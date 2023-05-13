SRH vs LKN Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SRH vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: There is not much of a difference between these two sides at this stage of the tournament. However, Lucknow might just have enough advantage in their batting to beat Sunrisers in this match.

Match information: SRH vs LKN Dream11 Prediction

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 58

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Key fantasy pointers

Lucknow Super Giants has won only one of their last five matches in the second half of the tournament and is coming into this match by conceding 227 against Gujarat.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, is coming on the back of a morale boosting win against a strong Rajasthan side away from home, chasing a mammoth 215 in a last over thriller.

Krunal Pandya took a brilliant 3-fer in the last match between these two sides earlier this season.

Overall, Krunal has a bowling strike rate of 9.60 against Sunrisers with 5 wickets.

Sunrisers also has been the worst team against left arm spinners this season with highest dismissals (10) against them and worst average of 13.90 as well.

Abhishek Sharma has been in great touch lately, having scored two half centuries in the last three games.

Both Kyle Mayers and Quinton de Kock looked in great touch as LKN’s top order continued to fire.

Mayers is Lucknow’s highest run getter with 359 at a strike rate of more than 150 and de Kock made 70 off 41 in his very first game this season.

Mohsin Khan can be another player to watch out for in this game as Sunrisers got the worst average this season against left arm seamers as well.

Marco Jansen has 6 wickets in Hyderabad this season at a strike rate of 12. Basically all left arm seamers have done well at SRH home venue this season.

Rahul Tripathi showed some form in the last game against Rajasthan, scoring 47 off 29.

Lucknow has been the worst team against right-arm off spinners this season. However, there is a right arm off spinner option to go for SRH in this match except skipper Aiden Markram himself.

Overall, Heinrich Klaasen has been SRH's best batter in the last few games. He has 146 runs at a strike rate of 187.18 in the last four games.

Naveen-ul-Haq took 7 wickets at a strike rate of 10.29 in his last three games before missing out in the last game. He might come back into the XI for this game.

Venue pointers

Average 1st innings score: 171 (IPL 2023)

Highest run-chase in last three years: 187

Average 1st innings: wickets: 7

Average 2nd innings wickets: 7

Win % of team batting first: 80%

Win % of team batting second: 20%

Last three matches at the venue:

Best and worst at the venue in IPL 2023

Most runs: Mayank (163 runs), Tripathi (116 runs), Markram (103 runs), Klaasen (103)

Most wickets: Jansen (6), Natarajan (6), Bhuvneshwar (5), Markande (5)

Poor with bat: Abhishek Sharma (4 inns, 15 runs), Brook (5 inns, 42 runs)

Poor with ball: NA

Phase-wise alerts at venue in IPL 2023 (5 Matches)

Powerplay:

1st inns: 10 wickets lost

2nd inns: 9 wickets lost

Middle overs:

1st inns: 15 wickets lost

2nd inns: 16 wickets lost

Death overs:

1st inns: 12 wickets lost

2nd inns: 9 wickets lost

Innings record

SRH (bat first 4 games, bowl first 6 games)

Bat first runs: Agarwal (133), Brook (121), Klaasen (86)

Bat second runs: Tripathi (163), Agarwal (163), Klaasen (129)

Bowl first wickets: Jansen (7), Bhuvneshwar (6), Natarajan (6)

Bowl second wickets: Markande (6), Bhuvneshwar (3), Jansen (2)

LKN (bat first 5 games, bowl first 6 games)

Bat first runs: Mayers (221), Rahul (133)(256), Pooran (130)

Bat second runs: Rahul (141), Mayers (138), Pooran (118)

Bowl first wickets: Mishra (6), Bishnoi (6), Krunal (5)

Bowl second wickets: Wood (7), Bishnoi (6), Avesh (5)

Form alert (last 4 games)

SRH

Most runs: Klaasen (146), Abhishek (136), Tripathi (92)

Most wickets: Bhuvneshwar (5), Natarajan (4), Jansen (3)

LKN

Most runs: Badoni (127), Mayers (116), de Kock (70 in 1 inns)

Most wickets: Naveen (7 in 3 inns), Bishnoi (4) Yash (4)

Poor form alert (SRH)

Aiden Markram has 58 runs in the last four innings at an average of 14.5

Brook has 7 runs in the last 3 innings.

Markande has only 3 wickets in the last 16 overs.

Poor form alert (LKN)

Krunal has only 2 wickets in his last 13 overs and also has only 19 runs in the last 4 innings.

Stoinis has 23 runs in the last three innings.

Hooda has 23 runs in the last 3 innings.

Risk-Reward alert

As mentioned above, Krunal has been out of form both with the ball and bat. But considering what happened last time he played against SRH and SRH’s bad record against left arm spinners, Krunal can be worth taking a risk.

Abhishek Sharma has not done anything at Hyderabad’s home ground this season. He has a total of 15 runs in 4 innings he played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

However, considering Abhishek’s current form with the bat, he can be a huge difference maker to your points tally and will be a perfect risk-reward choice for this match.

Mohsin Khan has just made his return from injury and has not been able to create much of an impact.

However, considering the way left arm seamers are performing in Hyderabad this season, he can be a worthy pick. Moreover, Hyderabad averages around 18 against left arm seamers this season.

