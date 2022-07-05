TNPL 2022: SMP vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Today, Dream11 Team, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injuries And Weather Updates - Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings

SMP vs NRK Dream11 Match Preview

Siechem Madurai Panthers will take on the Nellai Royal Kings in the 10th match of the Shriram TNPL 2022 at NPR College Ground in Dindigul. Siechem Madurai won their last game against Lyca Kovai Kings at the very same venue and currently placed in the second position in the points table. They have played two matches and secured wins in both the games. Ragupathy Silambarasan took a 3fer in the last game. Skipper NS Chaturved also came back to form, scoring a match inning 75. Siechem Madurai won the last match they played against Nellai Royal Kings, back in 2019. They will be looking to take a lead in the head to head record and continue their winning streak to three wins in three games this season.

Meanwhile, Nellai Royals Kings have started their campaign on a high, winning all the three games they played. Sanjay Yadav has been their star, who scored 142 runs and took 4 wickets with the ball so far. Nellai Royals has won two games against Siechem and will be looking to make it three coming into this game. They are currently sitting at the top of the table with three wins in three games and would like to keep their momentum going with fourth win of the season,

SMP vs NRK Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Date and Time: 5th July 2022, Friday, 7:15 PM IST

SMP vs NRK Venue and Pitch Report

NPR College Ground will host the 10th game of the TNPL between Siechem Madurai Panthers and Nellai Royal Kings. The pitch is a good wicket for a T20 match, helping both the batters and bowlers. New ball bowlers are getting wickets regularly in the powerplay, while spinners dominate the middle overs. The team batting second won both the games. The average first innings score is around 155 in this tournament so far. The team winning the toss should be bowling first.

SMP vs NRK Dream11 Prediction

Nellai Royal Kings won all three games of the season so far. Their team looks in good shape. Although Siechem Madurai Panthers are yet to lose a game, Nellai Royal Kings will start this match as favorites.

Probable SMP vs NRK Playing XI

Siechem Madurai Panthers: V Adithya, Arun Karthik (wk), B Anirudh Sita Ram, N Sarangarajan Chaturved (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, K Rajkumar, Sunny Sandhu, Ragupathy Silambarasan, L Kiran Akash, Varun Chakravarthy, Aushik Srinivas.

Nellai Madurai Kings: Sri Neranjan R, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Baba Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav, Baba Indrajith (c & wk), Ajitesh G, Jitendra Kumar, M Shajahan, NS Harish, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Arya Yohan Menon.

Top Captaincy Choices for SMP vs NRK Dream11 Match

● N Sarangarajan Chaturved: NS Chaturved was the highest run-scorer for Siechem Madurai last year. He started the first game poorly but came back strong with a match winning 75 at a strike rate of 166.67 in the last game. He will be looking to continue the momentum from here and present himself as one of the top captaincy picks for this match.

● Sanjay Yadav: Sanjay Yadav is currently the man of the tournament so far. He has 142 runs, with two half centuries in three games he played this season so far. He also has four wickets with the ball. He scored an unbeaten 77 and took one wicket in his last outing against Siechem Madurai Panthers. He played an innings of 55 in just 19 balls at this venue last week.

● Baba Aparajith: Baba Aparajith managed to add 59 off 30 balls in his last outing at this ground, last week. His off spin will play a big role in the middle overs, especially on the surface of NPR college which is assisting spinners in the middle overs.

Budget Picks for SMP vs NRK Dream11 Match

● Ragupathy Silambarasan (8.5 Credits): R Silambarasan took three wickets in the last game he played at this venue. He was the highest wicket taker of his side last season and bowls in the death overs. With the kind of wicket taking ability he has, he is one of the best budget picks at 8.5 CR.

● Athisayaraj Davidson (8.5 Credits): Athisayaraj Davidson has taken 4 wickets with the ball this season so far. He was joint highest wicket taker last year for NRK. He will be bowling in the death and is known for his controlled economy with the ball.

Differential Pick for ITT vs DD Dream11 Match

● Arun Karthik: Arun Karthik has not made much of an impact in the first two games of the season. He scored 38 runs in the last match which should give some confidence to the Siechem’s opener. He scored a brilliant 64 in his last outing against NRK. He will open the innings for Siechem in this match and is expected to finally make a big impact.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for Dream11 Match

If SMP Bats First: C - Sanjay Yadav, VC - Baba Aparajith;

If NRK Bats First: C - Arun Karthik, VC - L Kiran Akash;

Mega League Team for SMP vs NRK Dream11 Match

If SMP Bats First: C - Athisayaraj Davidson, VC - Sunny Sandhu;

If NRK Bats First: C - NS Chaturved, VC - Ragupathy Silambarasan;

Which Contests to Join for SMP vs NRK Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.