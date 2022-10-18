SL vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, Pitch And Weather Updates – Sri Lanka vs UAE, Match 6, Group A, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

SL vs UAE Dream11 Match Preview

Sri Lanka lost their first game very badly by 55 runs against Namibia. Their batters failed miserably and the bowlers leaked out plenty of runs in the last 5 overs. None of their batters except skipper Dasun Shanaka looked in good touch. It’s a big concern for them and they’ll look to fix that in this game. Senior batters like Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Danushka Gunathilaka need to be consistent with the bat.

The bowlers started off well but they gave away too many runs in the last few overs. The spinners weren’t much effective and they lost control in the middle overs because of that. They dropped a few catches as well. Sri Lanka needs to be disciplined with the ball and play as a team. This will be an important game for them and they’ll look to give their all and win this.

UAE played well in their first game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. They lost the game by 3 wickets in the last over against the Netherlands. Their batters failed to put up a good total as they managed to score only 111 runs but the bowlers made a game out of it. Junaid Siddique picked up 3 wickets while Zahoor Khan and youngsters Aayan Khan and Karthik Meiyappan assisted him quite well. UAE also needs to improve their batting while their bowlers are in good form. They will look to do well and register their first win of the tournament.

SL vs UAE Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Sri Lanka vs UAE, Match 6, Group A, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: GMHBA Stadium, Geelong

Date and Time: 18th October 2022, Tuesday, 1:30 PM IST

SL vs UAE Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Geelong was a good one for the batters. It became a bit slow in the innings. The ball was gripping a bit and the pacers benefited quite well when they bowled into the wicket. The average first innings score here is 140 runs. There was some movement for the pacers with the new ball. Spinners will come into play when the game progresses, especially in the second innings. The pacers are expected to get some help off the deck under the lights.

SL vs UAE Dream11 Prediction

Sri Lanka will be the favourites to win this game but they looked in all sorts in the first game and UAE will be high on confidence after defeating the Netherlands in the first game.

Predicted SL vs UAE Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana

UAE: Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Vritya Aravind (wk), Zawar Farid, Basil Hameed, CP Rizwan (c), Kashif Daud, Aayan Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

Top Captaincy Choices for SL vs UAE Dream11 Match

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga wasn’t at his best in the first game but he is a champion player and will be the safest captaincy option for this game. He is a wicket-taker with the ball and can go through any batting line-up when on song. Hasaranga is capable with the bat as well and will bat in the middle order. He picked up one wicket in the first game.

Junaid Siddique: Junaid Siddique is the best bowler from UAE. He is a wicket-taker and will be a great captaincy pick. He picked up 5 wickets in the practice game against West Indies and continued his good form in the World Cup by picking up 3 wickets in the first game against the Netherlands. Junaid swings the new ball and he was even getting some reverse swing with the older ball in the last game.

Waseem Muhammad: UAE’s opening batter Waseem Muhammad will be a good captaincy choice for this game. He scored 41 runs against the Netherlands. He started off well but slowed down towards the end. Waseem is a talented batter and can fetch plenty of points if he gets set. He was in good touch in the practice game as well.

Differential Picks for SL vs UAE Dream11 Match

Dhananjaya de Silva: Dhananjaya de Silva got out early in the first game against Namibia. He is an important batter for Sri Lanka at number 3 and will be a good differential pick for your fantasy teams as well. He can score big when he gets going and may bowl an over or two as well.

Dasun Shanaka: Dasun Shanaka will be an excellent differential pick in fantasy cricket. He has been in top form for Sri Lanka with the bat in the lower order. Shanaka is a big hitter and can score quickly in the last few overs. He can also bowl an over or two. He scored 29 runs in the last game and was the only Sri Lankan batter who looked in good touch with the bat.

Zahoor Khan: Zahoor Khan is a key bowler for UAE. He will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. He has a deceptive slower delivery and can nail the yorker as well. Zahoor picked up one wicket against the Netherlands and conceded only 11 runs in 4 overs. He will be an ideal differential pick, especially if UAE bowls first.

