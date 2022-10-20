SL vs NED Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, Match 9, Group A, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

SL vs NED Dream11 Match Preview

Sri Lanka came back strongly after losing their first game against Namibia. They batted well and the bowlers were spot-on as well. There are some concerns with the middle order and they need to fix that going ahead in the tournament. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis are looking good at the top. The likes of Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Charitha Asalanka have failed to get going in both games and they need to be consistent with the bat.

Dushmantha Chameera got injured in the last game and is ruled out of the remainder of the tournament. It’s a big blow to the Lankans as he’s their lead pacer and was in good form as well. Wanindu Hasaranga is their trump card and is in good form. Maheesh Theekshana has also bowled well. Pramod Madushan is looking in good rhythm while Chamika Karunaratne is yet to perform with the ball. Sri Lanka must play as a team to win this game to qualify for the Super 12 round.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, have won both the games they’ve played till now. They defeated Namibia in the last game by 5 wickets. They are in good form as a team and will look to continue that. They also have consistency issues in the middle order and they need to fix that. The top order is in good form for them.

They have done a great job with the ball in both games. Their pacers and spinners have assisted each other quite well and it reflects in the results. They have quality all-rounders and they will play an important role for them. The Netherlands will qualify for the Super 12 round if they manage to win this game.

SL vs NED Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, Match 9, Group A, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Kardinia Park, Geelong

Date and Time: 20th October 2022, Thursday, 9:30 AM IST

SL vs NED Venue and Pitch Report

It’s a day game so the ball will grip a little, especially in the second innings. Pacers who bowl into the wicket will be successful. Spinners too will get good help. Overall, it’ll be a balanced pitch. Batters need to settle in before playing their shots. The average first innings score is 131 runs at this venue. Chasing sides have 2 of the 4 games played. Teams will look to chase but batting first won’t be a bad option either.

SL vs NED Dream11 Prediction

Sri Lanka will be the favourites to win this game but the Netherlands are more than capable of defeating any side.

Predicted SL vs NED Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara/Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Top Captaincy Choices for SL vs NED Dream11 Match

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga showed his class in the last game. He picked up 3 wickets and never allowed the UAE batters to get in. He is one of the best bowlers in the shortest format. Wanindu is capable with the bat as well and he’ll bat in the middle order. Hasaranga can fetch plenty of points in fantasy cricket.

Bas de Leede: Bas de Leede is the best captaincy pick for this game. He will bat at 3 and will bowl 4 overs for the Netherlands. He has been in exceptional form with the ball and has picked wickets in every game. De Leede scored 30 runs and picked up 2 wickets in the last game. He will contribute with both bat and the ball.

Pathum Nissanka: Nissanka came back to form in the last game against UAE. He scored 74 runs and helped his side reach a fighting total. He is a talented opener and has a good record in Australia. He will be a key batter for his side and can score big when on song. Nissanka will be a good captaincy choice for your fantasy teams.

Differential Picks for SL vs NED Dream11 Match

Dasun Shanaka: Dasun Shanaka will be an excellent differential pick in fantasy cricket. He will bat in the middle order and will bowl a few overs as well. Shanaka is Sri Lanka’s best hitter and he will be very crucial for his team in the last few overs. He can fetch points from his bowling as well. He got out for a duck & picked up one wicket in the last game.

Colin Ackermann: Colin Ackermann is another top differential pick in fantasy cricket. He is batting a bit low from his ideal position but he is a quality player and can games on his own when he gets going. He will bowl a few overs as well, especially considering that Sri Lanka has many left-handers in their ranks. Ackermann picked up one wicket in the last game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for SL vs NED Dream11 Match

If SL Bats First: C - Baas de Leede, VC - Wanindu Hasaranga,

If NED Bats First: C - Max O’Dowd, VC - Fred Klaassen

Mega League Team for SL vs NED Dream11 Match

If SL Bats First: C - Pathum Nissanka, VC - Pramod Madushan

If NED Bats First: C - Kusal Mendis, VC - Dasun Shanaka

Which Contests to Join for SL vs NED Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.