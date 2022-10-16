SL vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Sri Lanka vs Namibia, Match 1, Group A

Get SL vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, tips and team for the Group A match of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia.

SL vs NAM Dream11 Match Preview

Sri Lanka will be against Namibia in the first game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. This will be the first round of the tournament and two teams from each of the two groups will qualify for the Super 12 round with all the big teams.

Sri Lanka will be high on confidence after winning the Asia Cup 2022. They are the best team in Group A and should qualify easily for the Super 12 round. Having said that, the last thing they’ll want is to be casual in their approach as you never know what’ll happen. They have a good line-up in Wanindu Hasarranga, Kusal Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka etc. They will look to kickstart their campaign with a win.

Also Read:

Namibia, on other hand, too will look to perform well in the World Cup. They are expected to be the second team from group A to qualify for the Super 12 round but you never know. They have a talented bunch of players who are capable of defeating any side on their day. David Wiese, JJ Smit, Gerhard Erasmus, and Ruben Trumpelmann are some of their best players. They’ll look to defeat Sri Lanka and register their first win of the T20 World Cup 2022.

SL vs NAM Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Sri Lanka vs Namibia, Match 1, Group A, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Date and Time: 11th September 2022, Sunday, 9:30 AM IST

SL vs NAM Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Geelong is a great one for batting. There will be good bounce in the wicket which will help the pacers and the new ball might move a little as well. The batters can play their shots trusting the pitch. The average first innings score here is 155 in T20s and 173 in T20Is (only one game). Chasing sides have won 4 out of 7 T20 games and teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss.

SL vs NAM Dream11 Prediction

Sri Lanka will be the favourites to win this game but Namibia are not to be taken lightly and it’s expected to be a good game of cricket.

Predicted SL vs NAM Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Namibia: Stephen Baard, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicole Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green/Lo-Handre Louwrens (wk), JJ Smit, David Wiese, Jan Frylick, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

Top Captaincy Choices for SL vs NAM Dream11 Match

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga will be the best captaincy pick. He’s one of the best in the shortest format and has been very consistent. He was in exceptional form in the Asia cup with both bat and the ball and will be the best player for Sri Lanka going into the World Cup. Hasaranga can pick wickets in clusters and is more than capable with the bat if required.

David Wiese: Just like Hasaranga, David Wiese is the best player for his team. He was in exceptional form in CPL 2022 and continue that in the practice game against Ireland (2 wickets). Wiese is a hard hitter and can be very dangerous when he gets going. He will fetch points from both bat and the ball, making him an ideal captaincy option.

Kusal Mendis: Kusal Mendis is another top captaincy choice in fantasy cricket. Mendis has been very aggressive, especially in the power play in recent times. He has looked to take down the bowlers early and can score big he plays for even 6-8 overs. He has struggled against left-arm pace in the power play and needs to be watchful against Ruben Trumpelmann.

Differential Picks for SL vs NAM Dream11 Match

Dhananjaya de Silva: Dhananjaya de Silva is a great differential pick for this match. He will bat at number 3 and will bowl a few overs as well. He was in good form in the Asia Cup. He is a utility player and has good fantasy value, especially if Sri Lanka is batting first.

Chamika Karunaratne: Chamika Karunaratne is an excellent differential fantasy pick. He will bowl 4 overs and will bat in the lower order. He can bowl an over or two with the new ball and two in the death overs. Karunaratne was in great form in the Asia Cup and he did well in the warm-up game against Zimbabwe (2 wickets).

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for SL vs NAM Dream11 Match

If SL Bats First: C - Wanindu Hasaranga, VC - David Wiese

If NAM Bats First: C - Kusal Mendis, VC - Dushmantha Chameera

Mega League Team for SL vs NAM Dream11 Match

If SL Bats First: C - Maheesh Theekshana, VC - Chamika Karunaratne

If NAM Bats First: C - Ruben Trumpelmann, VC - Dhananjaya de Silva

Which Contests to Join for SL vs NAM Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.