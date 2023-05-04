SRH vs KOL Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SRH vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers are coming on the back of a win against Delhi. They also defeated Kolkata in the earlier fixture this season and are expected to get the better of them once again in this match. On the other side, Kolkata does not have resources to hit the weak point of the men in orange and that might make them fall short once again.

Match information: SRH vs KOL Dream11 Prediction

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 47

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Key fantasy pointers

Hyderabad is coming on the back of a win against Delhi, meanwhile Kolkata got outplayed by Gujarat at the Eden Gardens.

Hyderabad failed to chase 145 in the last home match against Delhi.

Both the teams scored more than 200 when they met last time earlier this season.

Heinrich Klaasen is coming on the back of a match winning half century against Delhi. Overall, striking at more than 180 this season.

Andre Russell has a bowling strike rate of 12.44 against SRH in his IPL career. Moreover, he took three wickets with the ball in the last game against SRH earlier this season.

Mayank Markande has easily been the best bowler of Hyderabad this season. Moreover, Kolkata also is averaging just 18 against right arm leg spinners this season with 11 dismissals.

Nitish Rana has the highest runs (441) against SRH as a Kolkata player in IPL history.

Rana has three half centuries in his last five outings against the men in orange, including a 75 in the last game between these two sides earlier this season.

Venkatesh Iyer has 31 runs off 44 and got out four times against Kolkata in his short IPL career.

Left arm spinners and left arm seamers have been the biggest problems for the batters of Hyderabad franchise this season. Kolkata doesn't have any left arm spinner and Kulwant Khejroliya is the only left arm seam option.

Jason Roy has two half centuries in his last three innings. Gurbaz scored 81 in the last game against Gujarat. Both of them are expected to open the innings for Kolkata in this game.

There is also a good possibility we get to see a couple of big changes in the SRH line-up. Change your XIs accordingly.

Venue pointers

Average 1st innings score: 150

Highest run-chase in last three years: 187

Average 1st innings: wickets: 7

Average 2nd innings wickets: 6

Win % of team batting first: 75%

Win % of team batting second: 25%

Last three matches at the venue:

Best and worst at the venue in IPL 2023

Most runs: Mayank (145 runs), Tripathi (96 runs), Klaasen (67 runs)

Most wickets: Bhuvneshwar (4), Jansen (4), Markande (4 wkts)

Poor with bat: Brook (4 inns, 42 runs), Abhishek (3 inns 6 runs),

Poor with ball: NA

Phase-wise alerts at venue in IPL 2023 (4 Matches)

Powerplay:

1st inns: 7 wickets lost

2nd inns: 6 wickets lost

Middle overs:

1st inns: 13 wickets lost

2nd inns: 14 wickets lost

Death overs:

1st inns: 8 wickets lost

2nd inns: 6 wickets lost

Innings record

SRH (bat first 4 games, bowl first 4 games)

Bat first runs: Abhishek (133), Brook (121), Klaasen (86)

Bat second runs: Mayank (145), Tripathi (96), Klaasen (67)

Bowl first wickets: Bhuvneshwar (4), Jansen (4), Markande (4)

Bowl second wickets: Markande (6), Bhuvneshwar (3), Jansen (2)

KOL (bat first 5 games, bowl first 4 games)

Bat first runs: Venkatesh (149), Gurbaz (146), Rinku (107)

Bat second runs: Rana (171), Rinku (163), Venkatesh (147)

Bowl first wickets: Narine (4), Russell (3), Varun (3)

Bowl second wickets: Varun (10), Suyash (7), Russell (3)

Form alert (last 4 games)

SRH

Most runs: Klaasen (137), Abhishek (107), Mayank (104)

Most wickets: Bhuvneshwar (4), Markande (4), Natarajan (3)

KOL

Most runs: Roy (160), Rinku (96), Rana (83)

Most wickets: Varun (6), Russell (3), Suyash (3)

Poor form alert (SRH)

Markram has 45 off 47 in last four innings

Tripathi has 53 off 53 in last four innings

Brook has 34 off 36 in the last four innings.

Marco Jansen has 2 wickets in the last 9 overs.

Poor form alert (KOL)

Narine has 1 wicket in the last 13 overs

Venkatesh has an average of 15.5 in the last four matches

N Jagadeesan has 47 off 47 in the last three innings combined.

Risk-Reward alert

Harry Brook has been very disappointing for the men in orange as he has managed to score 163 runs at an average around 23 in eight matches so far.

However, his only good innings this season came against Kolkata in the earlier fixture at the Eden Gardens where he scored an unbeaten 100.

Since the century against Brook, he has only managed 34 runs in four innings.

His highest dismissals has come against left arm seamers this season and Kolkata is unlikely to field their eleven with any left arm seamer (Khejroliya is the only option).

