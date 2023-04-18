SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad is expected to win this match against Mumbai Indians. SRH have a formidable batting and bowling unit. Mumbai's bowling is quite weak and that might turn out to be their doom.

SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Match Preview

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will come up against each other in Match 25 of the IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 18th, 2023.

Sunrisers Hyderabad started the tournament poorly, losing two back to back matches but bounced back hard, winning the next two games and as a result are placed 9th in the points table with four points. Their batting looks fine with both top order and middle order starting to deliver. In addition, their bowling is one of the best on paper. Skipper Aiden Markram will be hoping his side can continue the winning momentum and make it three in a row. They got the better of Mumbai last season and will be keen to sustain their winning streak against them.

On the other hand, similarly, Mumbai Indians started their campaign with two defeats and went on to win the next two games. As a result they have four points in their tally and are now placed at the bottom half of the table. They bat deep with the top being slightly better than at the start of the season. However, captain Rohit Sharma will be hoping his bowlers, which is the only major weak link in their side to come good in this match and help the five time champions climb up the ladder with three wins in a row.

SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Indian Premier League 2023

Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Match 25

Date

18th April 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Hyderabad venue has shown contrasting behaviors in two games at this venue this season so far. Seamers get initial movements with the new ball while spinners take control in the middle overs. Batters can score big once they are settled. The first innings total is expected to be around 175. Team winning the toss should be bowling first.

Weather Report

The weather in Hyderabad is clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

No major injury and availability news reported from both sides.

SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Impact Players Probables: Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith.

Impact Players Probables: Piyush Chawla, Kumar Karthikeya

SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction:

Sunrisers Hyderabad is expected to win this match against Mumbai Indians. SRH have a formidable batting and bowling unit. Mumbai's bowling is quite weak and that might turn out to be their doom.

SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Rahul Tripathi: Rahul Tripathi will be a great captaincy pick for this match. He has two half centuries in the last three outings against the Mumbai Indians. He scored a brilliant 76 in his last outing against the five time champions. Moreover, Tripathi scored an unbeaten 74 in his last match at this venue earlier this season.

Marco Jansen: Marco Jansen has had a brilliant start to the season with four wickets in the first two games already. He will be another great captaincy pick in this match considering Mumbai’s limitations against the new ball. He took two wickets in his last outing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Tilak Varma: Tilak Varma will be a safe captaincy from the MI unit. Varma knows this venue better than anyone as he will be in action for the first time at his home ground in the IPL. Moreover, he has been the best batter of Mumbai, scoring 177 at an average of 59 in four matches so far.

SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Riley Meredith: Riley Meredith will be a great differential pick for this match. His wicket taking abilities in all phases of the game might make a huge difference in your points tally. In addition, he bowls during the death overs which makes his case even more stronger in your XI.

Mayank Markande: Mayank Markande took four wickets in his last visit at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. He is not even selected by half of the teams as of writing this, making him another great differential pick for this match.

Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma is one of the first names in most of the XIs. He has an average around 20 against Sunrisers in his IPL career. In addition, he could score only 22 runs in total in his last two outings in Hyderabad. It is advisable to avoid the MI skipper in your XI for this match.

SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team