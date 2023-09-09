SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, Asia Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Sri Lanka are a good team and will have the advantage of playing at home. Expect them to win the game.

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Asia Cup 2023

Match

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

Date

9 September 2023

Time

3:00 PM IST

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Pathum Nissanka has 42 runs at an average of 10.50 and a strike rate of 63.63 in four ODI innings against Bangladesh.

Pathum Nissanka’s last five scores: 41, 14, 23, 104 & 101*.

Dimuth Karunaratne has 98 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 75.96 in four ODI innings against Bangladesh.

Dimuth Karunaratne’s previous five scores: 32, 1, 83, 30 & 33.

Kusal Mendis has 411 runs at an average of 34.25 and a strike rate of 76.11 in 13 ODI innings against Bangladesh.

Kusal Mendis’ last five scores: 92, 5, 43, 34* & 25*.

Sadeera Samarawickrama made 54 runs in his only ODI innings against Bangladesh.

Sadeera Samarawickrama’s previous five scores: 3, 54, 19, 17* & 1.

Charith Asalanka made 62 runs in his only ODI innings against Bangladesh.

Charith Asalanka’s previous five scores: 36, 62*, 36, 2 & 63.

Dhananjaya de Silva has 94 runs at an average of 18.80 and a strike rate of 73.43 in six ODI innings against Bangladesh. He has also taken 8 wickets at an average of 30.37 in seven ODI innings against Bangladesh.

Dhananjaya de Silva’s last five scores: 14, 2, 4, 93 & 23.

Dhananjaya de Silva’s last five figures: 2/12, 1/35, 0/37, 0/25 & 0/18.

Dasun Shanaka has 76 runs at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 75.24 in five ODI innings against Bangladesh. He has also taken 4 wickets at an average of 25 in four ODI innings against Bangladesh.

Dasun Shanaka’s last five scores: 5, 14*, 1, 5 & 0.

Dasun Shanaka’s last five figures: 0/32, 1/16, 1/27, 1/30 & 1/19.

Dunith Wellalage picked up a solitary wicket in his only ODI innings against Bangladesh.

Dunith Wellalage’s previous five figures: 2/36, 1/30, 0/12, 0/65 & 0/25.

Maheesh Theekshana picked up 2 wickets in his only ODI innings against Bangladesh.

Maheesh Theekshana’s previous five figures: 1/62, 2/19, 4/31, 4/34 & 4/25.

Kasun Rajitha has 2 wickets at an average of 23 in two ODI innings against Bangladesh.

Kasun Rajitha’s last five figures: 4/79, 0/29, 1/25, 1/22 & 1/17.

Matheesha Pathirana took 4 wickets in his only ODI innings against Bangladesh.

Mohammad Naim has 17 runs in two ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Mohammad Naim’s last five scores: 20, 28, 16, 38 & 18.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has 129 runs at an average of 14.33 and a strike rate of 70.49 in nine ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He has also taken 16 wickets at an average of 32.12 in 12 ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s last five figures: 1/51, 1/41, 0/26, 1/35 & 2/60.

Litton Das has 25 runs at an average of 8.33 in three ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Litton Das’ previous five figures: 16, 53*, 13, 26 & 35.

Shakib Al Hasan has 631 runs at an average of 28.68 and a strike rate of 79.97 in 24 ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He has also taken 20 wickets at an average of 47.15 in 25 ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Shakib Al Hasan’s previous five scores: 53, 32, 5, 39 & 25.

Shakib Al Hasan’s previous five figures: 0/31, 0/44, 2/29, 1/13 & 2/50.

Towhid Hridoy made 20 runs in his only ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Towhid Hridoy’s last five scores: 2, 0, 20, 22* & 16.

Mushfiqur Rahim has 1033 runs at an average of 33.32 and a strike rate of 79.52 in 32 ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He has also hit five half-centuries and two centuries against them.

Mushfiqur Rahim’s previous five scores: 64, 25, 13, 69 & 1.

Shamim Hossain’s last five scores: 16, 11, 53, 39 & 5.

Afif Hossain has 53 runs at an average of 26.50 and a strike rate of 110.41 in three ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Afif Hossain’s previous five scores: 12, 4*, 0, 4 & 60*.

Taskin Ahmed has 11 wickets at an average of 35.36 in eight ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Taskin Ahmed’s last five figures: 1/32, 4/44, 1/34, 2/23 & 1/26.

Shoriful Islam has 3 wickets in three ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Shoriful Islam’s last five figures: 1/24, 3/36, 1/23, 4/21 & 2/83.

Hasan Mahmud’s previous five figures: 0/46, 1/61, 2/70, 0/36 & 2/44.

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The track in Colombo will be decent for the batters, with the spinners getting more assistance than Lahore. Both teams have some good slow bowlers, and they will enjoy bowling here. A total of around 280 can be a good one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 29°C, with heavy rainfall is forecasted during the match hours.

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud.

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Dhananjaya de Silva: Dhananjaya de Silva is among the most popular captaincy choices for this rubber. He will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been decent.

Maheesh Theekshana: Maheesh Theekshana has 7 wickets at an average of 20 in four ODI innings in Colombo. The track is likely to assist him, and he can cause serious damage with his off-spin bowling.

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan is another popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball and is known for his consistency. Another fine outing might well be on the cards.

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Dimuth Karunaratne: Dimuth Karunaratne has surprisingly been picked up by less than 38% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. He has vast experience batting in Colombo and can play a fine innings while opening.

Litton Das: Litton Das has been selected by less than 17% of people as of now. Das is a quality batter who can play long innings in this format. He looked in good nick in the previous game.

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Shamim Hossain: Shamim Hossain might bat in the lower order and won’t bowl much, either. He can be avoided.

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SL bat first:

Complete the team with Kusal Mendis, Towhid Hridoy and Taskin Ahmed.

If BAN bat first:

Complete the team with Mushfiqur Rahim, Charith Asalanka and Shoriful Islam.

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SL bat first:

Complete the team with Dimuth Karunaratne, Towhid Hridoy and Dunith Wellalage.

If BAN bat first:

Complete the team with Mushfiqur Rahim, Charith Asalanka and Shoriful Islam.

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

