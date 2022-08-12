SOB-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Southern Brave Women vs London Spirits Women, Match 2, The Hundred Women 2022

Get SOB-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Team, Tips and Prediction for the Hundred Women's match between Southern Brave and London Spirits.

SOB-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Match Preview

Southern Brave will lock horns against the London Spirits in the second fixture of the Hundred Women 2022.

Southern Brave retained Smriti Mandhana and signed Tahlia McGrath for the 2022 season. England superstars like Sophia Dunkley and Dani Wyatt will also be there in the batting order, making Brave’s batting order one of the most dangerous ones in the tournament. They have a good mixture of bowlers and all-rounders as well and will be looking to do some unfinished work from last year where they finished as the runners up. They will be eyeing a win in the first match and start the 2022 campaign on a high.

On the other hand, London Spirits will be without their skipper Heather Knight in the first few games as Knight suffered an injury before the Commonwealth Games. Charlie Dean will be captaining the side and will be looking to fill a heavy void of Heather Knight in the team. The addition of Beth Mooney will be a big boost for the Spirits. Amelia Kerr is another big overseas name in their squad. London Spirits finished 4th in the table last year. After missing the eliminator spot due to lower NRR, the Spirits will be looking to get things done as early as possible and go one step further in the tournament this year.

SOB-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Southern Brave Women vs London Spirits Women, Match 2, The Hundred Women 2022

Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Date and Time: 12th August 2022, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST

SOB-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton is a balanced one. Spinners enjoy bowling a lot here in comparison to the pacers. Generally a difficult wicket to chase but it will be the first match of the tournament so we can expect the pitch to remain the same throughout the game.

SOB-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Match Prediction

Southern Brave got the better of London Spirits in the last meeting between these two teams. Even this time the Braves are looking stronger and more balanced on paper to win this game.

Probable SOB-W vs LNS-W Playing XI

Southern Brave Women : Smriti Mandhana, Dani Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Tahlia McGrath, Maia Bouchier, Carla Rudd, Paige Scholfield, Freya Kemp, Amanda Wellington, Anya Shrubsole (c), Lauren Bell.

London Spirits Women : Beth Mooney, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Luff, Amelia Kerr, Danielle Gibson, Nat Wraith, Amara Carr, Grace Scrivens, Charlie Dean (c), Freya Davies, Megan Schutt

Top Captaincy Choices for SOB-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Match

Beth Mooney: Beth Mooney is one of the biggest names in World Cricket at the moment. She is one of the top ranked batters in the shortest format. Mooney had a brilliant Commonwealth Games recently where she finished the tournament as the highest runs getter and won the Gold Medal for Australia. She bats at the top which makes her a must captaincy choice in one of your XI.

Smriti Mandhana: The Indian opener is also a big name in World Cricket and she has been retained by her side Southern Brave for the hundred this season. The left-hander is coming into this tournament on the back of a brilliant Commonwealth games where she finished the tournament as India’s top scorer and third overall.

Tahlia McGrath: Tahlia McGrath is one of the names which is expected to rule the cricket world in near future. The Australian had a brilliant start to her T20I career where she scored 375 runs at an average of 93 in 8 innings. She also has 12 wickets under her name. Mcgrath’s all-round abilities sets her apart from everyone and definitely is a top choice for captaincy.

Budget Picks for SOB-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Match

Amanda Wellington (8.5 Credits): Amanda Wellington will cost only 8.5 CR and is one of the best budget picks for this match. Wellington had a brilliant last season with the ball where she took the highest number of wickets (14) for her side Southern Brave.

Charlie Dean (8 Credits): Charlie Dean will be captaining London Spirits in the absence of skipper Heather Knight. The off-spinner had a brilliant domestic season with Southern Vipers, taking 12 wickets and finished the tournament as the second highest wicket taker. Dean will only cost 8 CR and is advisable to keep her in most of your XIs.

Differential Pick for SOB-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Match

Sophie Luff: Sophie Luff is one of the most consistent batters in the domestic circuit. She is the best differential pick for this match which will feature so many big names. Luff scored 158 runs in six games for Western Storm in the recently concluded Domestic T20 tournament.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for SOB-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Match

If SOB-W Bats First: C - Smriti Mandhana, VC - Charlie Dean

If LNS-W Bats First: C - Amanda Wellington, VC - Danielle Gibson

Mega League Team for SOB-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Match

If SOB-W Bats First: C - Sophia Dunkley, VC - Amelia Kerr

If LNS-W Bats First: C - Beth Mooney, VC - Tahlia McGrath

Which Contests to Join for SOB-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.