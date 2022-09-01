SLK vs TKR Dream11 Match Preview

The Caribbean Premier League is finally here with all the T20 action and thrill for us fans. St. Lucia Kings will challenge the Trinbago Knight Riders in this game of CPL 2022.

TKR defeated St. Lucia Kings in the 1st Semi-final of CPL 2021. They will look to settle the score in this game but it won’t be an easy task for them as TKR is one of the strongest teams in the competition and the Kings will be without their big names. Faf du Plessis, Tim David, and David Wiese were playing in the CPL and will be unavailable for this game. They have good players in Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Johnson Charles, Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams etc who will look to play as a team and do well in this match.

Also Read:

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Match 5, Group B, Asia Cup 2022

Caribbean Premier League 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch CPL 2022 LIVE on TV in India, Squads, Schedule, Date and Time

Trinbago Knight Riders, on the other hand, are the best side in the tournament and have won the title thrice and the 2015 edition when they were named the Trinidad and Tobago Red Steel. They have the best line-up with many T20 stars in Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Tim Seifert etc alongside youngsters like Akeal Hosein, Ali Khan, and Jayden Seales. Their batting and bowling are very balanced and TKR will look to start off their campaign with a win.

SLK vs TKR Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: St. Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Match 2, Caribbean Premier League 2022

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St. Kitts

Date and Time: 1st September 2022, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST

SLK vs TKR Venue and Pitch Report

It will be an excellent pitch to bat on at Warner Park. The first game played here saw a score of 183 runs by the Jamaican Tallawahs. The ball will come onto the bat nicely allowing the batters to play their shots. The average first innings score in all T20s at this venue is 165 runs. Chasing sides have won 40 matches out of 74 played here. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball and the spinners will get good help as well.

SLK vs TKR Dream11 Prediction

St Lucia Kings will be without their big names in this game while the Trinbago Knight Riders have one of the best T20 line-ups with quality all-rounders. TKR will be the clear favourites to win this game.

Predicted SLK vs TKR Playing XI

St. Lucia Kings: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Johnson Charles, Mark Deyal (c), Roston Chase, Leroy Lugg, Ackeem Auguste, Scott Kuggeleijn, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams, Jeavor Royale

Trinbago Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Tion Webster, Tim Seifert (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Seekkuge Prasanna, Terrance Hinds, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan

Top Captaincy Choices for SLK vs TKR Dream11 Match

Andre Russell: Andre Russell will be the best captaincy option for this match. Russell is the best all-rounder in T20 cricket and is capable of winning games from both batting and bowling. He is one of the most destructive batters in world cricket and hits sixes for fun. He can turn the game on its head if he bats for a few overs. Russell was in top form in the recently concluded Sixty tournament and will look to continue that in the CPL as well.

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine is another perfect captaincy pick for your fantasy teams. Narine will open the innings and will bowl 4 overs as well. He is a champion player in the shortest format and a proven performer in T20 leagues around the globe. Narine was in superb form in the Hundred 2022. He can score quickly and can pick wickets in clusters. Narine will fetch points from both batting and bowling.

Roston Chase: Roston Chase has been in exceptional form in the last couple of seasons of the CPL. He was the highest run-scorer of CPL 2021 with 446 runs and also had a few wickets to his name as well. Chase will be the best player for the Kings and he will look to do well. He will bat at number 3 or 4 and will bowl 4 overs as well. Chase’s all-round attributes make him an ideal captaincy choice.

Budget Pick for SLK vs TKR Dream11 Match

Tion Webster (8 Credits): Tion Webster will be the best budget pick for this game. He is expected to open the innings for TKR. Webster is a talented batter and has played a few good knocks for TKR in the past. He was in decent form in the Sixty tournament. He will look to score big in this match and start off his CPL with some runs under his belt.

Differential Picks for SLK vs TKR Dream11 Match

Mark Deyal: Mark Deyal will be an excellent budget pick for this match. He will bat in the top order for the St. Lucia Kings and will bowl a few overs of his off-spin. Deyal is an excellent all-rounder and has done well in the last couple of editions of the CPL. He bats aggressively, can pick wickets with the ball and is electric in the field as well. Overall, Deyal is a utility player and will be a must-pick in your fantasy teams.

Ravi Rampaul: Ravi Rampaul is another great differential pick for this match. Rampaul is very experienced and he’ll lead the pace unit of the Trinbago Knight Riders. He was the highest wicket-taker of CPL 2021. His pace isn’t the same as it used to be but he is a good bowler and will bowl in the crucial phases for TKR. Rampaul will be a good fantasy pick.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for SLK vs TKR Dream11 Match

If SLK Bats First: C - Andre Russell, VC - Sunil Narine

If TKR Bats First: C - Mark Deyal, VC - Alzarri Joseph

Mega League Team for SLK vs TKR Dream11 Match

If SLK Bats First: C - Akeal Hosein, VC - Roston Chase

If TKR Bats First: C - Nicholas Pooran, VC - Johnson Charles

Which Contests to Join for SLK vs TKR Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.