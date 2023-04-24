SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad are expected to win this match as they are a much stronger team on paper. Their batting and bowling units are much better than that of the Capitals.

SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Match Preview

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will come up against each other in Match 34 of the ongoing IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, April 24th, 2023.

Sunrisers Hyderabad is a formidable side on paper but have been really poor on the field. As a result they have won just two games out of six in the season so far and are now placed at the second bottom of the table with just four points. They will be keen to return into winning ways as half of the season is almost done. Skipper Aiden Markram will be hoping his side will keep things simple and be better with their executions. The men in orange have only won one game from their last five outings against them. They will be hoping to change things around and take a crucial two points from this match.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals finally got off the mark after losing each of their first five games. They are coming on the back of a close victory over the Knight Riders and will be looking to carry on the winning momentum. They are currently placed at the bottom of the table with only two points under their belt. Delhi has a good record against Sunrisers in the recent past, winning each of the last four games between these two sides. They will be traveling to Hyderabad for the first time in four years and would like to take another two points from the trip to keep themselves still on the track to playoffs.

SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Indian Premier League 2023

Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Match 34

Date

24th April 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad has been a balanced one. The batters have enjoyed batting after being settled. However, the pitch is definitely not a straightforward one with both seamers and spinners getting a hold throughout the game. The first innings is expected to be around 175. Team winning the toss should be batting first.

Weather Report

The weather in Hyderabad is clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

There is no major injury or availability news reported from both sides.

SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

Impact Players Probables: Mayank Dagar, Abdul Samad.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Phil Salt (wk), Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma

Impact Players Probables: Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakaria

SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction:

Sunrisers Hyderabad are expected to win this match as they are a much stronger team on paper. Their batting and bowling units are much better than that of the Capitals.

SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

David Warner: David Warner will be the safest captaincy choice going forward to this game. He is currently the second highest run scorer in the tournament with 285 runs and four half centuries. Moreover, Warner has mind blowing numbers at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. He has over 1600 runs at an average of 67 in 31 innings played there, including 15 half centuries and 3 centuries.

Mayank Markande: Mayank Markande has eight wickets in four games at a strike rate of 12, including a four wicket haul in Hyderabad. He was the best bowler for SRH even in their last defeat against Chennai. In addition, Delhi has been the worst team against right arm leg spinners this season with the highest number of dismissals (14) so far.

Axar Patel: Axar Patel will be another great captaincy pick for this match. He has been brilliant for the Capitals with the bat this season batting down the order, scoring 148 runs in total at a strike rate of almost 150, including a half century. In addition, SRH’s has been very poor against left arm spinners, averaging 11 against them, making Axar’s case even stronger.

SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Phil Salt: Phil Salt will be a top differential pick for this match. He has not been picked by most of the teams. His abilities in the top of the order can make a huge difference on the kind of wicket Hyderabad will offer.

Prithvi Shaw: Prithvi Shaw has been very quiet in the season so far. This will be the game he will be eyeing to make an impact. Moreover, he has three half centuries against the men in orange in his IPL career which is second most against a team after Kolkata.

Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma got a good start in the last game but it is advisable to avoid picking him in this match. In four games against the Capitals, Abhishek has 15 runs at an average of just five, making him a risky pick for this game.

SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team