SLK vs BR Dream11 Prediction Today, Fantasy Cricket Team & Tips, Playing XI: CPL 2024, St. Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals

Both teams are in good form with many quality players in their ranks. But Barbados Royals have relied heavily on Quinton de Kock for scoring majority of the runs and if he gets out cheaply then their middle order can get into trouble against Noor Ahmad and Khary Pierre. St Lucia Kings are likely to win this game.

Match Preview: SLK vs BR Dream11 Prediction

This will be the 22nd match of the Caribbean Premier League 2024 (CPL 2024). The game will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on 21st September 2024. The match timing will be 7:30 PM IST.

St Lucia Kings are in the third position with four wins from six games. They’ve been in great form as a team with their batters and bowlers doing a great job until now. The opening duo of Faf du Plessis & Johnson Charles have been their top batters and Noor Ahmad, Khary Pierre, David Wiese & Alzarri Joseph have done well wih the ball. They need other batters to step up and take responsibility.

Barbados Royals, on the other hand, have been the best side of this season winning five games out of six. They’re sitting pretty at the top of the table and have already qulaiifed for the play-offs. Quinton de Kock has been the star performer for them, scoring runs in every game.

Jason Holder, Maheesh Theekshana, Rovman Powell, Obed McCoy & Naveen ul Haq have been in great form as well. The Royals will be eyeing a win in this game to strengthen their position in the points table.

SLK vs BR: Probable Playing XIs

St Lucia Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Johnson Charles, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tim Seifert (wk), David Wiese, Sadrack Descartes, Alzarri Joseph, Khary Pierre, Noor Ahmad

Barbados Royals: Quinton de Kock (wk), Kadeem Alleyene, Alick Athanaze, Rahkeem Cornwall, Rovman Powell (c), David Miller, Jason Holder, Keshav Maharaj, Obed McCoy, Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen ul Haq

SLK vs BR: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch at Guyana is known for its slow nature and given that this will be a day game, expect the pitch to be on the slower. Run scoring will be demanding and the batters will have to work hard for their runs. Spinners, slow bowlers and all-rounders will be the key in fantasy cricket for this game. Teams are expected to prefer chasing but batting first won’t be a bad option either.

The weather will be around 31-32 degrees celsius. Humidity will be 65% during the game and there will be no rain threat for the game.

Top Player Picks for SLK vs BR Dream11 Prediction

Faf du Plessis (SLK)

Faf du Plessis has 146 runs in 6 innings at an average of 24.33, striking at 155.31 including a fifty. He has gotten off to starts but has failed to convert them into big scores.

Faf will again look to bat positively and fetch plenty of points in fantasy cricket if he gets going.

Obed McCoy (BR)

Obed McCoy has 9 wickets in 6 games this season. He will get good assistance in this game as he uses a lot of slower deliveries and cutters.

McCoy will be a top pick, especially, while bowling first as St Lucia don’t have great depth in their batting and he can pick up 2-3 wickets easily.

Maheesh Theekshana (BR)

Maheesh Theekshana has 7 wickets in 6 games. He has bowled well at an economy of just 5.45.

He will be a threat to St Lucia’s top order in this game as there will be some assistance for the spinners. Theekshana will be a good pick in your fantasy teams.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SLK vs BR Dream11 Prediction

Quinton de Kock (BR)

Quinton de Kock is the highest run-scorer of this season with 367 runs in 6 innings at an average of 91.75 and has struck at 170.69 including a century and 2 fifties to his name.

De Kock has scored runs in every game and will be in for another good score if he gets past Roston Chase’s off spin in the power play. He will be the most popular C/VC option for this game.

Noor Ahmad (SLK)

Noor Ahmad has 10 wickets in 6 games in CPL 2024. He is a genuine wicket-taker and has been the best bowler for the Kings this season.

Noor is a wicket-taker and picks up wickets in clusters on his day. The conditions in this game will suit him and he can go through Royals’ middle order. A top C/VC choice for this match.

Jason Holder (BR)

Jason Holder will bowl in the power play and in the death overs for the Royals. He has 7 wickets in 6 games this season. Holder is capable with the bat as well and will fetch points from both batting and bowling.

He will be an excellent C/VC pick while bowling first as he can pick up 2-3 wickets and score some runs as well while batting second.

SLK vs BR Player to Avoid

Nyeem Young (BR)

Nyeem Young has bowled only 3 overs in 3 games this season. He may not even bowl his full quota in this game which affects his fantasy value and he’ll be our player to avoid for this match.

Grand League Team for SLK vs BR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SLK vs BR Dream11 Prediction

SLK vs BR Dream11 Prediction :

