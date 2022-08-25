SOB vs TRT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, Pitch And Weather Updates – Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets, Match 25, The Hundred 2022

SOB vs TRT Dream11 Match Preview

Southern Brave are in 7th position with 2 wins in 6 games and are already out of the top 3 race. The defending champions have failed to get going as a team despite having many quality players in their line-up. James Vince, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David and the others have failed to perform consistently and that’s the main reason for their poor outing this season. They will play for pride in their remaining games. SOuthern Brave won their last game by 9 wickets against the Welsh Fire and will look to do the same in this game as well.

Trnet Rockets are in excellent form. They are at the top of the points table with 5 wins in 6 games. They have now won two games in a row since their first and only defeat against the Birmingham Phoenix. They defeated the Oval Invincibles by 6 wickets in their last game. Their batters are in exceptional form, especially the opening duo of Alex Hales and Dawid Malan. Colin Munro, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Lewis Gregory and Daniel Sams have also done well with the bat. The bowlers are in top form as well and are bowling really well. Trent will look to continue their good form and end up at the top position for direct qualification to the final.

SOB vs TRT Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets, Match 25, The Hundred 2022

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Date and Time: 25th August 2022, Thursday 11:30 PM IST

SOB vs TRT Venue and Pitch Report

Southampton is a good venue for the batters. The average first innings score here is 164 runs in 59 T20 games. The ball will come onto the bat nicely allowing the batters to play their shots. There will be movement with the new ball for the pacers and spinners will be crucial as well. 170-190+ have been scored 29 times. Teams batting first have been very successful at this venue winning 40 games out 59.

SOB vs TRT Dream11 Prediction

Trent Rockets are more balanced as a team and are in top form as well. They will be the clear favorites to win this game.

Predicted SOB vs TRT Playing XI

Southern Brave: Quinton de Kock (wk), Paul Stirling, James Vince (c), Alex Davies, Tim David, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, George Garton, Jake Lintott, Sonny Baker, Michael Hogan

Trent Rockets: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Colin Munro, Tom Moores (wk), Lewis Gregory (c), Daniel Sams, Samit Patel, Luke Wood, Samuel Cook, Tabraiz Shamsi

Top Captaincy Choices for SOB vs TRTDream11 Match

Dawid Malan: Dawid Malan has performed distinctively in this edition of The Hundred. He got out for a diamond duck in the last game. Malan is the current highest run-scorer of this season with 241 runs in 6 games. He is averaging 60.25 with two half-centuries to his name. Malan likes to play till the end and he has done that quite well in this season. His strike-rate has been impressive as well. He will be a great captaincy pick for this game.

Paul Stirling: Paul Stirling lit the Hundred with his arrival by scoring a blistering 74* to help the Southern Brave break their losing streak and register their second win of this season. Stirling bats very aggressively and attacks from the first ball. He can take the game away from the opposition in the power itself if he gets going. Stirling may bowl a set or two as well and he’ll be an excellent captaincy option for your fantasy teams.

Alex Hales: Alex Hales has been in top form this season. He has played many impactful knocks in this season so far. Hales is, at the moment, one of the best openers in the shortest format. He has been very consistent and bats at a very high strike-rate. He has 2 fifties to his name. Hales will be a top captaincy choice as he can fetch good fantasy points with his batting.

Budget Picks for SOB vs TRT Dream11 Match

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (8.5 Credits): Tom Kohler-Cadmore will bat in the top 4 for the Trent Rockets. He played well in the last game and scored 41 runs. Tom is a talented batter and can score big on his day. He likes to bat aggressively. He will be a good budget pick for this game.

Differential Picks for SOB vs TRT Dream11 Match

Samuel Cook: Samuel Cook will be the best differential pick for this game. He is a key bowler for the Trent Rockets and is in excellent form. Cook will bowl with the new ball and in the death overs. He has a good yorker and uses the slower ball as well. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. Cook can fetch good fantasy points with his bowling and he’ll be a must pick for this game.

George Garton: George Garton finally came back in form. He bowled exceptionally well and picked up 3 wickets in his first set of 10 in the last game against the Welsh Fire. Garton will bowl in the power play and he’ll look to swing the new ball and pick early wickets in this game as well. He is handy with the bat and can hit the ball a long way. He will be an excellent differential pick.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for SOB vs TRT Dream11 Match

If SOB Bats First: C - Alex Hales, VC - Paul Stirling

If TRT Bats First: C - Colin Munro, VC - Quinton de Kock

Mega League Team for SOB vs TRT Dream11 Match

If SOB Bats First: C - Dawid Malan, VC - Daniel Sams

If TRT Bats First: C - James Fuller, VC - Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Which Contests to Join for SOB vs TRT Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.