Glenn Phillips' batting position does not make him an obvious pick for your Dream11. However, if opportunities arrive, he can be a great differential pick for this match.

Markram has failed to deliver as per his standard this season.

However, considering Lucknow’s poor numbers against right arm off spinners this season, Sunrisers might opt to use the only off spinning option in Markram in this match.

Probable SRH Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Probable Impact Sub: T Natarajan

Probable LKN Playing XI:

Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Amit Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan

Probable Impact Sub: Yash Thakur

Low to medium risk small leagues

High risk to avoid players with high ownership (try to fit in most players with more than 60% ownership with not more than 2 differentials)

Best leagues for safe play

Rs 36 - 10 spots (top 5 get 60)

Rs 60 - 10 spots (top 5 get 100)

Rs 119 - 10 spots (top 5 get 200)

Rs 590 - 10 spots (top 5 get 1000)

Rs 7777 - 7 spots (top 4 get 10k, 5th gets 7777)

*Same team can be used for other multiplier leagues

*Same team can be used for multiple joins in three-team leagues or head-to-heads

SRH vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Base fantasy team safe + medium risk (irrespective of toss)

Spots left: 3

Highest ownerships from outside base team: Pooran, Tripathi, Badoni, Markram, Bhuvneshwar, Markande

Pooran vs Tripathi

Pooran has not been at his best in the last few games but will play a crucial role in LKN’s middle order countering SRH’s strong middle order enforcers.

Tripathi has just come into form in the last game. LKN has some serious seamers to counter the likes of Tripathi who has been below average against pace this season.

Bhuvneshwar vs Markram

Bhuvneshwar has not been at his usual best but still is doing just fine for the men in orange.

On the other hand, Markram has been picked by more than enough teams and considering his form should not be a sure starter in your Dream11.



Badoni vs Markande

Markande has not been at his best in the second half of the tournament. However, might just be a worthy pick in some of the teams due to wrist spinners doing well at this venue this season.

Badoni has done well more often than not whenever the team needed him the most. Can be a worthy pick if you want to keep it more than safe.

If SRH bat first

Complete team with inclusion of Bhuvneshwar, Pooran, Badoni

Captaincy choices: Bishnoi, Abhishek, de Kock

Do not captain: Krunal

If LKN bat first

Complete team with three of Pooran, Markram, Markande, Tripathi

Captaincy choices: Mayers, Klaasen, Jansen, de kock

Do not captain: Abhishek

Medium-risk leagues to join

Rs 72 - 20 spots (top prize 300)

Rs 75 - 50 spots

Rs 165 - 11 spots (top prize 500)

Rs 329 - 35 spots (top prize 2.7k)

Rs 777 - 11 spots (top prize 3k)

Rs 1999 - 11 spots (top prize 7.5k)

Rs 2477 - 7 spots (top prize 7k)

High-risk small leagues

Best leagues to join

Rs 1390 - 25 spots (top prize 10k)

Rs 3999 - 30 spots (top 10 get 10k each)

Base fantasy team

Spots left: 3

SRH bat first

Avoid picking Yash

Pick three of Abhishek, Mohsin, de Kock, Pooran

Captaincy picks: Abhishek, Krunal, Markram

LKN bat first

Pick three of Mayers, de Kock, Markande, Mohsin

Avoid picking Krunal

Captaincy picks: Jansen, Yash, Bishnoi

Grand league Tips

Try to fit in 7 players with more than 70% ownership leaving 2 big players out who have potential risks

Have three differential picks with ownership less than 25%

Join with more than 5 teams and alternate differentials

Change 2 out of the 7 players with 70% ownership (in team 6 onwards)

Pick one player who was brought in for this game

Choices for this game

Leave Markande out in T1-T5, pick him from T6 onwards

Make Mohsin c/vc in at least one team.

Make Mayers and de Kock c/vc in 2 teams

Tripathi captain in 1 team if SRH batting 2nd.

Make Klaasen captain in 2 teams

Have a team mostly with SRH batters if they are chasing.

Captain Krunal and Badoni c/vc in 1 team.

Avoid picking most of Lucknow middle order batters in at least one match if they are chasing.

Abhishek and Jansen c/vc in 1 team.

Have Markram as captain in at least 1 team.

Base team for T1-T5

Klaasen, de Kock, Abhishek, Badoni, Jansen, Mayers, Bishnoi, Mohsin

Other picks in order: Natarajan (3 teams), Avesh (2 teams), Bhuvneshwar (2 teams), Mishra (in 2 teams), Markande (2 teams), Stoinis (in 2 teams), Krunal (in 3 teams if LKN batting 1st), Anmolpreet (2 teams), Pooran (3 teams), Phillips (3 teams if SRH batting 2nd), Markram (3 teams), Tripathi (3 teams if SRH batting 2nd), Samad (in 2 teams if SRH batting 2nd)

One major differential pick: Yash (3 teams), Prerak (in 2 teams if plays), Vivrant (in 1 team), Naveen (3 teams if plays)

SRH vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the battle between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants ?

There is not much of a difference between these two sides at this stage of the tournament. However, Lucknow might just have enough advantage in their batting to beat Sunrisers in this match.