SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Southern Brave Women vs Trent Rockets Women, Match 17, The Hundred Women 2022

Get SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction, team and tips for the The Hundred women's match between Southern Brave and Trent Rockets.

SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Match Preview

The Southern Brave Women will be up against the Trent Rockets Women in Match 17 of the Hundred Women 2022.

Southern Brave have won all four games they have played and are currently placed at the top of the table. They have managed to tackle every game situation in both batting and bowling. In fact one of their star players, Tahlia McGrath, is yet to play any impactful knock. They will be looking to carry on the momentum and win another game to make it five in five on Thursday.

Also Read: The Hundred Women's Competition 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch Live in India and in the UK, Squads, Schedule, Date and Time

Meanwhile, Trent Rockets have won and lost two each in the first four games of the season. Nat Sciver has been brilliant for them. In addition Bryony Smith has delivered whenever the team wanted. They lost against Southern Brave at home last year and will be looking to make things equal this time. The Nottingham franchise are placed fourth in the points table. Every game will be very for them from here on to go up the ladder and be in the top three.

SOB-W vs TRT-W Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Southern Brave Women vs Trent Rockets Women, Match 17, The Hundred Women 2022

Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Date and Time: 25th August 2022, Monday, 7:30 PM IST

SOB-W vs TRT-W Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton has been a balanced one for both batters and bowlers. In two matches played at this venue, team batting and bowling first has won one each. Spinners have enjoyed bowling and have been the top wicket takers at this venue.

SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction

Southern Brave has been the team to beat in this competition. They have been clinical with both bat and ball. They are clearly the favorites for this match against Trent Rockets.

Predicted SOB-W vs TRT-W Playing XI

Southern Brave Women : Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Tahlia McGrath, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Adams, Freya Kemp, Amanda Wellington, Anya Shrubsole (c), Carla Rudd (wk), Lauren Bell

Trent Rockets Women : Bryony Smith, Elyse Villani, Natalie Sciver (c), Mignon du Preez, Marie Kelly, Abigail Freeborn (wk), Alana King, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Kathryn Bryce, Sophie Munro

Top Captaincy Choices for SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Match

Smriti Mandhana: Smriti Mandhana scored a brilliant 25-ball 43 in her last outing at this venue. The star opener had an off day in the last game and will be looking to score that one big knock of the tournament. It is advisable to keep her as captain in one of your XIs.

Amanda Wellington: The Australian leg-spinner has 8 wickets in the tournament so far. Six of them came at this venue in two games. Looking at the conditions of the pitch at Ageas Bowl, Amanda should be a must in every fantasy team.

Natalie Sciver: Nat Sciver has been one of the best players in the tournament so far. She has scored 132 runs in three games at an average of 132. She is a must in every team of yours. Her all-round abilities makes her one of the best captaincy choices in this tournament. She scored a brilliant 44 off 29 and took two wickets against Southern Brave last year.

Budget Picks for SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Match

Georgia Adams (8.5 Credits): You can pick Georgia Adams in your at only 8.5 CR. She earned 102 points in the last game she played. It is advisable to keep her as one of your best budget picks for this game.

Differential Pick for SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Match

Tahlia McGrath: It is a matter of time now that Tahlia McGrath will play a big knock in the Hundred competition. The Australian has been quiet in this tournament so far and that is the reason she is the best differential pick for this game. We have seen her potential in white ball cricket for Australia and can just be hopeful that she fires in this game.

Lauren Bell: Lauren Bell has been picked by very few people for this game and she can be a very good as a differential pick in this game. She has been one of the top seamers in the competition and her last outing against Trent Rockets saw her taking 2 wickets. It is advisable to keep her in one of your XIs.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Match

If SOB-W Bats First: C - Smriti Mandhana, VC - Amanda Wellington;

If TRT-W Bats First: C - Danni Wyatt, VC - Alana King

Mega League Team for SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Match

If SOB-W Bats First: C - Bryony Smith, VC - Lauren Bell;

If TRT-W Bats First: C - Nat Sciver, VC - Anya Shrubsole

Which Contests to Join for SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.