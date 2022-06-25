TNPL 2022, Match 3: SMP vs CSG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Chepauk Super Gillies

Get Dream11 Prediction, Team and Fantasy Cricket Tips for the TNPL Match between Siechem Madurai Panthers and Chepauk Super Gillies.

SMP vs CSG Dream11 Match Preview

The Siechem Madurai Panthers had a forgettable season in 2021. They finished at the 6th position with only 2 wins in 7 matches. They failed to perform as a team in that season. Madurai will look to bounce back in this season and perform well from the first game. They have many top players in their squad and everyone will be eyeing a win in their first game of this season.

Chepauk Super Gillies lost the first game of this season in a thrilling encounter against the Nellai Royal Kings. The game was tied as both teams scored 184 runs in their respective first innings. The result was decided in the super over. CSG did well as a side in the first game will look to take one more step in this match and win the game.

SMP vs CSG Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Match 3, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Date and Time: 25th June 2022, Saturday, 7:15 PM IST

SMP vs CSG Dream11 Venue and Pitch Report

It will be a good batting pitch. The batters will love their time on the pitch. There is good bounce which allows the batters to play their shots. There will be swing with the new ball and spinners too will get some purchase off the wicket. Teams will prefer chasing. The average first innings score is 152 runs at this venue. Chasing teams have won 24 matches out of 52.

SMP vs CSG Dream11 Prediction

Chepauk Super Gillies will be the favorites to win this game as they are looking strong when compared to the Siechem Madurai Panthers.

Probable SMP vs CSG Playing XI

Siechem Madurai Panthers: Arun Karthik (wk), V Aditya, B Anirudh Sitaram, NS Chaturved (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, B Rocky, V Gowtham, Aushik Srinivas, Ragupathy Silambarasan, Varun Chakravarthy

Chepauk Super Gillies: Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Kaushik Gandhi (), S Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, R Sonu Yadav, Rajagopal Sathish, S Harish Kumar, Manimaran Siddharth, B Arun

Top Captaincy Choices for SMP vs CSG Dream11 Match

Kaushik Gandhi: Kaushik Gandhi is a top captaincy choice for this match. He played a brilliant knock of 64 runs in the first match. Gandhi is amongst the best batters in the tournament and is looking in excellent form as well.

Jagatheesan Kousik: Jagatheesan Kousik is a very popular captaincy pick for this match. He is a top all-rounder; one of the best in the whole tournament. Kousik will contribute with both bat and ball. He picked up 8 wickets in the last season and scored 165 runs in 7 matches. Jagatheesan is a valuable pick for this game.

Narayan Jagadeesan: Narayan Jagadeesan has been a star performer in the TNPL and will be looking forward to another top season with the bat. He was the third highest run scorer of TNPL 2021 with 336 runs. Jagadeesan also scored 25 runs before getting mankaded in the last game. He is an excellent captaincy option.

Budget Picks for SMP vs CSG Dream11 Match

B Anirudh Sitaram (8.5 credits): B Anirudh Sitaram is a good budget pick at 8.5 credits. He will bat at number 3 and is one of the main batters for his side. He will look to do well in the first game of this season. Anirudh scored 190 runs in the last season.

S Harish Kumar (8.5credits): Harish Kumar did well in the first game. He contributed with both bat and ball. Batting first, he scored 26 runs and then picked up a wicket as well. He is another top budget pick.

Differential Pick for SMP vs CSG Dream11 Match

Arun Karthik: Arun Karthik will be an excellent differential pick. He will open the innings for the Siechem Madurai Panthers. He is a key player for his team at the top. Arun will keep the wickets as well and can fetch a few points from that.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for SMP vs CSG Dream11 Match

If SMP Bats First: C - Narayan Jagadeesan , VC - Jagatheesan Kousik

If CSG Bats First: C - Manimaran Siddharth, VC - S Harish Kumar

Mega League Team for SMP vs CSG Dream11 Match

If SMP Bats First: C - Kaushik Gandhi, VC - Varun Chakravarthy

If CSG Bats First: C - B Anirudh Sitaram, VC - Arun Karthik

Which Contests to Join for SMP vs CSG Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.