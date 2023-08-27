SOB-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction Today, Final, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Women 2023

SOB-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction: Both the teams have been very much consistent throughout the tournament. However, considering past results during the league stage and the team on paper, SOB-W will start as favorites in the final against NOS-W.

SOB-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred Women 2023

Match

Southern Brave Women Northern Superchargers Women

Date

27th August 2023

Time

6:45 PM IST

SOB-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

The two finals played at this venue have been low-scoring encounters.

The average first innings score at Lord's this season is 121.

Team batting second won all the games at Lord's this season.

Wickets have fallen at equal rate during both the innings at Lord's this season.

However, batting will get better on this surface, therefore, keep at least one team with top four batters from the team chasing.

SOB-W finished at the top of the table in the league stage with seven wins out of the eight games they played.

SOB-W restricted the opposition at 104 for 5 in their last fixture at Lord's earlier this season.

Mandhana, Wyatt and Bouchier have been the superstars with bat for SOB-W throughout the season.

Mandhana has not been at her best after the first half but Bouchier made a half century in her last visit at Lord's earlier this season.

Georgia Adams is taking a wicket every 10 balls this season. In addition, she took 4 wickets in her last game at Lord's earlier this season.

NOS-W finished second in the league stage and qualified for the final after relentless rain abandoned the eliminator game against Welsh Fire.

NOS-W lost their last game against SOB-W during the league stage. Georgia Adams took 3 wickets.

Phoebe Litchfield has been NOS-W's star with the bat as she is currently the second highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Litchfield has failed to cross the 30-run mark only in two innings.

Rodrigues, Armitage, Kelly will be three differential picks with the bat for the final.

Pick Linsey Smith if she is announced in the XI.

Pick one team with mostly bowlers from team bowling first.

SOB-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Lord's Cricket Ground for the final is expected to be a balanced one. Both seamers and spinners will get assistance from the wicket with batters scoring big once they are settled. Teams batting second have a 100% success record at the venue this season. The first innings score is expected to be around 135.

Weather Report

There is a good chance of precipitation during the second half of the day. We might get see the game being interrupted for a significant period.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

SOB-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Southern Brave Women: Smriti Mandhana, Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Chloe Tryon, Georgia Adams, Freya Kemp, Maitlan Brown, Kalea Moore, Anya Shrubsole, Rhianna Southby, Lauren Bell

Northern Superchargers Women: Marie Kelly, Jemimah Rodrigues, Phoebe Litchfield, Bess Heath, Hollie Armitage, Georgia Wareham, Alice Davidson-Richards, Kate Cross, Leah Dobson, Lucy Higham, Grace Ballinger

SOB-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Phoebe Litchfield: Phoebe Litchfield has had a brilliant debut season in the Hundred. The Australian is currently the highest run-scorer for NOS-W and second overall in the tournament with 266 runs at an average of 38. She will continue to be the safest captaincy picks from her side ahead of the final.

Georgia Adams: Georgia Adams will undoubtedly start as one of the must captaincy choices for the final. She has had an incredible tournament for SOB-W. She has been easily the best bowler in the tournament with 16 wickets at a strike rate of 10 in the league stage. In addition, she can make significant contributions with the bat which makes her one of the key players to watch out for in the final.

Maia Bouchier: Maia Bouchier has been one of the key contributors with the bat for SOB-W this season. Whenever the openers fell early, Bouchier made sure the team never got off the track. Considering the conditions at Lord's, it is advisable to keep Bouchier as one of your top three captaincy choices for this match.

SOB-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Hollie Armitage: Hollie Armitage has been selected by only 5% of the teams as of writing this. The conditions at Lord's might not be the best ones and the NOS-W skipper might need to do some rescue jobs. Anyways, she has been a silent performer for NOS-W in difficult situations and therefore, it is advisable to keep her as one of the differential picks for this game.

Grace Ballinger: Grace Ballinger will be another brilliant differential pick for the final. The NOS-W seamer didn't have the best first half of the tournament. However, she has been in good form lately and can be a big difference maker in the final considering only 6% of the teams have included her at the time of writing this.

SOB-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Maitlan Brown: Maitlan Brown all-round abilities makes her different from the crowd but she hasn't been playing to her potential in this tournament. In eight games, Brown has managed to earn only 100 points. Therefore, it is advisable to avoid picking her in any of your XIs for the final.

SOB-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SOB-W bat first

Complete team with three of Bell, Ballinger, Armitage, Heath

If NOS-W bat first

Complete team with three of Wyatt, Davidson-Richards, Kelly, Heath

SOB-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SOB-W bat first

Complete team with three of Heath, Mandhana, Rodrigues, Ballinger

If NOS-W bat first

Complete team with three of Litchfield, Heath, Tryon, Wyatt

SOB-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction:

Both the teams have been very much consistent throughout the tournament. However, considering past results during the league stage and the team on paper, SOB-W will start as favorites in the final against NOS-W.