SOB vs LNS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Southern Brave vs London Spirit, Match 10, The Hundred 2022

SOB vs LNS Dream11 Match Preview

Southern Brave have played two games and have won one and lost one. They lost their last game against the Birmingham Phoenix by 53 runs. Their batters failed to get going against the pace of Henry Brookes they were bowled out for only 123 runs. They have a good line-up with the likes of James Vince, Quinton de Kock, Alexis Davies, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, etc. They are the defending champions and will look to bounce back strongly and win this game.

London Spirit, meanwhile, have started their campaign in style as they have won both the games that they have played till now and are at the top of the points table. They had a very poor outing in the last edition but they have come back strongly in this season and are looking in excellent form. Eoin Morgan has led them quite well and they are performing as a team. Morgan, Pollard, Thompson, Ellis, Maxwell form a very strong core and it’s reflected in their performance. They will look to continue their winning streak.

SOB vs LNS Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Southern Brave vs London Spirit, Match 10, The Hundred 2022

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Date and Time: 12th August 2022, Friday, 11:00 PM IST

SOB vs LNS Venue and Pitch Report

It’s a good batting wicket at Southampton but there’s something for the bowlers as well. The average first innings score here is 164 runs and the chasing sides have won only 18 out of 59 T20 games played here. Don’t be surprised if Eoin Morgan choses to bat first after winning the toss. Bowlers especially the spinners bowling in the second innings will be crucial.

SOB vs LNS Dream11 Prediction

The London Spirit are in excellent form and they will start as the favorites to win this game. The Southern Brave, on the other hand, are playing well as a team and it’ll be a neck to neck encounter between the two teams.

Probable SOB vs LNS Playing XI

Southern Brave: Quinton de Kock (wk), James Vince (c), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Davies, Tim David, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Chris Jordan, George Garton, Jake Lintott, Tymal Mills

London Spirit: Zak Crawley, Adam Rossington (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan (c), Kieron Pollard, Jordan Thompson, Ravi Bopara, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane, Chris Wood

Top Captaincy Choices for SOB vs LNS Dream11 Match

Jordan Thompson: Jordan Thompson will be the most popular captaincy pick for this match. Thompson is in excellent form with the ball and is picking wickets for fun. He provides value with the new ball and uses his variations in the death overs. Thompson picked 2 wickets in the first game and 4 wickets in the last game. Thompson is a decent hitter with the bat and can score runs if needed. Overall, he will be the best captaincy pick for this game.

James Vince: James Vince is looking in sublime touch at the moment. He scored a brilliant 71* in the first game and scored a quickfire 17 before getting dismissed in the last game. Vince will open the innings and he can score big in this game. He will be an excellent captaincy choice for your fantasy teams. Vince has been in great form recently and he can fetch a lot of fantasy points when on song.

Eoin Morgan: Former English skipper Eoin Morgan has been in terrific form in The Hundred 2022. Morgan scored 47 in the first game and 37 in the last game. His strike-rate has been excellent especially considering the fact that he’s batting in the middle-phase. Morgan will look to continue his good form with the bat. His useful contributions are the big reason behind the excellent performance of the London Spirit. Morgan will be a great captaincy option.

Budget Picks for SOB vs LNS Dream11 Match

Alexis Davies (8.5 Credits): Alexis Davies is an excellent budget pick for this game. He will bat at number 4 and will keep the wickets as well. Davies is in good touch with the bat and has done well in both the games. He scored 33 runs in the last game. Davies can score big on his day and it feels like a big knock is around the corner for him.

Liam Dawson (8.5 Credits): Liam Dawson will be another great budget pick. The all-rounder bats in the lower order and will bowl full quota of his left-arm orthodox. Dawson picked 2 wickets in the last game. He is a good player and can fetch good points for your fantasy teams.

Differential Pick for SOB vs LNS Dream11 Match

Tymal Mills: Tymal Mills is the best differential pick for this game. Mills is one of the best pace bowlers in England in the shortest format. He bowls quick, has a good variation and provides value with the new ball and in the death overs. He wasn’t upto the mark in the last game but he is a good bowler and will be a very valuable pick for your fantasy teams.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for SOB vs LNS Dream11 Match

If SOB Bats First: C - Jordan Thompson, VC - James Vince

If LNS Bats First: C - Kieron Pollard, VC - Quinton de Kock

Mega League Team for SOB vs LNS Dream11 Match

If SOB Bats First: C - Eoin Morgan, VC - Chris Jordan

If LNS Bats First: C - Tymal Mills, VC - Marcus Stoinis

Which Contests to Join for SOB vs LNS Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.