SOB-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, Pitch And Weather Updates – Southern Brave Women vs Manchester Originals Women, Match 10, The Hundred Women 2022

SOB-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Match Preview

Southern Brave women have started off their campaign really well. They have won the first two games and are placed at the 2nd position in the points table. They won their first game against the London Spirit by 6 wickets and they defeated the Oval Invincibles by 12 runs in their last game. They are playing as a team with the batters and bowlers assisting each other quite well. They will look to continue their winning streak.

Manchester Originals, meanwhile, are in 6th position with one win and one loss in two games. They lost their first game by 43 runs after a flop show by their batters. They came back strongly and won their last game by 11 runs against Welsh Fire women. Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews, Rachael Haynens and Annabel Sutherland are their main players. They will look to continue their winning momentum in this game as well.

SOB-W vs MNR-W Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Southern Brave Women vs Manchester Originals Women, Match 10, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2022

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Date and Time: 18th August 2022, Thursday, 8:00 PM IST

SOB-W vs MNR-W Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Southampton has something for everyone. Overall, it’s a good batting wicket but the bowlers will get something out of it. The pacers will get some movement from the new ball and there will be some turn for the spinners as well. The average first innings score here is 164 runs in T20s and 136 runs in the 4 Women’s T20Is played here. Teams batting first have won 3 out of the 4 Women’s T20Is. But teams may prefer chasing after winning the toss.

SOB-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Prediction

The Southern Brave women’s team is looking more balanced as a team and are in excellent form as well. They are expected to win this game.

Probable SOB-W vs MNR-W Playing XI

Southern Brave Women: Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Tahlia McGrath, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Adams, Freya Kemp, Amanda Wellington, Anya Shrubsole (c), Carla Rudd (wk), Lauren Bell

Manchester Originals Women: Lizelle Lee, Emma Lamb, Deandra Dottin, Amy Satterthwaite, Cordelia Griffith, Ami Campbell, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross (c), Elanor Threlkeld (wk), Grace Potts, Hannah Jones

Top Captaincy Choices for SOB-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Match

Smriti Mandhana: Smriti Mandhana will be a top captaincy choice for this match. Mandhana is one of the best batters in world cricket. She has been in exceptional form since the recently concluded Commonwealth Games. Mandhana scored 46 in the last game. She will look to exploit the field restrictions and score quickly in the power play.

Smriti Mandhana will be a top captaincy choice for this match. Mandhana is one of the best batters in world cricket. She has been in exceptional form since the recently concluded Commonwealth Games. Mandhana scored 46 in the last game. She will look to exploit the field restrictions and score quickly in the power play. Dannielle Wyatt: Danielle Wyatt is an excellent captaincy option. She is one of the most destructive opening batters in women’s cricket and she’s in good form with both bat and ball. Wyatt scored 65 in the first game and while she failed with the bat in the second game, Wyatt picked 2 wickets with the ball. She will be a valuable pick in your fantasy teams.

Deandra Dottin: Deandra Dotting has been in exceptional form this season. Dotting is performing with both bat and ball. She is one of the hardest hitters in women’s cricket and likes to deal in boundaries. Dottin scored 67 and picked up 2 wickets in the last game. She also picked 2 wickets in the first game. Dottin will fetch points from both batting and bowling and will be an excellent captaincy pick for this game.

Budget Picks for SOB-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Match

Amanda Wellington (8.5 Credits): Amanda Wellington will be the best budget pick at 8.5 credits. She’s an excellent all-rounder for her team. She will bowl her full quota of sets and is handy with the bat as well. She picked one wicket in the last game. Amanda is a wicket-taker and can fetch a lot of fantasy points from her bowling.

Freya Kemp (8.5 Credits): Freya Kemp will be a good budget pick in your fantasy team. Kemp will bat in the lower order and will bowl as well. She has been in good form recently and will be a good pick for this game. She scored 24 runs in the last game.

Differential Pick for SOB-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Match

Lizelle Lee: Lizelle Lee will be an excellent budget pick for this game. Lee is a very attacking batter and likes to play her shots from the first ball. She will open the innings and is known for scoring big when she gets going. She is yet to perform at her best in The Hundred 2022 and will look to do well in the upcoming games.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for SOB-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Match

If SOB-W Bats First: C - Deandra Dottin, VC - Danielle Wyatt

If MNR-W Bats First: C - Tahlia McGrath, VC - Sophia Dunkley

Mega League Team for SOB-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Match

If SOB-W Bats First: C - Smriti Mandhana, VC - Georgia Adams

If MNR-W Bats First: C - Sophie Ecclestone, VC - Amanda Wellington

Which Contests to Join for SOB-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.