SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Match 5, Group B, Asia Cup 2022

SL vs BAN Dream11 Match Preview

It will be a do-or-die game between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The winner of this match will qualify for the Super-4 round.

Sri Lanka lost their first game very badly against Afghanistan. Thcey were totally outplayed and were defeated by 8 wickets. They were bundled out for just 105 runs after a very poor show from the batters. They will look to forget that game and start fresh in this game. They have many quality players like Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, etc in their line-up who can win games single-handedly on their day. The Lankans will look to bounce back strongly in this game.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Asia Cup 2022 LIVE on TV in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, Schedule, Fixtures, Teams, Squads, Venues and All you need to know

Bangladesh also lost their first game of the tournament against Afghanistan. Their top order failed to perform and they could manage only 127 runs after a decent effort from Mosaddek Hossain and Mahmudullah. The bowlers then did well but they lost the game by 7 wickets in the second last over. The top order’s consistent failures are a big concern for Bangladesh and they’ll expect some runs from their openers. The onus will be on the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, and the all-rounders to win this game for their side.

SL vs BAN Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Match 5, Group B, Asia Cup 2022

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Date and Time: 1st September 2022, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST

SL vs BAN Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai has been good for batting in all three games played here. It has been slightly two-paced in the first innings but has eased down in the second innings tempting the captains to chase after winning the toss. The average first innings score here is 148 runs in this tournament. Expect scores of between 150-170 in this game. There will be swing on offer for the pacers, especially under the lights and the spinners will get ample help as well, especially in the first innings.

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched and it will be a thriller of a game between them. Bangladesh is looking in slightly better form as a team and they’ll start as the favourites to win this game.

Predicted SL vs BAN Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mossadek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mahedi Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Top Captaincy Choices for SL vs BAN Dream11 Match

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan is the best captaincy option for this match. Shakib is one of the best all-rounders in world cricket and will be the main player for Bangladesh. He will bat at number 3 and will bowl 4 overs of his left-arm orthodox. He scored 11 runs and picked up a wicket against Afghanistan. He can win games from his batting or bowling alone. He will be an ideal fantasy pick for this game.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga is amongst the best bowlers in the shortest format. He has been super consistent for Sri Lanka and in domestic T20 leagues as well. Hasanraga is a wicket-taker and can pick wickets in clusters when he gets going. He is very capable with the bat as well and will bat in the lower middle-order for his team. He picked 1 wicket in the first game. Wanindu will be an excellent captaincy pick.

Pathum Nissanka: Pathum Nissanka is one of the key batters for Sri Lanka and he has been in excellent form as well. He will open the innings and likes to hold one end and play till the end. He will look to play his shots in the power play. Nissanka was unlucky in the first game as he got out in a controversial way and was not out. He will look to score big in this do-or-die game for his team. He will be a top captaincy choice for this match.

Budget Pick for SL vs BAN Dream11 Match

Maheesh Theekshana: Maheesh Theekshana will be a key spinner for Sri Lanka. He bowls with the new ball and is a wicket-taker in the power play. He has many variations in his arsenal and can go through any batting line-up on his day. He was wicket-less in the first game but he is a champion player and will bounce back strongly. Theekshana will be a top budget pick.

Differential Picks for SL vs BAN Dream11 Match

Chamika Karunaratne: Chamika Karunaratne will be a perfect differential pick for this game. He will bat in the lower-middle order and is a good striker of the ball. He has played some good knocks recently. Chamika scored 31 runs in the first game after a batting collapse. He will bowl 4 overs as well, two with the new ball and then in the death overs. He has been an excellent all-rounder for Sri Lanka and will be a must-pick in your fantasy teams.

Mahedi Hasan: Mahedi Hasan will be a great differential pick as well. Sri Lanka has 3 left-handers in their batting unit and Mahedi will fancy his chances against them. He is a very talented player and has been in good form. Mahedi scored 14 runs and bowled very economically in the first game. He will contribute with both bat and ball which makes him a valuable fantasy pick.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for SL vs BAN Dream11 Match

If SL Bats First: C - Shakib Al Hasan, VC - Wanindu Hasaranga

If BAN Bats First: C - Mushfiqur Rahim, VC - Mosaddek Hossain

Mega League Team for SL vs BAN Dream11 Match

If SL Bats First: C - Pathum Nissanka, VC - Chamika Karunaratne

If BAN Bats First: C - Maheesh Theekshana, VC - Mustafizur Rahman

Which Contests to Join for SL vs BAN Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.