth Scorchers, meanwhile, are at the top of the points table. They have been the best side in the tournament and are playing likes the defending champions. Their bowling unit is their strength and they have excellent depth in their squad. The batters are in good form as well. Perth will be eying their 4th consecutive win in this game.

SIX vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Date 15th January 2023

Time 1:45 PM IST

SIX vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the SCG will be a good one for batting. There will be some assistance for the pacers with the new ball while the spinners will be important as well. The average first innings score here in T20s is 157 and the chasing side has been more successful by winning 27 out of the 52 T20s played here.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear with no chance of rain interruption.

Team News

Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon are available for the Sydney Sixers.

No updates from the Perth Scorchers.

SIX vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Cameron Bancroft, Steve Eskinazi, Aaron Hardie, Jos Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Matt Kelly, Andrew Tye, David Payne/Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris

Sydney Sixers: Josh Phillipe (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Steve Smith, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Dan Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon, Steve O’Keefe

SIX vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

The Perth Scorchers are in great form and they’ll start as the favourites to win this game. Sydney, on the other hand, are in top form as well and are not to be taken lightly.

SIX vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sean Abbott: Sean Abbott has been in great form at the moment. He has picked 6 wickets (3+3) in the last two games. Abbot will bowl in the power play, in the power surge and then one over at the end. He will be an ideal captaincy option.

Andrew Tye: Andrew Tye is a great captaincy pick. He has 20 wickets to his name and he’s the highest wicket-taker in BBL 12. Tye has been in excellent form and is picking wickets for fun. He picked up 3 wickets in the last game.

Aaron Hardie: Aaron Hardie will bat at number 3 for the Scorchers. He has been in excellent form and will look to continue that in this game. He has 2 fifty-plus scores in the last 3 games. Hardie will be a top captaincy choice.

SIX vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Steve Smith: Steve Smith will play this game and he will be an excellent differential pick. He will bat at number 3 and can score big if he gets going. Smith likes to hold one end and play through the innings.

Lance Morris: Lance Morris has picked 2 wickets each in the two games that he has played this season. He bowls fast and will bowl the key overs for his team. He will be an ideal differential pick.

SIX vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Nick Hobson: Nick Hobson is batting too low to make an impact in fantasy cricket. He doesn’t bowls which further decreases his fantasy value. He is someone whom you can avoid in this game.

SIX vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

SIX vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team