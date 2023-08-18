SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Men's Competition

SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Southern Brave have blown hot and cold this season, while Oval Invincibles have played some good cricket right from the start. Hence, the Invincibles might win the game.

SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred 2023

Match

Southern Brave vs Oval Invincible

Date

19 August 2023

Time

10:30 PM IST

SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Finn Allen made 23 runs off 9 balls in his only innings against Oval Invincibles.

Finn Allen’s last five scores: 22, 31, 13, 10 & 21.

Devon Conway’s last five scores: 24, 35*, 0, 15 & 4.

James Vince has 28 runs in two innings against Oval Invincibles.

James Vince’s last five scores: 18, 19, 33, 18 & 3.

Leus du Plooy made 17 runs in his only innings against Oval Invincibles.

Leus du Plooy’s last five scores: 15, 17*, 28, 18 & 29.

George Garton has 23 runs in two innings against Oval Invincibles. He has also taken 3 wickets in two innings against Oval Invincibles.

George Garton’s last five scores: 28, 4*, 1, 8 & 13.

George Garton’s last five figures: 0/22, 3/8, 0/39, 1/19 & 1/17.

Tim David made 22 runs in his only innings against Oval Invincibles.

Tim David’s last five scores: 5, 1*, 40, 2 & 5.

Chris Jordan took a solitary wicket in his only innings against Oval Invincibles.

Chris Jordan’s last five scores: 0*, 70*, 22, 16 & 12*.

Chris Jordan’s last five figures: 1/20, 3/18, 1/26, 2/28 & 1/23.

Rehan Ahmed went wicketless in his only innings against Oval Invincibles.

Rehan Ahmed’s last five figures: 3/22, 0/15, 1/21, 2/28 & 0/17.

Craig Overton’s last five figures: 0/14, 2/19, 0/23, 2/41 & 2/33.

Tymal Mills went wicketless in his only innings against Oval Invincibles.

Tymal Mills’ last five figures: 3/20, 4/13, 1/36, 2/23 & 1/24.

Jason Roy has 6 runs in two innings against Southern Brave.

Jason Roy’s last five scores: 23, 17, 0, 59 & 0.

Will Jacks has 147 runs in two innings against Southern Brave.

Will Jacks’ last five scores: 68, 2, 40, 32 & 16.

Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 46*, 0, 46, 60 & 18.

Sam Curran made 11 runs in his only innings against Southern Brave. He also took a solitary wicket in his only innings against Southern Brave.

Sam Curran’s last five scores: 35, 11, 24, 7 & 1.

Sam Curran’s last five figures: 1/40, 0/37, 2/31, 0/17 & 0/33.

Ross Whiteley’s last five scores: 0, 35, 0, 1* & 2.

Sam Billings has 20 runs in two innings against Southern Brave.

Sam Billings’ last five scores: 2*, 14, 0*, 5* & 4.

Zak Chappell’s last five figures: 1/41, 4/33, 1/15, 0/8 & 2/56.

Adam Zampa took a solitary wicket in his only innings against Oval Invincibles.

Adam Zampa’s last five figures: 2/24, 2/26, 1/36, 3/41 & 2/25.

Nathan Sowter’s last five figures: 1/28, 2/16, 1/48, 2/34 & 0/5.

Spencer Johnson has 4 wickets at a strike rate of 18.75 in four innings in The Hundred.

SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The track in the previous game was dry as it aided the bowlers, particularly the spinners. A similar surface with slightly more help for the batters can be expected. A total of around 140 can be defended.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 16°C is forecasted, with no chance of rain.

SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Southern Brave: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), James Vince, Leus du Plooy (c), George Garton, Colin Ackermann, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills.

Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Heinrich Klaasen, Sam Billings, Ross Whiteley, Sam Curran, Tawanda Muyeye/Sunil Narine, Adam Zampa, Zak Chappell, Spencer Johnson, Nathan Sowter.

SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Chris Jordan: Chris Jordan is easily the most popular captaincy option for this game. He can contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been really good.

Will Jacks: Will Jacks is among the most consistent batters of the tournament. He has looked in good nick in every game and can be a good captaincy choice.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran is another all-rounder who can contribute to all the departments. He has been batting in the top order and bowling in crucial phases for his team. Hence, Curran is one of the safest captaincy choices for the game.

SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

James Vince: James Vince has surprisingly been picked up by less than 35% of users as of now, making him a top differential pick. He is a fine batter who has a decent record in Southampton. Hence, Vince can be a match-winning pick.

Ross Whiteley: Ross Whiteley has been selected by less than 2% of people as of now. He has experience of batting in Southampton and can be a good pick in the fantasy team.

SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Tawanda Muyeye: Tawanda Muyeye might bat low in the order and won’t bowl, either. He can be avoided.

SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SOB bat first:

Complete the team with Leus du Plooy, Nathan Sowter and Craig Overton.

If OVI bat first:

Complete the team with three of Finn Allen, Jason Roy, Ross Whiteley and Rehan Ahmed.

SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SOB bat first:

Complete the team with George Garton, Craig Overton and Adam Zampa.

If OVI bat first:

Complete the team with Jason Roy, James Vince and Rehan Ahmed.

SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction

