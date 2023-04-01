SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Both sides are pretty much even on paper. However, Rajasthan Royals should start this match as favourites considering a better balance and experience in their line-up.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Rajasthan Royals in Match 4 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be without their skipper Aiden Markram in this match and Bhuvneshwar Kumar is expected to lead the side in the South African's absence. The orange army looks solid in both batting and bowling department. The addition of Mayank Agarwal in the top of the order, followed by Harry Brook in the middle order gives a great charm to their batting order. Washington Sundar will be their first-choice all-rounder with the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Umran Malik forming the pace attack. Sunrisers never lost a game at home against the Royals and will be hoping to start the 16th edition with a win, sustaining their home dominance over the men in pink.

On the other side, Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals finished runners-up last year. Jos Buttler will continue to lead the batting, followed by skipper Samson himself and finishing jobs with Shimron Hetmyer. Riyan Parag is expected to come up the order forming a mainstay in the middle order. In bowling fronts, Trent Boult will lead the pack with Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin being the two spinners. The Royals will be coming into the new season eyeing to go one step further to the title and start the season with a win.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Indian Premier League 2023

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 4

Date: 2nd April 2023

Time: 3:30 PM IST

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad is expected to be a good one for the batters. It has a reputation of getting slower as the tournament progresses. However, with this being the first match of the season at this venue, it will be a high-scoring encounter. The first innings total is expected to be around 185. Team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Lucknow looks fine throughout the day. There is no chance of rain during the match time.

Team News

Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen are unavailable for SRH in this match.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Philips (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Probable Impact Players: Samarth Vyas, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adil Rashid

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Paddikal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal

Probable Impact Players: Akash Vashisht, Abdul Bazith, Navdeep Saini

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction:

Both sides are pretty much even on paper. However, Rajasthan Royals should start this match as favourites considering a better balance and experience in their line-up.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson will be one of the best captaincy choices for this game. On his last visit to this venue, he scored a brilliant unbeaten century. In addition, he also scored a half-century in his last outing against SRH last season. Overall, nobody has more runs than Samson in fixtures involving these two sides. He has 567 runs at an average of over 43 against SRH in his IPL career. Samson's last three innings against SRH are 55, 82 and 48.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler was the best batter of the season last year. He scored over 800 runs and was the highest run-scorer in the tournament. He will be another top captaincy choice for this game. The conditions of a fresh wicket in Hyderabad will definitely match Buttler's style of play. In addition, he was the highest runscorer in the recently concluded SA20 in South Africa for Paarl Royals.

Mayank Agarwal: Mayank Agarwal will be another top captaincy choice for this game. He is coming on the back of a very impressive domestic season. In addition, he has 365 runs against Rajasthan Royals at an average of 30.4 and a strike rate of almost 160. His only IPL century also came against Rajasthan.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Riyan Parag: Riyan Parag is expected to bat up the order in this match. He is selected not even 10% of the teams. His recent form and all-round abilities make him one of the best differential picks for this game.

Fazalhaq Farooqi: Fazalhaq will be another great differential pick for this match. He is coming on the back of a brilliant series against Pakistan. If given the opportunity, he can make a lot of difference to your points tally.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Jason Holder: Jason Holder will be batting way down the order and his form with the ball is not convincing as well. It is advisable to avoid picking Holder in this XI.

