SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: The Royal Challengers Bangalore will start as the favourites to win this game. They have a balanced squad and are in good form as well. But don't underestimate the Sunrisers as they have nothing to lose and they have quite a few match-winners in their squad.

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 65

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Key fantasy pointers

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their last game by 34 runs against Gujarat. They have been below average-as a team this season.

RCB won their last game against Rajasthan by a massive margin of 112 runs. They will be the confident side coming into this game.

Sunrisers’ batters have struggled very badly which brings the RCB bowlers in play for this game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are struggling with their middle order and SRH can exploit that.

Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell will be the key batters for RCB. A good knock is due from Virat Kohli as well.

SRH needs the likes of Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi and Abhishek Sharma to do well in this game.

Bowlers from both teams will play a key role in fantasy cricket. Batters who are good against spin will be important as well.

Venue Pointers

Average 1st innings score: 166 (IPL 2023)

Highest run-chase in last three years: 182

Average 1st innings: wickets: 7.6

Average 2nd innings wickets: 5.8

Win % of teams batting first: 50%

Win % of teams batting second: 50%

Run scoring will be difficult. The pitch will aid the spinners and there will be some assistance for bowlers with the new ball.

Last three matches at the venue:

Best and worst at the venue in IPL 2023

Most runs: Mayank Agarwal (163 runs), Heinrich Klaasen (150 runs), Rahul Tripathi (136)

Most wickets: Marco Jansen (6), Mayank Markande (6), T Natarajan (6)

Poor with bat: Abhishek Sharma (22 runs in 5 innings, Average 4.40)

Poor with ball: Kartik Tyagi (30 runs in 2 overs)

Phase-wise alerts at the venue in IPL 2023 (5 Matches)

Powerplay:

1st inns: 12 wickets lost

2nd inns: 10 wickets lost

Middle overs:

1st inns: 19 wickets lost

2nd inns: 18 wickets lost

Death overs:

1st inns: 7 wickets lost

2nd inns: 7 wickets lost

Innings record

SRH (bat first 6 games, bowl first 6 games)

Bat first runs: Abhishek (140), Klaasen (133), Brook (121)

Bat second runs: Tripathi (163), Mayank (163), Klaasen (129)

Bowl first wickets: Bhuvneshwar (11), Jansen (8), Natarajan (7)

Bowl second wickets: Markande (7), Bhuvneshwar (3), Abhishek (2)

RCB (bat first 4 games, bowl first 8 games)

Bat first runs: Faf (456), Maxwell (286), Kohli (275)

Bat second runs: Faf (175), Kohli (163), Maxwell (98)

Bowl first wickets: Karn (4), Siraj (4), Harshal (3)

Bowl second wickets: Siraj (12), Harshal (9), Parnell (8)

Form alert (last 4 games)

SRH

Most runs: Klaasen (173)

Most wickets: Bhuvneshwar (7), Jansen (4), Natarajan (3)

RCB

Most runs: Faf (209), Maxwell (122)

Most wickets: Parnell (6), Karn (6), Siraj (3)

Poor form alert (SRH)

Markram has scored 10+ runs only twice in the last 5 matches.

Poor form alert (RCB)

Harshal Patel has only 1 wicket in the last 3 matches.

Mohammad Siraj has only 2 wickets in the last 4 matches.

Risk-Reward Alert

You can drop Virat Kohli if RCB bats first. There is some help for the pacers with the new ball and Marco Jansen and Bhuvneshwar Kumar can exploit that. Fazalhaq Farooqi can also wreak havoc with the new ball on his day.

T Natarajan has picked up 4 of his 6 wickets while bowling first. You can pick him if SRH is bowling first.

Karn Sharma will be an excellent differential pick as SRH is vulnerable to the ball spinning away. Mayank Markande will be an ideal differential pick as well.

Heinrich Klaasen will be a good differential C/VC choice.

Pick Harshal Patel if RCB is bowling first.

You can consider dropping all the bowlers from SRH if they bat first.