Rahul Tripathi has only one half century this season so far.

His numbers against the pacers have been the worst this season.

However, he is too good a player to remain quiet for this long and can be a worthy pick against Kolkata’s spin heavy bowling attack.

Umran Malik has only 4 wickets in six matches he played this season.

Umran will be a risky pick in this match but Kolkata averages around 16 against high pace bowlers and maybe picking can be a huge difference maker in this match.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is coming on the back of a brilliant innings against Gujarat, scoring 81.

However, Gurbaz can be a risky choice considering SRH might use Akeal Hosein against him. He does not have any impressive numbers against left-arm spinners in both T20Is and T20s.

Probable SRH Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook/Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Probable Impact Sub: Abdul Samad

Probable KOL Playing XI:

Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Kulwant Khejroliya/Vaibhav Arora

Probable Impact Sub: Suyash Sharma

Low to medium risk small leagues

High risk to avoid players with high ownership (try to fit in most players with more than 60% ownership with not more than 2 differentials)

Best leagues for safe play

Rs 36 - 10 spots (top 5 get 60)

Rs 60 - 10 spots (top 5 get 100)

Rs 119 - 10 spots (top 5 get 200)

Rs 590 - 10 spots (top 5 get 1000)

Rs 7777 - 7 spots (top 4 get 10k, 5th gets 7777)

*Same team can be used for other multiplier leagues

*Same team can be used for multiple joins in three-team leagues or head-to-heads

SRH vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Base fantasy team safe + medium risk (irrespective of toss)

Spots left: 3

Highest ownerships from outside base team: Gurbaz, Tripathi, Abhishek, Mayank, Markram, Akeal

Gurbaz vs Tripathi

Gurbaz can be a brilliant pick if Kolkata is batting first.

Meanwhile, Tripathi has been below average this season but can still be a worthy pick to counter Kolkata’s spin heavy bowling attack.

Abhishek vs Mayank

Abhishek is a worthy pick if SRH bats first.

Mayank has an average of 6 while batting first and 36 when bats second.

Markram vs Akeal

Markram scored his only half century against Kolkata this season. In addition, it is advisable to pick him if SRH bats first.

Akeal on the other side can be a good pick against the two right handed openers early in the powerplay.

If SRH bat first

Complete team with inclusion of Abhishek, Akeal, Markram,

Captaincy choices: Abhishek, Klaasen, Rinku, Rana

Do not captain: Varun

If KOL bat first

Complete team with three of of Gurbaz, Mayank, Markram, Akeal

Captaincy choices: Roy, Klaasen, Varun, Markande

Do not captain: Rinku

Medium-risk leagues to join

Rs 72 - 20 spots (top prize 300)

Rs 75 - 50 spots

Rs 165 - 11 spots (top prize 500)

Rs 329 - 35 spots (top prize 2.7k)

Rs 777 - 11 spots (top prize 3k)

Rs 1999 - 11 spots (top prize 7.5k)

Rs 2477 - 7 spots (top prize 7k)

High-risk small leagues

Best leagues to join

Rs 1390 - 25 spots (top prize 10k)

Rs 3999 - 30 spots (top 10 get 10k each)

Base fantasy team

Spots left: 4

SRH bat first

Remove Varun

Pick Markande, Abhishek, Venkatesh

Pick one of Bhuvneshwar, Umran, Harshit

Captaincy picks: Rana, Rinku, Roy

KOL bat first

Pick Gurbaz, leave out Abhishek

Pick Umran, Tripathi, Suyash

Captaincy picks: Varun, Russell, Klaasen

Grand league Tips

Try to fit in 7 players with more than 70% ownership leaving 2 big players out who have potential risks

Have three differential picks with ownership less than 25%

Join with more than 5 teams and alternate differentials

Change 2 out of the 7 players with 70% ownership (in team 6 onwards)

Pick one player who was brought in for this game

Choices for this game

Leave Narine out in T1-T5, pick him from T6 onwards

Make Akeal c/vc in at least one teams

Make Roy + Gurbaz c/vc in 1 team

Make Klaasen + Umran c/vc in 1 team.

Captain Abhishek in 1 team

Captain Markande in 2 teams

Have one team with all Kolkata spinners if they bat first.

Captain Rana + Rinku c/vc in at least one team if KOL bat second.

Base team for T1-T5

Klaasen, Rana, Rinku, Roy, Russell, Akeal, Umran, Markande

Other picks in order: Mayank (2 teams), Narine (3 teams at least), Suyash (in 3 teams if KOL bowls second), Bhuvneshwar (in 3 teams), Markram (in 3 teams if SRH batting first), Tripathi (in 3 teams if SRH batting second)

One major differential pick: Khejroliya (in 3 teams if selected in the XI), Phillips (in 3 teams if selected in the XI)

SRH vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the battle between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders?

