SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 27, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Siechem Madurai Panthers are looking the better side both on paper and on field. They should start this match as favorites against ITT.

SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Match

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Date

4th July 2023

Time

7:15 PM IST

SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Madurai will be looking to secure a place in the playoffs with a win in their last league match.

Both the teams are coming on the back of a defeat in their respective last matches at the venue.

Gurjapneet took 2 wickets in the last match here in Tirunelveli.

Swapnil Singh continues to contribute with both bat and ball.

Ajay Krishna has 6 wickets in 3 games at a strike rate of 6.8.

Trilok Nag played his first game of the season in ITT’s last game. He took 2 wickets.

Bhuvaneswaran is the best bowler of ITT. He took 3 wickets in the last match at the venue.

SMP is averaging around 14 against left arm spinners this season.

ITT is the worst team against right arm off spinners this season.

Pick only top four batters from the team batting second at least in one of your XIs.

Pick more bowlers from SMP if they bowl first.

SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the venue in Tirunelveli is a balanced one. Batting against the new ball has been better with more games played on this wicket. Spinners control the game during the middle overs. Team winning the toss should bowl first as batting a target in mind will be easier. The first innings score is expected to be around 160.

Weather Report

There is no rain predicted during the match time in Tirunelveli ahead of this game.

Team News

Sai Kishore and Washington Sundar are not available for this match as he will be playing for South Zone in Duleep Trophy Semi Final.

SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Siechem Madurai Panthers Playing XI: Hari Nishanth (c), Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), J Koushik, Deeban Lingesh, Sri Abisek, Swapnil Singh, Krish Jain, P Saravanan, Ajay Krishna, Gurjapneet Singh, Murugan Ashwin

Probable Impact Player: Balu Surya

IDream Tamizhans Tiruppur Playing XI: S Radhakrishnan, Tushar Raheja (wk), Vijay Shankar, B Anirudh, NS Chaturved (c), Mohamed Ali, R Vivek, A Kuppusamy, P Bhuvneswaran, Ajith Ram, Gohulmoorthi S/ G Periyaswamy

Probable Impact Player: Trilok Nag

SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

P Bhuvaneswaran: Bhuvaneswaran is currently the joint highest wicket taker in the tournament. In six games, he has 13 wickets at a strike rate of 8.6. He will be one of the first names for captaincy options in this match.

Gurjapneet Singh: The left arm pacer SMP’s highest wicket taker so far with 11 wickets in six games. He has been very good with the new ball and took 2 wickets in his last outing at this venue. He will be starting as one of the best captaincy choices ahead of this match.

Swapnil Singh: Swapnil Singh’s all-round abilities makes him a perfect captaincy option for this match. He has earned more than 140 points in the last two outings, taking wickets and making crucial runs down the order.

SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

J Koushik: J Koushik will be playing a crucial role in this match for Madurai Panthers. Washington Sundar is unavailable and Koushik will have to handle things out at the top of the order. In addition, he has the ability to contribute with both bat and ball.

Ajith Ram: Ajith Ram will be a crucial player to watch out for in absence of Sai Kishore in ITT’s XI. The left arm spinner is selected only by 20% of the teams as of writing this. He will be a brilliant differential choice coming into this match.

SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

N Chaturved: The captain of ITT is having a horrible season with the bat. He is also batting way down the order which makes it impossible for him to make any impact. It is advisable to not pick him in any of your XIs ahead of this match.

SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SMP bat first

Complete team with three of Radhakrishnan, Anirudh Sita Ram, Lokeshwar, Koushik

If ITT bat first

Complete team with three of Trilok Nag, Saravanan, Ashwin, Vivek

SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SMP bat first

Complete team with three of Koushik, Radhakrishnan, Saravanan, Ashwin

If ITT bat first

Complete team with three of Nishanth, Anirudh, Vivek, Lokeshwar

SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction

