SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Final, Asia Cup 2022

SL vs PAK Dream11 Match Preview

The final of Asia Cup 2022 is finally here. Sri Lanka and Pakistan will lock horns to become the new Asian Champions. It will be a thriller of a contest between them.

Sri Lanka, after losing the first game has bounced back very strongly and has won 4 games in a row since their defeat against Afghanistan. Their batters and bowlers are in top form and will look to give their all in this match. Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, etc have been in excellent touch with the bat. Danushka Gunathilaka is yet to fire and he’ll look to do that in the finals.

Their bowlers have done an amazing job as well. The inexperienced pace attack of Dilshan Madushanka and Asitha Fernando have bowled well and Pramod Madushan also did well in the only game he has played this tournament. The spinners are the backbone of the Sri Lankan bowling attack and the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, and Dhananjaya de Silva will be very crucial with the ball. Dasun Shanaka and Chamika Karunaratne will also chip in with a few overs. Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan in the last Super 4 game and will look to do a double on them and win the title.

Pakistan too has been in tremendous form as a team. They have been very flexible with their batting order and that has been very beneficial for them. Babar Azam is yet to score in this tournament and he will look to score big in the finals. Mohammad Rizwan will be their best batter and the onus of scoring most of the runs will be on his shoulders. Fakhar Zaman’s poor form is a big concern for them. The all-rounders - Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan have been in sublime form with both bat and ball and they will look to continue their good performance. Iftikhar Ahmed has impressed and a big score is needed from him.

The pace trio of Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain has bowled well and they’ll need to pick wickets for their side. As mentioned above, the spinners have been in top form and will be crucial with the ball. Pakistan has good depth in the squad and will look to settle the score with Sri Lanka in the finals of the tournament.

SL vs PAK Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Final, Asia Cup 2022

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Date and Time: 11th September 2022, Sunday, 7:30 PM IST

SL vs PAK Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai will suit the batters. It will be a good wicket for batting and runs will flow in this game. There will be something for the bowlers, especially the spinners in the first innings but it will ease down in the second innings making batting even easier. The new ball will swing under the lights. The average first innings score here is 170 runs in this tournament and the chasing sides have won 6 out of 8 games played here including the last game between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss.

SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are in excellent form and it promises to be a thriller of a game between them. Pakistan has more depth in their line up and they will be the favourites to win this game.

Predicted SL vs PAK Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Top Captaincy Choices for SL vs PAK Dream11 Match

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan has been in terrific touch in Asia Cup 2022. He Rizwan will be the main batter for Pakistan in this all-important game. He will look to play through the 20 overs and take his side to a match-winning total. He is the second-highest run-scorer with 226 runs in 5 games at an average of 56.50. Rizwan will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well. He will be an ideal captaincy option for this match.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga will be an excellent captaincy choice in fantasy cricket. He is one of the best bowlers in the shortest format and has an extraordinary record against Pakistan. He has picked 11 wickets in 4 games against Pakistan and has never been wicket-less and has picked at least 2 wickets in every game. He picked 3 wickets in the last game against Pakistan and will look to replicate that in this match as well. He is handy with the bat too and can score some runs if he gets the chance to bat.

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan has been in fantastic form in Asia Cup 2022. He has contributed with both bat and ball for his team. He rested in the last game and will be back in the eleven for the finals. Shadab will be a key player for Pakistan as the Sri Lankan batters struggle against leg-spin and he is a good player of spin as well. He can pick wickets and may get promoted up the order. He will be an ideal captaincy pick for your fantasy teams.

Budget Pick for SL vs PAK Dream11 Match

Haris Rauf (8.5 Credits): Haris Rauf will be a good budget pick for your fantasy teams. He will bowl with the new ball and then in the back end of the innings. Rauf is one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket and will be a lead pacer for Pakistan. He picked up 2 wickets in the last match against Sri Lanka and two in the game before that as well.

Differential Picks for SL vs PAK Dream11 Match

Dhananjaya de Silva: Dhananjaya de Silva is a great differential pick for this match. He will bat at number 3 and will bowl a few overs as well. He bowled well in the last game against Pakistan; picking up one wicket and conceding only 18 runs in 4 overs. De Silva is a talented batter and can score some important runs for his team. He will be a must-pick in fantasy cricket.

Mohammad Hasnain: Mohammad Hasnain is the perfect differential pick for this match. He will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. Hasnain picked 2 wickets in the last game against Sri Lanka and troubled the Sri Lankan batters with his pace. He swings the new ball and bowls hard lengths in the death overs. Hasnain can pick 2-3 wickets in this game as well and will be a top fantasy pick.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for SL vs PAK Dream11 Match

If SL Bats First: C - Wanindu Hasaranga, VC - Mohammad Rizwan

If PAK Bats First: C - Kusal Mendis, VC - Babar Azam

Mega League Team for SL vs PAK Dream11 Match

If SL Bats First: C - Pathum Nissanka, VC - Shadab Khan

If PAK Bats First: C - Haris Rauf, VC - Dasun Shanaka

Which Contests to Join for SL vs PAK Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.