SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan ODI

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Afghanistan is expected to win this match. The conditions have suited them very nicely and Sri Lanka mostly looks like a unit full of out of form players. In addition, their bowling clearly looks like a one man attack.

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka

Match

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI

Date

4th June 2023

Time

10:00 AM IST

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Scoring was not easy during the powerplay in both the innings in the first ODI.

The surface is expected to be better for batting in this match.

Ibrahim Zadran almost scored his third century in 4 innings played in Sri Lanka.

Rahmat Shah has been the highest run scorer for Afghanistan in ODIs since 2020 with an average of 52, including seven half centuries and 1 century.

Kusal Mendis is averaging 8.2 in 6 ODIs played this year.

11 of the 19 wickets of Fazalhaq Farooqi came in the powerplay.

Charith Asalanka’s last two innings against Afghanistan reads 83 and 91.

Ibrahim Zadran became the joint second fastest to cross 500-runs mark in ODIs.

Kusan Rajitha has been the go to bowler for Sri Lanka in the recent past. He was the highest wicket taker in the last series against Afghanistan and India. Moreover, Rajitha started this series with 2 wickets in the first ODI.

Pick more bowlers from the team bowling first.

If Chamika Karunaratne plays, pick him in one of your XIs.

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota is a balanced one. Scoring was not easy against the new ball as it was gripping and moving enough early on. However, it is expected to be better to bat in this match. Both seamers and spinners can extract help from the surface with batters scoring runs once settled. The first innings score is expected to be around 290 in this match. The team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The conditions are expected to remain clear throughout the day in Hambantota. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

Lahiru Kumara left the field due to discomfort in the 1st ODI. Him taking part in the 2nd ODI is uncertain.

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Dushan Hemantha, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushmantha Chameera

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmed, Fareed Malik.

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Pathum Nissanka: Pathum Nissanka will continue to be the top captaincy choice from the Lankan unit. He could not play a long innings in the first ODI but showed great resilience against some top quality bowling Afghanistan new ball bowlers. The wicket is expected to get better and Nissanka might get the best use of it.

Ibrahim Zadran: Ibrahim Zadran is a rising talent in Afghanistan cricket who has already started to make his mark. Last time Afghanistan played an ODI series in Sri Lanka last year, Zadran was the highest run scorer in the three-match series, including two centuries. He has now started this series with a 98 and looked clearly untroubled throughout his innings.

Fazalhaq Farooqi: Fazalhaq Farooqi is another top captaincy pick for this match. It is a right handed dominated batting order of Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka has been one of the worst batting orders against left arm seamers since 2020. In addition, he took 2 wickets in the powerplay in the first ODI.

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Fareed Malik: Fareed Malik is a genuine wicket taker, especially when nothing is on offer from the wicket during the middle overs. He is selected only by 20% of the teams as of writing this making him one of the best differential picks to have for this match. He picked two wickets in the first ODI.

Matheesha Pathirana: Pathirana did not have the best of ODI debuts in the first ODI. However, he will always remain one of the players which can make a difference to your points tally. It is advisable to keep him as one of the differential pick heads of this game.

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Kusal Mendis: Kusal Mendis has an average of 8.2 in six ODIs this year. He has been selected by 75% of the teams as of writing this. It is advisable to avoid picking him for this match considering his poor form in the recent past.

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SL bat first

Complete team with three of Pathirana, Fareed, Nabi, Shahidi

If AFG bat first

Complete team with three of Najibullah, Noor, Chameera, Shanaka

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SL bat first

Complete team with three of Gurbaz, Mujeeb, Fareed, Nissanka

If AFG bat first

Complete team with three of Najibullah, Shahidi, Noor, Pathirana

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction:

