SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 2, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Chepauk Super Gillies should in this match against Salem Spartans. They are clearly the better side on paper, especially with a much more impactful batting order and a bowling unit which has the potential to destroy Salem’s batting order.

SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Match

Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies

Date

13 June 2023

Time

7:00 PM IST

SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

This will be the second game of the season. Therefore the surface will be a better one than the previous one.

Last time Salem played Chepauk, the former could only manage 113 for 6 in 20 overs.

Abhishek Tanwar took 9 wickets in 5 matches at Coimbatore last year.

Chepauk has two of the top three batters of the last season in their lineup.

Baba Aparajith scored 199 runs in 3 innings played at Coimbatore last year including two half centuries.

Aparajith also took 5 wickets with the ball at a strike rate of 13.20.

Sunny Sandhu will be a key bowler with the new ball for the Spartans.

Lokesh Raj can be the middle overs enforcer. Has a really good bouncer.

Harish Kumar can strike the ball down the order and bowls with control in the death overs.

Salem had 23 dismissals against left arm spinners last season. Rahil Shah and M Silambarasan are two left arm spin options for CSG.

Pick more pacers from the team bowling first.

Pick the top four batters from the team chasing in one of your teams.

SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore is a good one for a T20 game. Even though there can be some slowness on the surface initially it will get better for the batters. The Pacers will be in the game throughout. Team winning the toss should bowl first. The first innings total is expected to be around 180.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain cloudy throughout the day in Coimbatore. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

There are no major updates reported from both sides.

SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Salem Spartans Playing XI: Kaushik Gandhi, Amith Sathvik, S Aravind, Maan Bafna, Mokit Hariharan, Sunny Sandhu, Muhammad Adnan Khan, Abhishek Tanwar, Ganesh Moorthi, Akash Sumra, N Selva Kumaran

Chepauk Super Gillies Playing XI: Narayan Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sanjay Yadav, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, Harish Kumar, Lokesh Raj, B Rocky, M Silambarasan, Rahil Shah

SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sanjay Yadav: Sanjay Yadav without a doubt will be a top captaincy pick ahead of this match. He was the highest run-getter in the last tournament with 452 runs including 5 half centuries and a century. In addition, he can also contribute with the ball.

Abhishek Tanwar: Abhishek Tanwar had a fantastic 2022 season as he finished as the highest wicket taker of the tournament with 17 wickets. His ability to bowl in all phases of the game makes him different from the crowd. In addition, he can strike the ball very hard with the bat down the order.

Baba Aparajith: Baba Aparajith will be another brilliant captaincy pick ahead of this game. The off-spinning all-rounder was one of the best all-rounders last season. He was the third highest run-scorer with the bat with 396 runs and took 5 wickets with the ball as well.

SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Sumra has been hardly selected by any team as of writing this. Sumra will be a great differential pick being a very good impact player option who can bowl in the back end of the innings and contribute with the bat as well.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul: Pradosh Ranjan Paul has not been at his best in TNPL so far. However, he is coming into this season on the back of a terrific domestic season with Tamil Nadu. Picking him might make a difference to your points tally.

SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

M Ganesh Moorthi: Chepauk Super Gillies have very good players of spin. Moorthi has been picked by a significant number of teams as of writing this. He will be a risky choice considering the abilities of CSG batters and his last season’s performance as well.

SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SS bat first

Complete team with three of M Silambarasan, Sumra, Ranjan Paul, Harish Kumar

If CSG bat first

Complete team with three of Lokesh Raj, Aravind, Hariharan, Rocky

SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SS bat first

Complete team with three of Adnan, Harish Kumar, Jagadeesan, Sasidev

If CSG bat first

Complete team with three of Sumra, Shah, Bafna, Hariharan

SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction

