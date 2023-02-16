SL-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 11, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News,

SL-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka Women and Australia Women.

SL-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Match Preview

Both the teams are unbeaten in Group A at the moment, with two wins in two games respectively.

Sri Lanka have had a great start to the World Cup, having won both the games they played so far, including one against the host South Africa as well. They will be hoping to sustain their winning momentum and beat this strong Australian side to make it three in a row.

Australia, on the other side, won both of their first two games convincingly. Their batting looks sorted as always, while both seamers and spinners deliver with the ball. Meg Lanning will be hoping her side to maintain the winning momentum and also sustain their unbeaten run in T20Is against Sri Lanka.

SL-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Match: Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women, 11th Match

Date: 16th February 2023

Time: 6:30 PM IST

SL-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the St George's Park in Gqeberha is a low scoring one. Batters have found it difficult to bat on this surface as both seamers and spinners used the slowness of the pitch very well. The first innings score is expected to be around 120. Team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Gqeberha will remain cloudy throughout the day. There is also a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain during the later half of the day.

Team News

No injuries or unavailability of players reported from both the teams.

SL-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Women Playing XI: Chamari Atapattu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Vishmi Gunarathne, Anushka Sanjeevani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya

Australia Women Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

SL-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction

Both the teams are in top form recently, having won both of their games in this tournament so far. However, Australia is a much better team on paper and is expected to win this match comfortably.

SL-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Harshitha Samarawickrama: Harshitha Samarawickrama has been in great form from the last few months in this format. She also scored a match winning unbeaten 69 in the last game against Bangladesh. She will be a great captaincy choice for this match.

Alyssa Healy: Alyssa Healy has had a very good start of the world cup. She is currently the highest run scorer for Australia and second highest run scorer overall in the tournament. She will be another safe captaincy choice ahead of this match.

Ashleigh Gardner: The conditions at St George's Park will always keep Ashleigh Gardner as one of the players to watch out for. Her all-round abilities is unmatched, making her another great captaincy choice ahead of this game.

SL-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Vishmi Rajapaksa Gunarathne: Vishmi will be a great differential choice for this match. She bats in the top order and can change things against the new hard ball in these conditions. She also made a decent 35 against South Africa in the first game of the tournament.

Beth Mooney: Beth Mooney is too good a player to stay quiet even after two poor games. She will be a great differential pick once again. She has not had the best of starts but is expected to deliver in this match. Therefore, it is advisable to keep her as one of your differential picks for this match.

SL-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Tahlia McGrath: Tahlia McGrath is one of the best T20 players in the world at the moment. However, considering the way Australia is using her down the order in their XI, it is advisable to avoid picking her in your Dream11 ahead of this match.

SL-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

SL-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team