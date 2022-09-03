SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Super 4, Match 1, Asia Cup 2022

SL vs AFG Dream11 Match Preview

It will be the first game of the Super 4 round of Asia Cup 2022. Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be against each other in this game.

Sri Lanka lost their first game very badly against Afghanistan by 8 wickets. They were totally outplayed in that game. Sri Lanka came back strongly and won a thriller of a game against Bangladesh to qualify for the Super 4. Their middle order has been below average especially the likes of Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, and Danushka Gunathilaka. These are important batters for their team and must take responsibility now. The bowlers led by Wanindu Hasaranga have bowled well but their pace attack is inexperienced and at times, they tend to make mistakes. Sri Lanka will look to win this game and take revenge from Afghanistan for the first game.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, is in excellent form as a team. They won both their games in the Group stage and will look to continue the winning momentum in the Super 4 round as well. They defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their last game. They are in exceptional form in both batting and bowling. The onus will be on Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, and Najibullah Zadran to do the bulk of the scoring. Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, and Mohammad Nabi form a very strong spin attack, probably the best in the world at the moment. Fazalhaq Farooqi too has been in top form. Afghanistan will be eyeing a win in this game to start off their Super 4 campaign with a win.

SL vs AFG Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Super Four, Match 1, Asia Cup 2022

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Date and Time: 3rd September 2022, Saturday, 7:30 PM IST

SL vs AFG Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai has been good for batting in all the games played here. It has been slightly two-paced in the first innings but has eased down in the second innings and 3 out of 4 games at Dubai in this tournament have been won by teams chasing. The average first innings score here is 157 runs in this tournament. There will be swing on offer for the pacers with the new ball, especially under the lights and the spinners will get some purchase off the pitch as well.

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Afghanistan are in top form and is looking more balanced as a team, they have already defeated Sri Lanka once and will be the favourites to win this game but it won’t be as easy as it was in the first game and Sri Lanka will look to settle the score with them.

Predicted SL vs AFG Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen ul Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Top Captaincy Choices for SL vs AFG Dream11 Match

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga is the best captiancy choice for this match. Wanindu has been in excellent form with the ball and he is Sri Lanka’s best bowler. He is amongst the best bowlers in the shortest format and has picked wickets in both matches. He picked one wicket in the first game against Afghanistan and 2 wickets in the last game against Bangladesh. Moreover, he will bat in the middle order which increases his chances of fetching good points in fantasy cricket.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is arguably the best bowler in the T20 format. He is a proven performer and a matchwinner. He can win games on his own when on song. Rashid picked 3 wickets against Bangladesh and never allowed their batters to settle in. He was wicket-less in the first game against Sri Lanka and will look to do well and pick a few wickets for his team. Rashid is more than handy with the bat as well and can score some runs quickly down the order if he gets the chance.

Chamika Karunaratne: Chamika Karunaratne will be an ideal captaincy pick as he is a multi-skill player. He will bowl 4 overs and will bat in the lower middle-order for Sri Lanka. Chamika has been in good form in the first two games. He scored 16 runs and picked 2 wickets in the last game. He will fetch points from both batting and bowling. Karunaratne will be a valuable fantasy pick.

Budget Pick for SL vs AFG Dream11 Match

Fazalhaq Farooqi: Fazalhaq Farooqi will be an excellent budget pick for your fantasy teams. Farooqi was the man of the match in the first game against Sri Lanka as he picked up 3 early wickets and ran through the Sri Lankan top order. Farooqi swings the new ball and will be a big threat once again for the Sri Lankan top order.

Differential Picks for SL vs AFG Dream11 Match

Dasun Shanaka: Dasun Shanaka will be a top differential pick for your fantasy teams. Shanaka will bat in the lower middle-order for Sri Lanka. He is a hard hitter and is known for his aggressive batting style. He played a match-winning knock of 45 runs against Bangladesh in the last game. Shanaka will be a key player for his team. He may bowl an over or two as well.

Pathum Nissanka: Pathum Nissanka is one of the main batters for Sri Lanka. He has struggled to score in the first two games but he’s a good player and will be eyeing a big score in this game. Nissanka will open the innings and he looks to attack in the power play. He got troubled by the high pace of Ebadot Hossain in the last game. He will score big once he gets going. Nissanka will be an excellent differential pick.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for SL vs AFG Dream11 Match

If SL Bats First: C - Wanindu Hasaranga, VC - Rahmanullah Gurbaz

If AFG Bats First: C - Hazratullah Zazai, VC - Mujeeb ur Rahman

Mega League Team for SL vs AFG Dream11 Match

If SL Bats First: C - Rashid Khan, VC - Chamika Karunaratne

If AFG Bats First: C - Maheesh Theekshana, VC - Pathum Nissanka

Which Contests to Join for SL vs AFG Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.