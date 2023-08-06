SOB vs NOS Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Men's Competition

SOB vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Southern Brave are a strong unit and difficult to beat at home. While Northern Superchargers are a formidable unit, expect the Brave to win the contest.

SOB vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred 2023

Match

Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers

Date

06 August 2023

Time

7:00 PM IST

SOB vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Finn Allen scored 42 runs in his only innings against Northern Superchargers. In the previous game against Welsh Fire, he made 21.

Devon Conway’s scores this season: 16(15) & 4(4).

James Vince at Southampton in the league: 243 runs, 30.37 avg, 142.10 & 3 fifties. He made 18 runs in the previous game.

Leus du Plooy’s scores this season: 29(19) & 18(15). He has got starts in both matches.

The left-arm orthodox bowlers have dismissed Leus du Plooy twice in 19 balls in this tournament.

Chris Jordan’s scores this season: 22(11) & 70*(32). He didn’t bowl in the last game but scalped 3 wickets in the first match.

Craig Overton has 4 wickets in the two games this season. He majorly takes wickets with the new ball.

Craig Overton has taken 8 wickets at a strike rate of 10.37 against the RHBs, whereas he has only 1 wicket at a strike rate of 37 against the LHBs.

Tymal Mills has 3 wickets in two games so far.

Rehan Ahmed took 2 wickets in the previous game against Welsh Fire.

Adam Lyth has only 20 runs in two innings against Southern Brave. However, he is one of the most consistent batters in the tournament.

Tom Banton has 76 runs in three innings against Southern Brave.

Harry Brook has 236 runs at an average of 33.71 and a strike rate of 153.24 in the tournament.

The leg-spinners have dismissed Brook thrice in 37 balls in the competition. He has a strike rate of a mere 108.10 against them.

Wayne Parnell took 4 wickets in his only game against Southern Brave in the tournament.

Reece Topley has 4 wickets in two innings against Southern Brave.

Reece Topley has an average of 18.80 and a strike rate of 13.20 against the LHBs in The Hundred. He averages 40.20 and strikes every 25.80 balls against the RHBs.

SOB vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The track in the previous game at this venue had a little bit of everything. The new ball bowlers did get some assistance, and it got better for batting as the innings progressed. Expect a similar track again, with a first innings total of around 150 being a good one.

Weather Report

The temperature will be around 19°C, with very little chance of rain.

SOB vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Southern Brave: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, James Vince, Leus du Plooy, George Garton, Tim David, James Fuller, Chris Jordan, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills.

Northern Superchargers: Tom Banton, Adam Lyth, Matthew Short, Adam Hose, Harry Brook, Saif Zaib, David Wiese, Wayne Parnell, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

SOB vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Devon Conway: Devon Conway might not have fired yet this season, but he is a quality player who can play long innings on his day. Since he opens the innings, Conway has the opportunity to score runs freely in the powerplay.

Chris Jordan: Chris Jordan is among the most popular choices for captaincy in this game. He has been in terrific form in both games so far. Jordan can provide points with both bat and ball, as visible in the two games.

Matthew Short: Matthew Short is another all-rounder who can fetch points in both departments. He is among the best picks for the captaincy role in this game due to his all-round abilities.

SOB vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Rehan Ahmed: Rehan Ahmed has been picked up by only 13.72% of users as of now. He bowled well in the last game at the same venue. Rehan got some turn off the surface and troubled the batters at times.

Adam Hose: The selection % of Adam Hose is 12.31 as of now, making him a good differential pick. Hose is among the consistent batter in the league and can be a game-turning pick in this rubber.

SOB vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Saif Zaib: Saif Zaib is quite new to this format and might find it hard to score runs against a good bowling attack of Southern Brave. He can be dropped for this game.

SOB vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SOB bat first:

Complete the team with Adam Lyth, Leus du Plooy and Reece Topley.

If NOS bat first:

Complete the team with three of Finn Allen, Adam Hose, Tymal Mills and Rehan Ahmed.

SOB vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SOB bat first:

Complete the team with Leus du Plooy, Tymal Mills and Adil Rashid.

If NOS bat first:

Complete the team with Finn Allen, Tim David and Wayne Parnell.

SOB vs NOS Dream11 Prediction:

Southern Brave are a strong unit and difficult to beat at home. While Northern Superchargers are a formidable unit, expect the Brave to win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.