SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Women's Competition

SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred Women 2023

Match

Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women

Date

19th August 2023

Time

7:00 PM IST

SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

SOB-W have won each of their last four games. They are currently second placed in the league standings with five wins out of the six games they have played.

On the other hand, OVI-W has won only two games from their six games so far.

Marizanne Kapp has been OVI-W’s best all-round player. She has the second highest wickets in the tournament with 9 wickets in five innings.

Smriti Mandhana, Bouchier and Wyatt have been the star batters for SOB-W.

Meanwhile, Georgia Adams continues to top the wicket-taking chart with 14 wickets in total. In addition, Adams has 6 wickets in three games in Southampton this season.

Eva Gray has a bowling strike rate of 10 against SOB-W.

Lauren Bell has 7 wickets against OVI-W in her Hundred career. Last time these two sides met in Southampton, Bell took 3 wickets with the ball.

Alice Capsey will be one of the top players to watchout due to her all-round abilities.

Pick only seamers at least in one of your XIs.

SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Rose Bowl in Southampton is a balanced one. Both seamers and spinners get assistance from the surface with batters dominating after settling their eyes. The first innings score is expected to be around 140. Chasing might not be an easy task, therefore, the team winning the toss should bat first.

Weather Report

The sky will remain partly cloudy with no rain predicted during the match time in Southampton.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Southern Brave Women: Smriti Mandhana, Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Chloe Tryon, Georgia Adams, Maitlan Brown, Rhianna Southby (wk), Kalea Moore, Anya Shrubsole (c), Lauren Bell.

Oval Invincibles Women: Lauren Winfield-Hill (wk), Suzie Bates, Alice Capsey, Dane van Niekerk (c), Marizanne Kapp, Mady Viliers, Cordelia Griffith, Eva Gray, Ryana MacDonald- Gay, Sophia Smale, Page Scholfield.

SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Smriti Mandhana: Smriti Mandhana will be as usual one of the safest captaincy picks in SOB-W's game. The Indian southpaw is currently the top-scorer of the tournament with 224 runs in six innings.

Georgia Adams: Georgia Adams is having a dream tournament for SOB-W so far. She is currently the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 14 wickets in six games. There is no doubt she will be one of the best captaincy choices ahead of this game.

Marizanne Kapp: Marizanne Kapp's all-round abilities makes her different from the crowd. In addition, she is currently the second highest wicket taker in the tournament with 9 wickets at an average of 10.33. It is advisable to keep her as one of the top three captaincy choice.

SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Mady Villiers: Mady Villiers has been selected by only 10% of the teams as of writing this. Therefore, it is advisable to keep her as one of the differential picks, considering her current form with the ball and the conditions at Southampton which is very much suitable with her bowling style.

Lauren Bell: Lauren Bell has not been selected by even half of the teams as of writing this. She will be the best differential pick on offer considering her impressive past records against OVI-W.

SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Maitlan Brown: The Australian all-rounder is yet to make a mark in the tournament with both bat and ball. She will be a risky pick for any SOB-W games from here. It is advisable to not pick him in any of your XI ahead of this match.

SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SOB-W bat first

Complete team with three of Capsey, Bates, Scholfield, Shrubsole

If OVI-W bat first

Complete team with three of Tryon, Smale, Villiers, van Niekerk

SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SOB-W bat first

Complete team with three of Wyatt, Bates, Smale, Gay

If OVI-W bat first

Complete team with three of Mandhana, Tryon, Scholfield, Gray

SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction:

Considering the current form and the team on paper, SOB-W should win this match against OVI-W.