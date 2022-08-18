SOB vs MNR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Reports And Weather Updates – Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals, Match 18, The Hundred 2022

SOB vs MNR Dream11 Match Preview

Both sides have struggled very badly after playing 4 games each. Southern Brave are in 7th position with 1 win in 4 games while the Manchester Originals have also won only 1 game in 4 matches but they are in 6th place due to a better net run-rate.

The defending champions Southern Brave have been below average as a team till now in the tournament. They won their first game quite comprehensively but have lost three games in a row since then. Their batting unit has failed miserably and that’s the main reason for their poor performance. James Vince, Marcus Stoinins, Quinton de Kock, Tim David and all the other batters have failed to perform consistently. They will have to win all their remaining games to give themselves any chance of qualifying for the Eliminator. They need to start winning now and they’ll look to start doing that from this game.

Manchester Originals have many big names like Jos Buttler, Andre Russell, Philip Salt, Sean Abbott with youngsters like Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Parkinson, Tom Hartley etc but despite that they have been very poor in the tournament so far. They had lost their first three games of this season and finally managed to open their account in the last game. They defeated the Welsh Fire by 47 runs. They have an explosive batting unit but the bowling attack is not that good. They have to play as a team if they are to do well in this season. Manchester will look to continue their winning momentum from the last game in this match.

SOB vs MNR Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals, Match 18, The Hundred 2022

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Date and Time: 18th August 2022, Thursday, 11:30 PM IST

SOB vs MNR Venue and Pitch Report

It will be a good wicket at The Rose Bowl. The average first innings score here is 164 runs. Batters will have to settle in before playing big shots on this pitch. There will be some movement for the pacers initially. Spinners will be crucial here and they will get some assistance as well. Chasing sides have won only 18 games out of 59 T20s played here. It shows that batting first has been very fruitful at this venue.

SOB vs MNR Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are struggling at the moment but the Manchester Originals have quality all-rounders in their line-up and will start as the favorites to win this game.

Probable SOB vs MNR Playing XI

Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Philip Salt, Wayne Madsen, Laurie Evans, Paul Walter, Andre Russell, Tristan Stubbs, Sean Abbott, Tom Hartley, Matt Parkinson, Mitchell Stanley

Southern Brave: Quinton de Kock (wk), James Vince (c), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Davies, Tim David, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, George Garton, Jake Lintott, Rehan Ahmed, Michael Hogan

Top Captaincy Choices for SOB vs MNR Dream11 Match

Andre Russell: Andre Russell scored 17 runs and picked up a wicket as well in the last game. Russell is a match winner with both bat and ball. He hasn’t been at his best in the tournament. He will look to do well in this game especially with the bat if he gets to face enough deliveries. Russell will be a great captaincy choice for this game.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler will be an excellent captaincy option for your fantasy teams. Buttler is looking in good touch with the bat and has scored runs in almost every game of this season. He scored 29 in the last game. Buttler is due a big score in this edition of The Hundred and it might be in this game. He will get points from wicket-keeping as well.

Philip Salt: Philip Salt has been in sublime touch in The Hundred 2022. Salt scored 38 runs in the last game. He likes to attack early and can take the game away from the opposition if he stays on the crease for a while. Salt likes to deal in boundaries and he can score big and fetch plenty of points if he gets going. He will be a must pick and a top captaincy pick.

Budget Picks for SOB vs MNR Dream11 Match

Sean Abbott (8.5 Credits): Sean Abbott will be a top budget pick for this game, Abbott will bowl with the new ball and in the death overs. He bowled exceptionally well in the last game and picked 4 wickets. He is capable with the bat as well and will be a valuable pick.

Tristan Stubbs (8.5 Credits): Tristan Stubbs couldn’t get going with the bat but picked up 2 wickets with the ball. He’s the latest sensation in world cricket and hits sixes for fun. He can turn the game on its head. Stubbs will be an excellent budget pick.

Differential Pick for SOB vs MNR Dream11 Match

Quinton de Kock: De Kock is one of the best wicket-keeper batters in white ball cricket. He likes to play his shots and can score big when on song. De Kock has been far from his best in The Hundred 2022. He will be an excellent differential pick as he will fetch a lot of fantasy points if he performs. He will fetch points from catches and stumpings as well.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for SOB vs MNR Dream11 Match

If SOB Bats First: C - Jos Buttler, VC - Andre Russell

If MNR Bats First: C - Marcus Stoinis, VC - Sean Abbott

Mega League Team for SOB vs MNR Dream11 Match

If SOB Bats First: C - Philip Salt, VC - James Vince

If MNR Bats First: C - Tristan Stubbs, VC - Quinton de Kock

Which Contests to Join for SOB vs MNR Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.