SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Top Run-scorer, Top Wicket-taker Prediction - Who will win Match 14 of IPL 2023 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Punjab Kings in Match 14 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 9th 2023.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a very poor start to their 2023 campaign. They have lost each of their first two games against Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. On the other side, Punjab Kings have managed to take four points from their first two games, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders at home, followed by Rajathan Royals in Guwahati.

Despite Sunrisers playing at their home, considering the current form of Punjab’s bowling they should start this match as favorites.

Here, we shall take a look at the players who have a great chance of emerging as the top scorer and top wicket-taker in this match.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Top Run Scorer

Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan was the top run scorer in the last match he played against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, scoring an unbeaten 86. He knows this ground very well, having played half of his IPL career here for Hyderabad based franchise. He has over 1300 runs at this venue at an average of almost 35.

Jitesh Sharma: Jitesh Sharma is batting at four for Punjab this season and always looked in great touch. He will have a much more crucial role considering the ground dimension of Hyderabad and their quality spinners in the likes of Adil Rashid and Washington Sundar.

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram did get out for a golden duck in the last match but still it will not be enough to overlook the kind of form he has been in recently. He will have to play a key role in Hyderabad’s middle order which has been a big reason behind their defeat in the first two games. In addition, Markram was top scorer for SRH in one of the two games they played against Punjab last year.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Top Wicket-taker

Nathan Ellis: Nathan Ellis is coming on the back of a brilliant match against Rajasthan in Guwahati. The Australian picked up 4 wickets in his spell and is now currently the highest wicket taker for Punjab in the season so far. In addition, he took three wickets in his last outing against the men in orange last year.

Fazalhaq Farooqi: Fazalhaq Farooqi was SRH’s top wicket taker last time they played at this venue in their first fixture of the season against the Royals. His abilities to take wickets in all phases of the game makes him the most probable top wicket taker among his teammates.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran is expected to be another bowler from Punjab who might end up as the highest wicket taker in this match. We saw what Trent Boult did the other day with the new ball. Curran is bowling the new ball for Punjab and considering SRH’s poor form at the top makes his case even more stronger.