Probable SRH Playing XI:

Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi/Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

Probable Impact Sub: Vivrant Sharma

Probable RCB Playing XI:

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Wayne Parnell, Mohammad Siraj, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel

Probable Impact Sub: Shahbaz Ahmed

Low to medium-risk small leagues

High risk to avoid players with high ownership (try to fit in most players with more than 60% ownership with not more than 2 differentials)

Best leagues for safe play

Rs 36 - 10 spots (top 5 get 60)

Rs 60 - 10 spots (top 5 get 100)

Rs 119 - 10 spots (top 5 get 200)

Rs 590 - 10 spots (top 5 get 1000)

Rs 7777 - 7 spots (top 4 get 10k, 5th gets 7777)

*Same team can be used for other multiplier leagues

*Same team can be used for multiple joins in three-team leagues or head-to-heads

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Base fantasy team safe + medium risk (irrespective of toss)

Spots left: 2

Highest ownerships from the outside base team: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Michael Bracewell,

Abhishek Sharma vs Michael Bracewell

Abhishek Sharma will open the innings and only needs to go through Mohammad Siraj’s opening burst to score useful runs. He will bowl a few overs as well.

Bracewell’s fantasy value, on the other hand, reduces in this match as SRH has a right-hand heavy batting unit. Pick Abhishek Sharma

Rahul Tripathi

Pick Rahul Tripathi if SRH is chasing. Else pick one of Fazalhaq Farooqi or Harshal Patel

If SRH bats first

Complete team with the inclusion of Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel and Fazalhaq Farooqi

Captaincy choices: Faf, Siraj and Maxwell

Do not captain: Aiden Markam

If RCB bats first

Complete team with three of Tripathi, Abhishek and Farooqi

Captaincy choices: Faf, Jansen and Maxwell

Do not captain: Kohli

Medium-risk leagues to join

Rs 72 - 20 spots (top prize 300)

Rs 75 - 50 spots

Rs 165 - 11 spots (top prize 500)

Rs 329 - 35 spots (top prize 2.7k)

Rs 777 - 11 spots (top prize 3k)

Rs 1999 - 11 spots (top prize 7.5k)

Rs 2477 - 7 spots (top prize 7k)

High-risk small leagues

Best leagues to join

Rs 1390 - 25 spots (top prize 10k)

Rs 3999 - 30 spots (top 10 get 10k each)

Base fantasy team

Spots left: 3

SRH bat first

Avoid picking Abhishek

Pick Harshal and Karn

Captaincy picks: Faf Klaasen and Siraj

SRH bat first

Pick Natarajan, Farooqi and Karn

Avoid picking Abhishek

Captaincy picks: Klaasen, Jansen and Faf

Grand league Tips

Try to fit in 7 players with more than 70% ownership leaving 2 big players out who have potential risks

Have three differential picks with ownership less than 25%

Join with more than 5 teams and alternate differentials

Change 2 out of the 7 players with 70% ownership (in team 6 onwards)

Pick one player who was brought in for this game

Choices for this game

Leave Abhishek from T1-T5 if SRH bats first.

Make Heinrich Klaasen C/VC in 4-5 teams, especially if SRH bats 1st.

Make Karn and Parnell C/VC if RCB bowls 1st.

Make Virat captain in a few teams if RCB is batting 2nd.

Drop all the SRH bowlers if Hyderabad is bowling 2nd in 2-3 teams.

Drop Markram in 3-4 teams.

Base team for T1-T5

Klaasen, Kohli, Faf, Maxwell, Markram, Jansen, Siraj, Bhuvneshwar, Parnell

Other picks in order: Karn Sharma (3-4 teams), Harshal Patel (2-3 teams), Rahul Tripathi (3-4 teams), Abhishek Sharma (3-4 teams), Anmolpreet Singh (2-3 teams)

One major differential pick: T Natarajan (2-3 teams if SRH bowls 1st), Mayank Markande (3-4 teams if SRH bowls 1st), Anmolpreet Singh (if SRH bowls 1st)

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the battle between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

