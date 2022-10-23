SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Sri Lanka vs Ireland, Match 9, Super 12, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

SL vs IRE Dream11 Match Preview

Sri Lanka bounced back strongly after losing their first game against Namibia. There is still room for improvement in the batting department and they’ll need to fix that quickly as the Super 12 round will be very difficult and it may prove to be very costly. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva must perform for them to do well.

The bowlers have been in top form. Dushmantha Chameera’s injury is a big blow to them but the pace unit still looks decent. Binura Fernando bowled well in his first game while they’ve Lahiru Kumara who bowls at a good pace. They have one of the best spin attacks in the tournament in Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana and they are in excellent form as well.

Ireland played well in the first round and they knocked out the West Indies to qualify for the Super 12 Round. They will be high on confidence coming into this game and they need to continue playing as a side. Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie coming back to form solves many of their issues in the batting department. The likes of Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker need to be consistent in the middle order.

They have a great bowling unit with the likes of Mark Adair and Joshua Little in the pace department. Curtis Campher and Barry McCarthy are in decent form as well. Gareth Delaney and Simi Singh will be their spinners and they have done well up until now. They will look to start off with a win in the Super 12 round.

SL vs IRE Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Sri Lanka vs Ireland, Super 12, Group 1, Match 15th ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Date and Time: 23rd October 2022, Sunday, 9:30 AM IST

SL vs IRE Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Hobart has been a good one for batting with some assistance for the pacers. There hasn’t been much help off the deck for the spinners but they will be important and can use the big dimensions to their advantage. The average first innings score is 150 at this venue and chasing sides have won 3 out of 6 games in the first round. Teams will look to chase after winning the toss.

SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched and it’s going to be a thriller of a game. Sri Lanka, however, is expected to win this game because of their spin attack.

Predicted SL vs IRE Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirne(c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delaney, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Top Captaincy Choices for SL vs IRE Dream11 Match

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga will be the most popular captaincy choice. He has been in excellent form lately and will be the best bowler for his side. He is capable with the bat and will be a very valuable pick in fantasy cricket. Wanindu has 7 wickets (3+4) to his name in the last two games.

Curtis Campher: Curtis Campher is another excellent captaincy option. He is a quality all-rounder who will bowl 3-4 overs and will bat in the middle order. Campher is a match-winner and we already saw what he is capable of in the game against Scotland. He will contribute with both bat and the ball which makes him a must-pick in fantasy cricket.

Maheesh Theekshana: Theekshana will be a great captaincy pick. He has been very consistent in the first round and will look to continue his good form in the Super 12 Round as well. He has 5 wickets to his name in three matches. Theekshana is a mystery spinner and can go through any batting unit on his day.

Differential Picks for SL vs IRE Dream11 Match

Gareth Delaney: Gareth Delaney will be a top differential pick in fantasy cricket. Sri Lankan side despite having quite a few left-hand batters in their line-up struggles against leg-spin. Delaney picked 3 wickets against West Indies in the last game and will be a key bowler for his team in this game. He will bat in the middle order and will be a must-pick in fantasy cricket.

Binura Fernando: Binura Fernando will be an ideal differential pick. He will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. He swings the new ball and can pick up a few wickets early in the innings. He gets good bounce because of his height and also has a good slower delivery in his arsenal. He bowled well against the Netherlands and picked up a wicket.

Dasun Shanaka: Shanaka will be an excellent differential pick. He will bat in the middle order and may bowl an over or two. He has been in decent touch with the bat and is a key batter for his team. He can hit boundaries in the last few overs and can win games from dire situations.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for SL vs IRE Dream11 Match

If SL Bats First: C - Wanindu Hasaranga, VC - Curtis Campher

If IRE Bats First: C - Mark Adair, VC - Joshua Little

Mega League Team for SL vs IRE Dream11 Match

If SL Bats First: C - Pathum Nissanka, VC - Maheesh Theekshana

If IRE Bats First: C - Lorcan Tucker, VC - Binura Fernando

Which Contests to Join for SL vs IRE Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.