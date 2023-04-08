SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, IPL 2023: Sunrisears Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings are expected to win this match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. PBKS are coming into this match on the back of consecutive wins. They have a pretty strong batting unit and their bowling line-up is pretty effecctive as well.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Match Preview

Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off against Punjab Kings in Match 14 of the IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, 9th April 2023.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have suffered defeats in each of their first two games of the 2023 season. They had terrible outings with the bat on both the occasions they have played this season, first against the Royals at home and later in their trip to Lucknow. Skipper Aiden Markram will be hoping his sides' batting to come good in this game which has been the major reason behind their poor start of the season and register the first win of their season in front of the home fans.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings have won each of their first two games so far. They successfully managed to defend their scores on both the occasion, and in some pretty difficult conditions away from home. As a result they are placed third in the points table as of writing this with four points in two games. They have been clinical with the ball and will be hoping for their middle order to deliver with the bat. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan will be hoping his side can sustain the unbeaten run and make it three in a row from their trip to Hyderabad.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Indian Premier League 2023

Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Match 14

Date

9th April 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is expected to be a good one for the batters. It will remain the same till the 40th over and therefore the team winning the toss should be bowling first. The first innings total is expected to be around 185.

Weather Report

The weather in Hyderabad looks fine throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

No major injury and availability new reported from both sides.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid.

Impact Players Probables: Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Harry Brook, Mayank Dagar, Mayank Markande

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Players Probables: Gurnoor Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction:

Punjab Kings are expected to win this match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. PBKS are coming into this match on the back of consecutive wins. They have a pretty strong batting unit and their bowling line-up is pretty effecctive as well.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan has had a terrific start to his 2023 season. He looked in great touch in both the games he played so far. In addition, he is coming on the back of an unbeaten 86 in the last game against RR. Moreover, he is very much aware of this ground where he has over 1300 run at an average of almost 35.

Nathan Ellis: Nathan Ellis is coming on the back of a four wicket haul against Rajasthan Royals away from home. He will be another great captaincy choice going forward to this game. In two games, Ellis has five wickets in the season so far. In addition, in his last outing against SRH last year, Ellis grabbed three wickets.

Fazalhaq Farooqi: Fazalhaq Farooqi will be the best captaincy choice from the SRH unit. The Afghan seamer took three wickets in the first game against Rajasthan at this venue. He bowls in almost every phases of the game, making him a go to bowler and speaks a lot about his abilities to take wickets.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Heinrich Klaasen: The South African batter has not played a single game in the season but it will be worth taking a risk to put him in your XI if opportunity arrives in front of him. His abilities to attack in the middle overs will be very key for SRH to tackle their scars against spin.

Harpreet Brar: Harpreet Brar is the best differential pick you can have in this match. The left arm spinner took three wickets in his last outing against the men in orange. In addition, SRH is a right-handed batters dominated batting line-up, which makes a better case for Harpreet.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one of the first names in the SRH line-up. It is advisable to avoid picking him considering his current poor form and also there are better options to be included in your Dream11.

