SJH vs GUL Dream11 Prediction, Match 30, ILT20 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Warriors

SJH vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the ILT20 match between Sharjah Warriors and Gulf Giants.

SJH vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Match Preview

Sharjah Warriors are in the 5th position with 3 wins in 9 games. They have been very inconsistent in the ILT20 and they need to fix that in this do-or-die game. The likes of Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stonis, Mohammad Nabi and others need to step up and perform.

Gulf Giants, on the other hand, are at the top of the points table with 6 wins in 9 matches. They have been very consistent as a team and they’ll look to end the league stage with a win. They won their last two matches. The likes of David Wiese, Chris Lynn, James Vince, Chris Jordan and Shimron Hetmyer have been very consistent for them.

SJH vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League International League T20 2023 Match Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Date 6th February 2023

Time 7:30 PM IST

SJH vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The dimensions of the ground at Sharjah are on the smaller side but the pitch here is on the slower side with low bounce. Spinners and slow bowlers will get good assistance off the pitch. Batters can score big once they are settled in. The average first innings score here is 146 runs in ILT20 and the chasing sides have won 61% of the games played here.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day and no rain is expected during the game time.

Team News

No updates from either of the teams.

SJH vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XI

Sharjah Warriors: Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler Cadmore (wk), Evin Lewis, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Benjamin, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, Naveen ul Haq, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah

Gulf Giants: James Vince (c), Tom Banton, Chris Lynn, Gerhard Erasmus, Shimron Hetmyer, David Wiese, Carlos Braithwaite, Dominic Drakes, Afzal Khan, Chris Jordan, Sanchit Sharma



SJH vs GUL Dream11 Prediction

Based on current form and team balance, the Gulf Giants will be the favourites to win this match.

SJH vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

David Wiese: David Wiese has been in great form in the ILt20. He is picking wickets in almost every game and is capable with the bat as well. Wiese will be very useful on the slowish Sharjah pitch. He will be the best captaincy pick.

James Vince: James Vince will open the innings for Gulf Giants. He is a good player of spin bowling and can score big once he gets going. Vince has been in decent form as well.

Naveen ul Haq: Naveen ul Haq will enjoy the conditions at Sharjah and will be an ideal captaincy option. He picked up 5 wickets in the first game against Gulf and will look to repeat that.

SJH vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Chris Benjamin: Chris Benjamin is a very talented batter who likes to bat aggressively. He will bat in the middle order which isn’t his ideal position but he looked in good touch in the last game. He will be a good differential pick.

Dominic Drakes: Dominic Drakes will be a top differential pick. He will bowl in the power play and then towards the end of the innings. He is handy with the bat as well. Drakes picked up 1 wicket in the last game.

SJH vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Yusuf Pathan: Yusuf Pathan is batting too low and is not contributing with the ball as well which affects his fantasy value. He will be our player to avoid in this game.

SJH vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

SJH vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team