TNPL 2022, Match 4: SS vs NRK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report & Weather Updates – Salem Spartans vs Nellai Royal Kings, Tamil Nadu Premier League

Get Dream11 Prediction, team and Fantasy Cricket Tips for the TNPL 2022 match between Salem Spartans and Nellai Royal Kings.

SS vs NRK Dream11 Match Preview

Salem Spartans and Nellai Royal Kings will face each other in the fourth game of this year’s Tamil Nadu Premier league. Match will be played at Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

This will be Spartans’ first game of the season. Their last season wasn’t very memorable one for them as they lost 5 out of 7 games and finished seventh in points table. They have two IPL stars in their side and they would hope that they set an example for other players in the side.

Nellai Royal Kings will be playing their second game of the season and would look to continue the winning momentum. Their first game went down the wire and they managed to win it in the super over. Laxmesha Suryaprakash and Sanjay Yadav were the top performers for them. Sanjay Yadav scored an unbeaten 87 off just 47 balls. He gave an all-round match-winning performance as he picked two wickets with the ball too. NRK would hope these players keep up the form and give match-winning performances once again.

SS vs NRK Dream11 Match Venue, Date, and Time

Match: Salem Spartans VS Nellai Royal Kings

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Date and Time: 25th June 2022, Thursday, 7.15 PM IST.

SS vs NRK Venue and Pitch Report

The match will be played at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli. Pitch here is good for batting and the spinner gets assistance in the middle overs. Teams love to bat second at this ground.

SS vs NRK Dream11 Prediction

NRK have winning momentum with them and they would look to win this match as well.

Probable SS vs NRK Playing XI

Salem Spartans

R Kavin (wk), S Ganesh, KH Gopinath, Jafar Jamal, Daryl Ferrario (c), Pranav Kumar, M Moorti, Vijay Shankar, Lokesh Raj, Murugan Ashwin, G Periyaswamy.

Nellai Royal Kings

Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Aparajith, Baba Indrajith (c & wk), Sanjay Yadav, Ajitesh G, J Kumar CH, M Shajahan, N Harish, H Trilok Nag, V Athisayaraj Davidson

Top Captaincy Choices for SS vs NRK Dream11 Match

Sanjay Yadav - Sanjay Yadav played for Mumbai Indians in this year's IPL and looks like he has brought that flavor here too. He scored 87 off just 42 balls in last match and picked two wickets. He will be a top captaincy choice in this match.

B Aparajith - Baba Aparajith is another good choice for this match. He scored 181 runs last season and also picked 9 wickets.

M Ashwin - Another IPL star will feature in this game. Murugan can contribute with both bat and ball and this makes him a top captaincy choice in the fantasy teams. He has picked 91 wickets in T20 cricket.

Budget Picks for SS vs NRK Dream11 Match

L Suryaprakash - Nellai Royal Kings’ opener is in good touch and would look to score big in this match. He opened the innings for them in last game and scored 62 runs at an SR of 124.

Vijay Shankar - Vijay Shankar is one of the most experienced players in TNPL. He would look to give a match-winning performance for his team.

Differential Pick for SS vs NRK Dream11 Match

P Ranjan Paul - He’s an exciting left-handed batter who can play with attacking SR. He has an SR of 141 in list a career.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for SS vs NRK Dream11 Match

If SS Bats First: C- Baba Aparajith, VC - M Ashwin

If NRK Bats First: C -Sanjay Yadav, VC - Laxmesha Suryaprakash

Mega League Team for SS vs NRK Dream11 Match

If SS Bats First: C - Baba Aparajith , VC - Vijay Shankar

If NRK Bats First: C - M Ashwin, VC- B Indrajith

Which Contests to Join for SS vs NRK Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 8 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.