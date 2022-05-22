IPL 2022, Match 70: SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury And Weather Updates – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Prediction for PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Contest - Playing XI, Injury Updates, Pitch Report and Weather report for the clash between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 70 of the IPL 2022 season.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Match Preview

This will be the last league stage game of IPL 2022. Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings are out of the play-offs race. Punjab are at the 7th position with 6 wins in 13 games while SRH are at the 8th position with 6 wins in 13 games but they are lacking in the net run rate. Both teams will look to play freely and win this match to end their campaign on a winning note.

Punjab Kings will look to play at the full potential of their batting line-up and they can score lots of runs if they can do that. Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, etc will be eyeing a good performance in their last game of IPL 2022. The bowlers have done a good job till now and will look to continue the same for one more game. Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, and Rahul Chahar will be the key bowlers for them.

Watch: David Warner-Sarfaraz change ends after seeing Livingstone take new ball; Warner goes first ball

Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, have been on a winning streak and a losing streak in this tournament. Kane Williamson’s absence will allow them to try a different combination for this game. They may open with Glenn Phillips and give a chance to other players as well. The onus will be on Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Abhishek Sharma, and Nicholas Pooran to score runs for their side.

Bowling has been their strength and they will again depend on the bowlers to take them over the line. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Umran Malik have been brilliant as their pacers. Romario Shepherd will be important as well if he gets the chance to play. Spin department has been their weak link and Washington Sundar will look to do well.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Match 70, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date and Time: 22nd May 2022, Sunday, 7:30 PM IST

SRH vs PBKS Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede in the last game was a two paced wicket especially in the first innings. It got better for batting as the game progressed. It is expected to be the same for this game as well but overall it will be a good pitch to bat on. The short boundaries will make sure that the batters love their time on this wicket. The average first innings score here is 166 runs and teams will look to chase after winning the toss.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are out of the play-offs race but will look to end their campaign with a win. Punjab Kings will back their explosive batting unit while SRH will depend on their bowlers to win this game. Punjab Kings are expected to be victorious.

SRH vs PBKS Playing XI

Kane Williamson is unavailable for this game. Glenn Phillips may replace him. Romario Shepherd may replace Fazalhaq Farooqi. Bhubaneswar Kumar will lead the side.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Philipps, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Punjab Kings may slot in Benny Howell for Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Johnny Bairstow (wk), Mayank Agarwal (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar,, Arshdeep Singh

Top Captaincy Choices for SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Match

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone will be the default captaincy pick for this game. He is in excellent form and is contributing with bat and ball both. He got out early in the last game but picked up 3 wickets. He scored 70 runs in the second last game. Livingstone can give a lot of points in this game.

Rahul Tripathi: Rahul Tripathi has been the best batter for SRH in this season. He has been scoring runs for fun and will look to score big in his last game of IPL 2022. Tripathi will bat at number 3. He scored 76 runs in the last game against MI. Rahul will be an excellent captaincy pick.

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow is back at the top and has been in great touch since then. He has 2 fifties in the last 3 games and will be a great captaincy choice. Bairstow attacks from the first ball and exploits the power play to the fullest. He can score big once he gets going.

Budget Picks for SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Match

Priyam Garg (8 Credits): Priyam Garg will be the best budget pick for this game. He opened the innings in the last game and scored a brilliant half-century. Garg is a very talented youngster and can fetch a lot of points.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (8.5 Credits): Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be another top budget pick for your fantasy teams. Bhuvi has been in terrific form in IPL 2022. He has swung the new ball and has been very economical in the death overs. He is the lead pacer for SRH and will look to do well.

Differential Pick for SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Match

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh has been phenomenal in this season. The left-arm pacer has bowled really well especially in the death overs. Arshdeep has made it difficult for the batters to score against him. He picked 3 wickets in the last game and will be a great differential pick for this game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Match

If SRH Bats First: C - Liam Livingstone, VC - Rahul Tripathi

If PBKS Bats First: C - Abhishek Tripathi, VC - Nicholas Pooran

Mega League Team for SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Match

If SRH Bats First: C - Jonny Bairstow, VC - Umran Malik

If PBKS Bats First: C - Aiden Markram, VC - T Natarajan

Which Contests to Join for SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.